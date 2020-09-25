The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s officially Friday, and there’s no better way to celebrate the end of yet another bustling week than by treating yourself to some discounted goodies at Amazon! Thanks to the retailer’s Big Fall Sale, even more amazing products are on sale than usual, including some of our tried-and-true favorites here at Reviewed.

Today’s most exciting price drops include a discount on Apple’s latest iPad (yes, you read that right!) and a set of airtight food storage containers. Ahead, check out five of the best Amazon deals you’ll find this Friday.

1. $30 off: Apple’s brand-new 8th generation iPad

It just last week that Apple made major waves by unveiling the latest editions of its iPad and Apple smartwatch, but already, these devices are on sale. The brand new, 10.2-inch iPad 8th generation, which originally retailed at $329, is currently going for $299 here, falling $30. While we’ve yet to test this bad boy, there are a ton of new features that have us excited, such as the speedy processor that's powered by an A12 Bionic chip (the last edition had an A10 chip). Additionally, it's got all the same specs that we loved about the 7th generation, too, including the Retina display, an 8-megapixel (MP) back camera and a 1.2MP FaceTime front camera, stereo speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life. Discounted in space gray or gold, it also supports the 1st generation Apple Pencil and a smart keyboard, which enables you to write, scribble, draw and doodle all from your tablet.

2. Nearly $50 in savings: This power washer with a ton of features

When we tested out the best power washers on the market, we dubbed the Sun Joe SPX1000 ($94.09) as our best value pick. Today, you can nab a similar model, the Sun Joe SPX2598, on sale for $75.95, which is down a little more than $46 from its usual $122. We liked the SPX1000 because of its adjustable features (it included a nozzle that could be adjusted from a high-pressure stream to a 45-degree fan), allowing us to power wash, gently clean and strip paint. The SPX2598 has similar assets: It comes with an adjustable spray wand with a twist nozzle that controls water pressure and has an even more powerful pound-per-square-inch (psi), with an average of 1450 and a maximum of 2000 (vs the SPX1000's 1450 maximum). Additionally, it features a 33.8-ounce detergent tank and a 14.5-amp motor.

3. A 15% discount: This 7-piece set of airtight food storage containers

