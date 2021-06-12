The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday

Start your week off right with top-rated products, from a mini speaker to a sprinkler controller, on sale at Amazon.

When it comes to home improvement projects, it pays to think outside the box. Something as simple as adding a lantern to your backyard or taking your music wireless courtesy of a great smart speaker can be a game-changer—no hammer or nails required! For those needs and more, the best Amazon deals of the day have you covered.

Of course, it's not all work and no play: If you want your viewings of the NBA Playoffs or Mare of Easttown to sound as crisp and clear as possible, you can pick up the JBL Bar 2.1 soundbar, now 50% off.

We've scoured the e-tailer to find all the best discounts of the day. For those items and more, check out our list below.

1. 38% off: This top-rated smart home display

Amazon's Echo Show 5 is among the best smart home devices for apartment dwellers.

A standalone speaker can only do so much. That's why you're sure to love one that will not only play music, but make video calls, show you different areas of your house and stream movies and TV shows. The Amazon Echo Show 5 can do all of that in one neat little package, and it's now available for $49.99, a $30 discount from its list price of $79.99. We found the Echo Show 5 to be one of the best smart home devices for apartment owners thanks to its minimal footprint and sleek, modern design that will look great on any counter, shelf or desk. The video calls it can make are surprisingly decent on its 5-inch screen, and though it's not meant to be a singular media device, it can also stream shows and movies.

Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 for $49.99 (Save $30)

2. Save $10: One of our favorite smart sprinkler controllers

The smart watering algorithm and easy installation process made this Orbit sprinkler controller one of our favorite of its kind.

With temperatures starting to climb to their summer highs, lawns and gardens may be beginning to wilt. If you're thinking about making a smart sprinkler part of your lawn and garden toolbox, there's good news: The Orbit 57950 B-hyve sprinkler controller is now on sale for $109.10, a $10 discount from its list price of $119.99. We named the Orbit one of our favorite smart sprinkler controllers thanks to its outdoor-friendly chassis, which comes with a keyed lock to cover the LCD control panel. It's also got user-friendly buttons aplenty that will let you set up the unit manually or via its accompanying app.

Get the Orbit 57950 B-hyve Smart Indoor/Outdoor Sprinkler Controller for $109.10 (Save $10.89)

3. Half off: This soundbar and wireless subwoofer

Customers love the JBL Bar 2.1 for its crisp sound and adjustable bass settings.

No matter how crystal-clear the picture, so many modern TVs let us down when it comes to the sound quality of their built-in speakers. To expand and amplify the audio of your favorite TV shows and home movies, there's the JBL Bar 2.1, now on sale for $179.99. For those doing the math, that's $180 off of its standard price of $360. Nearly 3,000 Amazon customers gave the soundbar and wireless subwoofer system a collective 4.5-star review, noting how the clear the sound was and how powerful the bass. Shoppers also called out the easy set-up.

Get the JBL Bar 2.1 for $179.99 (Save $180.01)

4. 15% off: This colorful portable speaker

The Anker Soundcore Flare Mini wins raves from Amazon shoppers for its balanced sound quality and eye-popping design.

Add some flair to your next barbecue with a speaker that will also provide a light show. The Soundcore Flare Mini, on sale for 15% off of its list price of $42.99, is currently retailing for $36.54. The Flare Mini sits in the same family of speakers as the Flare+($99.99), which we called one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market for its "really good" sound and IPX7 water-resistant construction. While our testers thought the flashing lights synced a little awkwardly with the music (they also weren't as bright as they would have hoped), the Mini earned rave reviews from Amazon buyers for its reportedly balanced sound output.

Get the Anker Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $36.54 (Save $6.45)

5. Earn $10: Small business products

You might recognize this collapsible lantern from 'Shark Tank.'

We're just over a week from Prime Day 2021 (it's set for Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22), but Prime members can still get a jump on savings. In fact, between now and Sunday, June 20, they can get $10 in credit to spend on the big day with their purchase of $10 or more in products sold by small business owners. If you're dreaming of spending nights outdoors catching fireflies and camping under the stars, this LuminAID inflatable lantern, $29.95, is enough to earn you the credit. With nearly 4,000 5-star reviews, this collapsible, waterproof light, which you might recognize from the hit TV show Shark Tank, was praised by customers for its compact size and how well it illuminated their spaces.

Get the LuminAID Solar Inflatable Lantern for $29.95 (Get $10 in credit)

Get $10 in Amazon Credit with $10 with $10 in Small Business Products

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Get the Echo Show 5, an Orbit sprinkler controller and more