The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday

Self-care items like our favorite sleep mask and more are on sale big-time today at Amazon.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Looking for an excuse to treat yourself? You're not alone. Luckily, the best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday will help you give yourself a little TLC without breaking the bank.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

From the best silk eye mask we've ever tested to a blissful heating pad, the top marked-down items on Amazon today are total game-changers that can help add a little more luxury to your everyday life—even when you're on a tight budget. Here are the best Thursday sale items you don't want to miss.

1. Less than $10: The best silk sleep mask around

Sweet dreams—and sweet savings—await.

Self-care looks different for everyone but one thing we can all probably agree on is this: Getting a good night's sleep is essential. If you're someone who regularly struggles to fall (or stay) asleep, you need to check out this deal on the Alaska Bear natural silk sleep mask. Originally $14.99 and on sale for $9.99, you can get an extra 10% off on this elegant selection when you clip the on-page coupon to save an extra $1 and drop your total to $8.99. In addition to being one of the best sleep masks we've ever tested, this 4.6-star rated pick has almost 21,000 positive reviews on Amazon. It extends low and covers the face so that no light sneaks in at the bottom, and while our tester found that it does tend to slip off during sleep (as most silk masks do), we deemed it an amazing option that felt nice against skin—especially at this price point.

Get the Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask from $8.99 (Save $6)

2. Save 36%: This cult-favorite sugar scrub with more than 49,000 glowing reviews

Keep the Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub in your shower to exfoliate your body.

Why spend a fortune on skincare when you can get it for less than $6? A hit with beauty bloggers and regular shoppers alike, this Tree Hut Tropical Mango sugar scrub boasts a 4.7-star rating from more than 49,500 (!) stellar reviews on Amazon. Originally $9.29, you can get it in on sale for just $5.99 today, so you'll save $3.30 (you can also get it for this sale price at Target). Perfect for battling dry, winter skin, this paraben-free scrub is formulated with nourishing organic shea butter and claims to work on all skin types to soften and smooth. "I've noticed a good amount of improvement on stretch marks and loose skin and I only use it a few times a week," wrote one Amazon shopper. Another noted: "Every scent is amazing. Adequately coarse enough to remove dead dry skin ... but not greasy and excessive."

Story continues

Get the Tree Hut Tropical Mango Sugar Scrub for $5.99 (Save $3.30)

3. $15 off: This 4.4-star rated organizer with close to 19,000 rave reviews

This organizer can make brooms, mops and other cleaning tools easier to find.

If your utility closet is a total disaster, it's time you found a solution. And with this 4.4-star rated Berry Ave broom holder and garden tool organizer, you have. Originally priced at $28.99, it's on sale for $14.97 but you can save an extra $1 when you clip the on-page coupon to get it for $13.97. Close to 19,000 shoppers on Amazon are obsessed with this 11-slot holder, which is built to handle up to 35 pounds. Ultra-durable and easy to install, reviewers say it saves tons of space and makes it easy to find cleaning tools when you need them quickly. "This thing is AWESOME ... It takes about a minute to get used to, because it takes a smidgeon of force to get your brooms/mops/etc. in and out of the individual grips, but I acclimated to it quickly, [and] I'm glad the grips are strong—it keeps everything exactly in place. Nothing falls or slips out ... REALLY happy with this purchase."

Get the Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer for $13.97 (Save $15.02)

4. $5 off: One of our favorite heating pads

This heating pad is one of our favorites—and right now it's on sale.

Whether you have sore muscles or you're feeling a bit chilly due to colder-than-usual weather, the best heating pads may be able to help. Initially $39.99 and on sale for $34.99, this 4.5-star rated Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL king-size heating pad is an additional $5 off when you check the coupon box beneath the price, so you'll only pay $29.99. In testing, we dug this cozy option, which is made from soft microplush and had an average heat-up time of 13 to 14 minutes. Our tester noticed it could reach a maximum temperature of about 123 degrees Fahrenheit, which was comparable to most of the other heating pads we tested. While the temp decreased by about 5 degrees over a period of time, this pick remained warm enough to keep us comfy. We also absolutely loved that you can toss it in the washing machine, as the electric cord detaches entirely from the heating pad. All in all, it's a great little find, and more than 27,000 Amazon reviewers echo our sentiments, lauding it as one of the most reliable heating pads on the market. One Amazon shopper declared: "I'm not kidding, this little heating pad is one of my favorite things!! And yes, it goes up to six settings that get really hot, fast!!"

Get the Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL King Size Heating Pad for $29.99 (Save $10)

5. Save $126: The best toaster oven money can buy

The Breville Smart Oven Pro is the best toaster oven we've tested.

When it comes to the best toaster ovens on the market, the Breville BOV845BSS Smart Oven Pro tops our list. For a limited time, you can get it for a significant discount, as it goes from a typical price of $349.95 to just $223.95 for $126 in savings. It's a steep price drop for such a terrific device, which features 10 pre-set functions (including baking, pizza, roasting, bagels and more) and a slick, nonstick interior. With nearly 4,500 enthusiastic reviews on Amazon, this 4.6-rated gadget is an expensive-but-worthwhile investment. Not only did it toast incredibly evenly and consistently, it was the only machine we tested to broil a chicken to absolute perfection. Our one gripe was that its LCD screen can be somewhat complex, but we quickly got the hang of it.

Get the Breville BOV845BSS Smart Oven Pro for $223.95 (Save $126)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Amazon deals: Save on a great sleep mask, Tree hut scrub and more