The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Monday

If the Monday blues are in full swing today, we've got just the thing to ease the sting: tons of great Amazon deals up for grabs. Not just any Amazon deals, either: Thanks to our regular deep dives on products and pricing, we’ve already done the legwork required to cherry-pick the best savings you simply can’t miss—including several of our all-time favorite tried-and-true products.

From markdowns on the 12-piece Cuisinart stainless steel cookware set we chose as our best-valued cookware pick to a price cut on one of our favorite pod coffee makers, there’s something on sale for just about every household—but don’t wait long, because these deals will be gone before you know it!

1. $74 off: Our favorite value stainless-steel cookware set

We love this Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 12-piece cookware set, and right now, it's almost $75 off.

A solid cookware set is a must-have in any kitchen, but with price tags in the hundreds, you'll want a set that will stand the test of time. That’s where the Cuisinart Multiclad Pro stainless-steel 12-piece cookware set comes into play. Offering incredible performance at a great value, this collection is one we called a "no-brainer" as our choice for best value in cookware sets. We especially loved that the medium-sized sauté pan comfortably fit four chicken thighs, searing each one to perfection, and that the large stockpot was roomy enough for soups, pastas or blanching vegetables. The triple-ply construction offered up good heat conductivity, while the lightweight aluminum core ensured these pieces weren't too heavy to handle. Normally $299.00, this set can be yours for $74.01 off its typical list price with a coupon applied at checkout. It includes everything needed to cook a complete meal: two saucepans (1.5- and 3-quart) with lids, an 8-quart stockpot with lid, a medium-sized 3.5-quart sauté pan with lid, two skillets (8- and 10-inch) and a steamer insert with a lid. Nearly 8,000 Amazon reviewers share our enthusiasm for it (check out that 4.6-star rating!), so if it's time to upgrade your kitchen essentials, this is a great buy.

Get the Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless-Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set for $224.99 with coupon (Save $74.01)

2. Save $50: One of our favorite pod coffee makers

Keurig's K-Elite model is on sale for one of the lowest prices we've seen in months.

If you simply can’t start your morning without a cup of your favorite caffeinated beverage, you likely already know that pod coffee makers are a lifeline to deliciousness on frenzied mornings. Don’t hit snooze on the Keurig K-Elite, which is on sale for $119.99. That's $50 off its usual $169.99 and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in more than 18 months. It also remains one of the best single-serve coffee machines we’ve ever tested. While it’s a bit larger than some similar models out there (meaning you’ll want to have ample counter space on hand), the spacious, 75-ounce reservoir allows you to brew more cups of coffee before refilling than any other model we tested—a major win if you’re whipping up coffee, tea or hot cocoa for the entire family. It even has an iced setting that concentrates the flavor of your brew, which will be perfect if you'll be pouring it over ice. It boasts more than 23,000 stellar ratings on Amazon alone, so it’s clear people are loving this sleek brushed silver beauty to make their go-to beverages quickly.

Get the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker for $119.99 (Save $50)

3. An $80 discount: Our favorite affordable robot vacuum

You can get our favorite affordable robot vacuum, the eufy Robovac 11S Slim, for less than $150 today.

Robot vacuums make our floors cleaner and our lives easier, but their hefty price tag might dissuade you from adding one to your cart. That’s why we’re shouting from the digital rooftops over the eufy Robovac 11S Slim robot vacuum, which we named our favorite affordable robot vacuum of the testing bunch. This slim, compact machine navigates tight corners and crevices, tackling dust, hair, crumbs and debris with no trouble. We also found that it picked up even more dirt than several pricier iRobot counterparts, averaging roughly 11.6 grams of debris per run, but noted that it tended to get caught up in throw rugs and had a lengthier cleaning cycle than some other models we tried. That said, it’s a fabulous buy at an even more fabulous-than-usual price.

Get the eufy Robovac 11S Slim Robot Vacuum for $149.99 (Save $80)

4. Save 17%: A compact portable projector

We liked the ViewSonic M1's clever design, and it can be yours for a price cut of more than $50.

For at-home movie nights that rival trips to the theater, a portable projector is an absolute essential. On sale right now for the lowest price we've seen this year is the ViewSonic M1. When we tested the M1, the picture quality didn't quite compare with pricier models, but we found it to be a solid choice for people who don't want to spend a lot on their projector setup. This is courtesy of its sleek, compact design (it weighs less than 2 pounds, making it lighter than most other models out there) and an innovative swiveling lens cover, which doubles as a stand to hold it up when you’re using it. All-in-all, there's a lot to recommend this model for casual viewers—the additional $52 savings is just the cherry on top.

Get the ViewSonic M1 Portable Projector for $247.99 (Save $52)

5. Up to 24% in savings: Amazon's easy-to-use streaming sticks

More than 170,000 Amazon users have lauded the Fire Stick Lite, Amazon's budget-minded streaming stick with Alexa voice control support.

These days, streaming everything from your favorite shows and movies to podcasts, games and more is made so much easier thanks to streaming sticks. If you want a no-frills version that will level up your home streaming game, you can’t go wrong with the feature-packed Amazon Fire Stick Lite—especially when it’s on sale for 17% off. With an breezy setup process, simple button functionality and tons of features, like Alexa voice capability, and instant access to thousands of channels and apps, it’s no wonder more than 171,600 Amazon reviewers love this version of Amazon’s best-selling streaming device. Though it doesn’t control your TV (so you can’t adjust your volume with it) and is missing the Dolby Atmos passthrough that the more advanced Fire Stick 4K (also on sale for $37.99) does, it's an ideal starter streaming device.

Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $24.99 (Save $5)

Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $37.99 (Save $12)

