The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday

These are the best Amazon deals you can shop this Thursday.

With sunny forecasts coming up, you might want to revamp your outdoor space with some new furniture. Or, maybe you’re trying to stay cool indoors with a new activity. Whatever it is you're looking for, there are Amazon deals available to help keep costs low. From tech necessities to kitchen essentials and more, get your weekend shopping done today.

Ahead, find the best Amazon deals available today. Remember though, these markdowns are available for a limited time only, so grab these top-rated products right now.

1. Down 66%: Our favorite smartwatch

The Apple Watch Series 6 is as beautiful as it is useful.

Apple consistently outperforms competitors when it comes to smartwatches and the Apple Watch Series 6 is no different—that’s why we named it our favorite smartwatch of the year. What’s more, the 40mm GPS-only version is currently on sale, marked down from $399 to $346.21, saving you $52.79. We loved the bright, always-on display on this pick, and praised its fitness tracking. We could do everything from check out our heart rate to monitor our blood oxygen levels. I also personally love the sleep tracking features, which let me know how many hours of shuteye I'm getting each night. Performance-wise, this model proved to be a big upgrade over its predecessor, the Series 5 ($412.96), thanks to the new S6 processor that allowed this watch to run faster than ever before.

Get the Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS) from $346.21 (Save $52.79)

2. Save $430: Our best affordable pick for cookware sets

You can't really go wrong with this Cuisinart cookware set.

Cuisinart is known for its stellar quality and right now, the Multiclad Pro 12-piece stainless-steel set, once $670, is now just $239.99 with the coupon below the price, saving you $430 at checkout. We found this collection of pots and pans to offer stellar heat conductivity, thanks to the triple-ply construction. They’re relatively light too, courtesy of the anodized aluminum core. You've also got a wide variety of cooking essentials, including two saucepans, an 8-quart stockpot, a medium-sized 3.5-quart sauté pan, two skillets and a steamer insert. Each piece also features a slightly elevated handle, so you can easily grab them and move them around your kitchen, all without straining your arms. Whether you're making soup, pasta, chili or more, this is the set you need.

Get the Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless-Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set for $239.99 with coupon (Save $430.01)

3. Down 28%: This top-rated modeling clay kit

This clay set will keep you and the kids entertained for hours.

If you or your kids need a fun activity to keep occupied on those gloomy rainy days, consider the Essenson modeling clay kit, now on sale from $24.99 to $17.99, for a savings of 28%. Packed with 24 vibrant colors, this kit has a 4.6-star rating from more than 2,600 Amazon shoppers, with many liking the easy-to-use instructions and non-greasy texture, so you won't have to worry about your clay figurines sticking to furniture. Many customers also complimented how this set kept them busy and entertained for hours on end!

Get the Essenson Modeling Clay Kit for $17.99 (Save $7)

4. Less than $10: This top-rated knife set for those on-the-go

A colorful set for any kitchen.

Named one of our favorite knife sets, the Vremi 10-piece colorful knife set is now discounted, down from $29.99 to $9.99, grabbing you $67% in savings. This set included five knives, including a chef's knife, a serrated knife, a paring knife, a carving knife and a utility knife so you can chop veggies, fruit, meat and anything else you need. They've also got a comfortable, soft grip and come with hard plastic covers, so you can easily carry them on your next campaign trip. They’re not the sharpest knives on the block, but with a 4.7-star rating from more than 2,850 shoppers (plus a less than $10 selling price), this set is definitely worth the buy.

Get the Vremi 10-Piece Knife Set for $9.99 (Save $20)

5. Save $10: This must-have patio furniture set

Soak up the rays in this rocking chair set.

Chill out in your backyard with a drink and a good book with this rocking bistro chair set from Solaura, which you can get from just $174.89 when you clip the coupon beneath the price. Both these steel patio chairs come with plush, thick cushions, perfect to lounge the day away in. Meanwhile, the sturdy glass-top table can hold your beverage, pitcher of sangria, work-from-home device and more. More than 1,800 Amazon customers also gave this seating essential a 4.7-star rating for its easy assembly and stylish design. If you require some budget patio furniture, this is it.

Get the Solaura 3-piece Rocking Chair Bistro Set from $174.89 (Save $9.49 to $10)

