The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday

With the weekend nearly upon us, you could be forgiven for needing a little late night pick-me-up. Thankfully, the shopping gods that be at Amazon are serving up incredible savings on items across the home, kitchen and beauty categories—including a 10% price cut on our favorite value cordless vacuum.

Not only can you score a discount on a brand new Tineco A10 Hero+ cordless vac, you can save 20% on a top-rated AmazonBasics colored knife set that will make meal prep a breeze. Go ahead and dig right in, because we’ve found the best Amazon deals of the day, no matter what you’ve got your heart set on. Shop these deals fast, though, because some will be gone

1. Save 20%: This vibrant knife set with more than 4,000 5-star ratings

Whether you’re a whiz in the kitchen or prefer to keep meal your prep as simple as possible, having a solid knife set on hand is absolutely crucial. That’s why a 20% savings on the AmazonBasics 12-piece colored kitchen knife set is sure to brighten your day. Encompassing six colored stainless-steel knives (including a paring knife, utility knife, a Santoku knife, a carving knife, a chef’s knife and a bread knife), this set will help to prevent cross-contamination by reminding you which ones you've already used. Featuring ergonomic handles for added comfort, nonstick, stainless-steel blades for graceful gliding and blade guards for safe storage, it’s abundantly clear why more than 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given these beauties a 5-star rating.

Get the AmazonBasics 12-Piece Colored Kitchen Knife Set for $13.80 (Save $3.45)

2. A 39% discount: This handy car charger

One of the most practical things you can buy is a great charger for the car. Luckily, there's a top-notch model with more than 1,000 glowing ratings from Amazon customers in the form of this Aukey 21-watt dual charger that rings in at just $9 when you check the coupon box beneath the price to drop it from $14.99 to $13.99 to $13.29. Better yet, you can enter our exclusive 30% off coupon code VVF2B9UZ at checkout through Wednesday, November 18, to drop it to just $9.09. We tested the 33-watt version of this charger (currently sold out) and found that it offered up respectable performance, with a juice-up time that was on-par with other top models. Our one gripe was its cost, but with this exclusive discount on the 21-watt model, you really can't go wrong.

Get the Aukey 21-watt car charger for $9.09 (Save $5.90)

3. Less than $20: This top-rated leak-proof food storage set

