The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Monday

These are the best price drops at Amazon this Monday.

Whether you’re a fan of Mondays or not, there’s actually a lot to love about the beginning of a brand new week. For starters, it gives you the chance to crush new goals. For us here at Reviewed, that means finding the most exciting deals around from retailers across the web—and Amazon is certainly no exception.

To kick the week off on a high note, we’ve tracked down some of the best markdowns available on the site today. On the hunt for a new vacuum? We’ve got you covered with this Bissell model. Waiting for the perfect excuse to buy that oh-so-coveted KitchenAid stand mixer? Today, it can be yours at a big discount.

Ahead, find five of the best Amazon sale items to snag this Monday.

1. $140 off: This Bissell robot vacuum

Smart vacuum cleaners tend to be on the more expensive side of appliances, but this Bissell model—the CleanView connect robotic vacuum—is just $159.99 through tonight, October 26, falling $140 from its usual $299.99. We haven’t tested this exact model out but it's got a 4.2-star rating from more than 560 Amazon shoppers, who were happy with its performance and functionality. Complete with WiFi capabilities and an accompanying app, it can be started, stopped and scheduled via your phone. It's also got dual-edge brushes, a rotating brush roll and automatic floor type recognition, so it can self-adjust its power depending on the surface it's cleaning.

Get the Bissell CleanView Connect Robotic Vacuum for $159.99 (Save $140)

2. Less than $10: This clever, hands-free toothpaste dispenser

If you have a large family or happen to live with a few roommates, this iLifeTech hands-free toothpaste dispenser is an absolute must-have for your home. Featured in our roundup of the best-yet-bizarre bathroom products, this convenient dispenser pumps out toothpaste when you wave your toothbrush underneath it. There’s also storage for three to five toothbrushes. It's certainly gotten the seal of approval from more than 2,600 Amazon shoppers, who were happy with its ability to drain every last bit of the toothpaste in the tube. As for storage, it can be mounted on the wall via the attached suction cups. This one-and-done gadget normally retails for $15, but you can snag it for $9.99 today—an especially great deal when you consider that it's going for as much as $23 elsewhere!

Get the iLifeTech Hands-Free Toothpaste Dispenser for $9.99 (Save $5.01)

3. Save $80: This baking must-have from KitchenAid

Chances are, if you’re a frequent baker, you’ve probably drooled over the KitchenAid 6-quart bowl-lift professional stand mixer at some point. And while it’s usually quite the lofty investment (it’s typically $479.99), you can currently nab it for $399.99 at Amazon for $80 in savings. Although we’ve yet to test out this particular model, we dubbed a similar KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer ($299.98), as our No.1 pick thanks to its durable build, quiet motor and easy-to-use attachments.