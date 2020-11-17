The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Monday

This Monday, save on Apple smartwatches, Mario Badescu spray and more.

The countdown to Black Friday has officially begun but you don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to get great deals. You can shop an awesome Amazon sale any day of the week, as the mega-retailer hosts regular price drops on all kinds of products, from home essentials to wearable tech and more.

This Monday, for instance, you can get exceptional savings on everything from the iRobot Roomba 981—a dust-busting delight that can help make messy floors cleaner—to a top-rated electric pressure washer. So kick back, grab a cup of tea and get ready to enjoy these five best deals happening on Amazon now.

1. 32% off: This 4.5-star rated robot vacuum

This robot vacuum is truly impressive—and it's on sale right now.

As one of the first robot vacuums in iRobot's roster to offer visual navigation, the 4.5-star rated iRobot Roomba 981 is an impressive little gadget that's ideal for getting under couches and into other tight, hard-to-reach areas around the home. Originally $589, it drops to $399.99 for about $189 in savings here, which is sensational. While we haven't yet tested this affordable robot vacuum, Reviewed Lab Manager Jon Chan says it's essentially the same as the iRobot Roomba 980, which is sold out virtually everywhere.

In his review, Jon found that the WiFi-enabled Roomba 980 was good for multi-room cleaning and picked up 8.5 grams of dirt, which makes it a decent option. It did struggle to get under tight spaces and on high-pile carpets—two issues the updated Roomba 981 seems to resolve—at least if the the more than 700 enthusiastic Amazon shoppers who've reviewed it are any indicator. Wrote one happy shopper: "Our old house had no carpet so we didn't have a good vacuum made for carpet. Then I got this Roomba. Holy crap. It's like we've lived here for two months without a good vacuum!"

Get the iRobot Roomba 981 for $399.99 (Save $189.01)

2. Buy 2, get 1 free: Top-rated video games

Save on 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' and other select video games thanks to this offer.

Calling all gamers (and the folks trying to buy gifts for them!): Amazon is running a buy two, get one free sale on some of the hottest video game releases of the year, including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ($59.99), Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (on sale for $49.94) and more. Consider this deal your cheat code to the perfect holiday season, as shoppers can pick up either the Xbox Series X or Playstation 5 versions of these games, with plenty of options to dive into for the new year.

To take advantage of the offer, just add three items designated as part of the offer (you should see a green highlighted "savings" coupon on the landing page). When you're done shopping, click the "proceed to checkout" button and the offer will be automatically applied to your total order—no promo codes needed or extra hassle required. For example, you could buy Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Assassin's Creed Valhalla at their usual price to get a third game, like this 4.8-star rated Yakuza: Like a Dragon—Day Ichi Edition (originally $59.99, now $49.99), for free, so you'll potentially be saving up to nearly $60.

Buy 2, Get 1 free select video games at Amazon

3. Less than $6: This cult-favorite Mario Badescu spray

Give your skin a pick-me-up with this refreshing spray.

Want to treat your skin to something delightful? Give it a spritz of refreshing moisture with this Mario Badescu facial spray with aloe, herbs and rosewater. Great for the summer months when you want to cool down but also lovely during winter months when your complexion is feeling completely parched, this 4.5-star rated spray was originally $7, but you can get for just $5.25, so you'll save 25% (you can also get it at Ulta right now for the same sale price). With more than 30,000 positive reviews on Amazon, it's clear this spray has wide appeal, regardless of whether you have ultra-dry skin or a super sensitive complexion. "I like to apply this after I do my foundation. I let it dry, then I do my contouring [and] eye makeup, and then I spray it again to set it. I love the way it makes my skin glow," wrote one Amazon shopper, who said she also enjoyed how dewy-fresh her face felt after application.

Get the Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater for $5.25 (Save $1.75)

4. 25% off: This electric pressure washer with almost 4,000 rave reviews

Give your icky deck the power wash it deserves.

Fall is nearly over, which means all those outdoor projects you've been putting off completing—like cleaning your deck, your driveway and your car—deserve your full attention, stat. Luckily, this deal on the 4.4-star rated Greenworks PW-1800 1800 PSI electric pressure washer has come just in time for you to tidy it all up before the seasons change (and all that gunk's stuck right where it's at until next spring). Originally $149.99, this popular tool is on sale for a little more than $112, so you'll save about 25%. With close to 4,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, this product scores high with the site's shoppers, who say it makes short work of frustrating clean-up jobs. Featuring a 20-foot high-pressure hose, plus a big soap tank, three quick-connect nozzles and a built-in storage rack, this electric pressure washer means business, and so will you when you use it to crush those lingering tasks on your chore list.

Get the Greenworks PW-1800 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $112.11 (Save $37.88)

5. Save nearly $50: Apple's latest top-of-the-line smartwatches

Apple's latest smartwatches are as beautiful as they are useful.

If you've been considering buying an Apple smartwatch but have yet to pull the trigger, now's as great a time as any to snag two of the brand's latest offerings—the much-celebrated Apple Watch Series 6 and the more budget-friendly Apple Watch SE—on sale for an amazing discount.

Originally priced from $249, you can get the SE from $229.99 right now, so you'll save between $20 to nearly $50. In our recent review of this option (which is available in two case sizes: 40mm or 44mm), we loved that it had a super similar design to the Series 6, (originally priced from $399 and currently on sale from $349.99). We found that the SE offered terrific fitness and health tracking functionality, though you'll want to note that it doesn't come with an electrocardiogram app, like the Series 6 does. Still, it works well with iPhone and Apple apps. Overall, however, our tester felt that for most regular users, the SE will be plenty sufficient.

Conversely, the Series 6 offers much of the same great health and fitness programming but comes with a few added extras: namely, a newer processor that Apple claims is 20% faster than other smartwatches and a screen that's always on and two-and-a-half times brighter than other units. Either way, with both on sale, there's never been a better time to snag one.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Amazon sale: Save on the Apple Series 6, the iRobot Roomba 981 and more