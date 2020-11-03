The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Monday

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Bargain shopping isn't just about buying stuff because it's on sale—it's about saving money on items that you genuinely need to make everyday tasks easier to manage. Amazon is one of the biggest online retailers to daily deals on tons of popular, top-rated products. With so much to shop, however, it can be hard to tell which Amazon sale items are really worth buying.

Here at Reviewed, we take a closer look to figure out which products are actually worthwhile via extensive in-lab testing. We also use price checking tools to figure out how great of a deal you're actually getting—all so you can make the most informed decisions before you buy. This Monday, the mega-retailer is offering great markdowns on plenty of products we love, from the best robot vacuums to breakfast sandwich makers and more. Read on to shop our top five picks.

1. Save $30: This popular garden hose with more than 2,000 rave reviews

Get a great garden hose for less thanks to this deal.

Winter is less than two months away but if you're still doing some last-minute lawn cleanup or you live in a climate where its sunny year-round, the Higen 100-foot upgraded expandable garden hose set is an excellent investment—especially at this reduced price. Originally $49.99, you'll save $30 by first clicking the coupon box beneath the price for $20 off, then entering promo code 20UHJRTG at checkout to save an extra $10. That means you'll get it for $19.99, which is a whopping 60% off. This 4.3-star rated hose has more than 2,400 reviews on Amazon, with shoppers noting that it's made with ultra-flexible, triple-layered latex to help it stay largely tangle-free. "The material of the hose is great. It bends and does not kink like a regular hose. I would recommend this hose to anyone," wrote one happy customer.

Get the Higen 100-foot Upgraded Expandable Garden Hose Set for $19.99 (Save $30)

2. 40% off: Our favorite DNA testing kit

AncestryDNA is a tried-and-true service that's been tested by several members our staff to satisfactory results.

Black Friday is right around the corner, and right now at Amazon (and AncestryDNA, for that matter), you can get AncestryDNA's ever-popular genetics testing kit on sale for 40% off its usual price. Originally $99, it drops to $59 for $40 in savings. With a database of more than 15 million users (and growing!), AncestryDNA's insightful results can help people gain new understanding about their family's history or even reconnect with long-lost relatives. Compelling features, such as using an Ancestry membership (prices starting from $79 for a 3-month World Explorer membership), can be added for an addition fee to gain access to thousands of public records and create a full family tree from the findings.

Get the AncestryDNA Testing Kit for $59 (Save $40)

3. Save 6%: This breakfast maker with more than 11,000 positive reviews

Making breakfast sandwiches just got a whole lot easier.