The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Monday

Amazon offers some great discounts on all kinds of items that can make your life easier on a daily basis, and today is no exception. From top-rated vacuum sealers to devices designed to give your car a much-needed jumpstart in the event of a dead battery, the best Amazon sale items to shop this Monday are absolutely incredible. Here are five impressive marked-down products you definitely don't want to miss.

1. Less than $30: These top-rated teeth-whitening strips

Want a brighter-looking smile? Initially $39.99, this 4.5-star rated Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White 16-treatment teeth-whitening kit could be just what you need, and right now it's marked down from $29.99, so you can save between $10 to $12.30. This is nearly as sweet a discount as the recent Prime Day deal we saw on the 4.6-star rated Crest 3D White No-Slip 20-treatment Whitestrip kit (it's $44.95 at the moment), which dropped as low as $27.96 from $49.99.

With nearly 12,000 rave reviews on Amazon, this 16-treatment set can help remove set-in stains from wine, smoking, coffee and more, so your pearly whites will look better than ever. “I’ve been using Crest Whitestrips for just a few weeks now and I’m already seeing a difference and receiving compliments on how white my teeth are looking," Reviewed's senior manager of audience development at Reviewed, Rachel Moskowitz, said. "I use them for about five days at a time and then take a one-day break to combat any gum sensitivity. It’s a perfect system and I’m super happy I bought them.”

2. 38% off: This top-rated shop vac

Wet/dry vacuums, also known as shop vacs, are designed to clean up both liquids and solids and can be good for all kinds messes. While we haven't tested it yet, this 4.5-star rated Armor All AA255 2.5-gallon wet/dry vacuum is specifically designed for car interiors but you can use it all over according to the more than 11,000 collective Amazon shoppers who absolutely love it.

Originally $71.99, it's on sale for $44.90, so you'll save a little more than $27. (Note that you can also get it for $32.97 at Walmart right now). At just 7 pounds, it's a lightweight device that comes with plenty of nifty add-ons, including a specially-designed deluxe car nozzle, a detail brush (you'll want that for your dashboard), a crevice tool (for getting into hard-to-reach areas) and more. Additionally, this shop vac has a built-in automatic shut-off functionality, so you can use it with total peace of mind. "After [two] years, this thing STILL runs like a champ. I don't only use it for my car but I've also used it to clean up inside my home as well, even after light construction projects. This was truly an item worth buying," wrote one Amazon reviewer.

Get the Armor All AA255 2.5-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum for $44.90 (Save $27.09)

3. 28% off: This space-saving vacuum sealer