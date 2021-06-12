The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·4 min read
Start your week off right with top-rated products, from a mini speaker to a sprinkler controller, on sale at Amazon.
Start your week off right with top-rated products, from a mini speaker to a sprinkler controller, on sale at Amazon.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When it comes to home improvement projects, it pays to think outside the box. Something as simple as adding a lantern to your backyard or taking your music wireless courtesy of a great smart speaker can be a game-changer—no hammer or nails required! For those needs and more, the best Amazon deals of the day have you covered.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is right around the corner! Want to know how to get the best deals? Attend our free, virtual How to Hack Prime Day live event. RSVP now.

Of course, it's not all work and no play: If you want your viewings of the NBA Playoffs or Mare of Easttown to sound as crisp and clear as possible, you can pick up the JBL Bar 2.1 soundbar, now 50% off.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

We've scoured the e-tailer to find all the best discounts of the day. For those items and more, check out our list below.

1. 38% off: This top-rated smart home display

Amazon&#39;s Echo Show 5 is among the best smart home devices for apartment dwellers.
Amazon's Echo Show 5 is among the best smart home devices for apartment dwellers.

A standalone speaker can only do so much. That's why you're sure to love one that will not only play music, but make video calls, show you different areas of your house and stream movies and TV shows. The Amazon Echo Show 5 can do all of that in one neat little package, and it's now available for $49.99, a $30 discount from its list price of $79.99. We found the Echo Show 5 to be one of the best smart home devices for apartment owners thanks to its minimal footprint and sleek, modern design that will look great on any counter, shelf or desk. The video calls it can make are surprisingly decent on its 5-inch screen, and though it's not meant to be a singular media device, it can also stream shows and movies.

Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 for $49.99 (Save $30)

2. Save $10: One of our favorite smart sprinkler controllers

The smart watering algorithm and easy installation process made this Orbit sprinkler controller one of our favorite of its kind.
The smart watering algorithm and easy installation process made this Orbit sprinkler controller one of our favorite of its kind.

With temperatures starting to climb to their summer highs, lawns and gardens may be beginning to wilt. If you're thinking about making a smart sprinkler part of your lawn and garden toolbox, there's good news: The Orbit 57950 B-hyve sprinkler controller is now on sale for $109.10, a $10 discount from its list price of $119.99. We named the Orbit one of our favorite smart sprinkler controllers thanks to its outdoor-friendly chassis, which comes with a keyed lock to cover the LCD control panel. It's also got user-friendly buttons aplenty that will let you set up the unit manually or via its accompanying app.

Get the Orbit 57950 B-hyve Smart Indoor/Outdoor Sprinkler Controller for $109.10 (Save $10.89)

3. Half off: This soundbar and wireless subwoofer

Customers love the JBL Bar 2.1 for its crisp sound and adjustable bass settings.
Customers love the JBL Bar 2.1 for its crisp sound and adjustable bass settings.

No matter how crystal-clear the picture, so many modern TVs let us down when it comes to the sound quality of their built-in speakers. To expand and amplify the audio of your favorite TV shows and home movies, there's the JBL Bar 2.1, now on sale for $179.99. For those doing the math, that's $180 off of its standard price of $360. Nearly 3,000 Amazon customers gave the soundbar and wireless subwoofer system a collective 4.5-star review, noting how the clear the sound was and how powerful the bass. Shoppers also called out the easy set-up.

Get the JBL Bar 2.1 for $179.99 (Save $180.01)

4. 15% off: This colorful portable speaker

The Anker Soundcore Flare Mini wins raves from&#xa0;Amazon shoppers for its balanced sound quality and eye-popping design.
The Anker Soundcore Flare Mini wins raves from Amazon shoppers for its balanced sound quality and eye-popping design.

Add some flair to your next barbecue with a speaker that will also provide a light show. The Soundcore Flare Mini, on sale for 15% off of its list price of $42.99, is currently retailing for $36.54. The Flare Mini sits in the same family of speakers as the Flare+($99.99), which we called one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market for its "really good" sound and IPX7 water-resistant construction. While our testers thought the flashing lights synced a little awkwardly with the music (they also weren't as bright as they would have hoped), the Mini earned rave reviews from Amazon buyers for its reportedly balanced sound output.

Get the Anker Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $36.54 (Save $6.45)

5. Earn $10: Small business products

You might recognize this collapsible lantern from &#39;Shark Tank.&#39;
You might recognize this collapsible lantern from 'Shark Tank.'

We're just over a week from Prime Day 2021 (it's set for Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22), but Prime members can still get a jump on savings. In fact, between now and Sunday, June 20, they can get $10 in credit to spend on the big day with their purchase of $10 or more in products sold by small business owners. If you're dreaming of spending nights outdoors catching fireflies and camping under the stars, this LuminAID inflatable lantern, $29.95, is enough to earn you the credit. With nearly 4,000 5-star reviews, this collapsible, waterproof light, which you might recognize from the hit TV show Shark Tank, was praised by customers for its compact size and how well it illuminated their spaces.

Get the LuminAID Solar Inflatable Lantern for $29.95 (Get $10 in credit)

Get $10 in Amazon Credit with $10 with $10 in Small Business Products

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Get the Echo Show 5, an Orbit sprinkler controller and more

Latest Stories

  • 76ers take 2-1 series lead with blowout of Hawks

    The Philadelphia 76ers blitzed the host Atlanta Hawks on both ends in the third quarter of Game 3, making a comfortable lead insurmountable and coasting to a 2-1 series lead.

  • Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal in wild semifinal battle at French Open

    Djokovic figured out how to beat Nadal on clay: play the best tennis of his life.

  • Pascal Siakam undergoes shoulder surgery, expected to miss 5 months

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam underwent shoulder surgery and will miss five months.

  • Mets ace Jacob deGrom exits early with right flexor tendinitis

    Deep breaths, everybody.

  • Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

    ROME (AP) — Italy waited a long time for this European Championship to start and then showed Friday just how eager the team was to play the tournament opener. After humiliatingly failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Italy was already back on track with a perfect qualifying campaign of 10 wins in 10 matches. Now Roberto Mancini’s team has begun its first major international tournament in five years with a convincing 3-0 win over Turkey. Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne both scored after an

  • Fixing the Lakers, DeMar's new home and other offseason questions

    The Lakers are looking to get back to championship form, DeMar DeRozan could be on a new team, while the Mavericks need to figure out what to do with Kristaps Porzingis.

  • Rask needs hip surgery, wants to return to Bruins in 2022

    Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask will have surgery to repair a previously undisclosed torn labrum in his hip.

  • Nathan MacKinnon baffled by reporter's bizarre question

    Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon was truly puzzled by a bizarre question following his team's elimination Thursday.

  • Should the Raptors bring back Nate Bjorkgren?

    Former Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren was recently relieved of his head coaching duties with the Indiana Pacers and Nick Nurse could be in need of support with his coaching staff.

  • Alex Tuch is proving why he's one of the most underrated players in the NHL

    Alex Tuch isn't considered a star, but he absolutely should be considered a top threat for the powerhouse Golden Knights.

  • NBA playoff notebook: The Jazz are a legitimate title threat

    The Utah Jazz are beginning to prove that their regular season success is translating into a legitimate championship run.

  • Gary Trent Jr.’s new deal, re-visiting Powell trade

    William Lou and Blake Murphy look at&nbsp;what a new deal could look like for Gary Trent Jr. and if the Norman Powell trade was a success.

  • Eichel edges closer to exit, Sabres breakup will be messy

    The Sabres reportedly want to 'move on' from captain Jack Eichel and are trying to get ahead of the impending trade fallout but the rebuild that follows in Buffalo will not be easy.&nbsp;

  • Golden Knights fan steals Avalanche fan's flag, starts fight at end of Game 6

    A pair of Colorado Avalanche fans had their flag snatched from them by a belligerent Vegas Golden Knights fan at the end of Game 6, prompting a fight.

  • Golden Knights win the battle of the bests

    Host Justin Cuthbert breaks down the Vegas Golden Knights' series victory over the Colorado Avalanche, and assesses what's next for both teams after the marquee Round 2 matchup.

  • Embiid, 76ers beat Hawks 127-111 to take 2-1 lead in series

    ATLANTA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 27 points and the Philadelphia 76ers rode a dominant third quarter to a 127-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night and a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Embiid, playing with a cartilage tear in his right knee, added nine rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots. Tobias Harris had 22 points and Ben Simmons added 18 to help the 76ers end Atlanta's streak of 13 home wins. The 76ers have taken the series lead with back-to-back

  • Civale dominates for 9th win, Indians blank Mariners 7-0

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Civale gave up a single to start the game before dominating Seattle's light-hitting lineup for eight innings, leading the Cleveland Indians past the Mariners 7-0 on Friday night in front of the largest crowd at Progressive Field since 2019. Civale (9-2) allowed J.P. Crawford's leadoff hit — a grounder that just got past second baseman César Hernández's glove — and nothing else to become the first AL pitcher with nine wins. The right-hander struck out a career-high 11 and r

  • Mets' deGrom leaves with flexor tendinitis in win vs Padres

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom was pulled from a do-it-all gem with right flexor tendinitis, a troubling diagnosis for the New York Mets that clouded a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night. DeGrom (6-2) faced the minimum over six innings and ripped a two-run single, giving him five RBIs this season — compared to four earned runs allowed. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner’s 0.56 ERA is the lowest ever by a pitcher through 10 starts, just ahead of Juan Marichal’s 0.59 in 1966. D

  • Rays become first team to reach 40 wins, 4-2 over Orioles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough followed up a rare Tampa Bay complete game with six solid innings and the Rays became the first team to reach 40 wins this season, 4-2 over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. Yarbrough (4-3), the first Rays’ pitcher to go the distance in five years in his previous start, gave up two unearned runs and three hits. Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays, who are 21-5 since May 13. Baltimore got a home run from Trey Mancini. Yarbrough struck out six. His com

  • Caufield, college stars add 'young energy' to NHL playoffs

    When the Montreal Canadiens were one goal away from being eliminated in the first round, and then again when they were one goal away from reaching the Stanley Cup semifinals, Cole Caufield set up the overtime winner each time. Caufield was dominating college hockey just two months earlier and suddenly at age 20 had become a key player for the NHL's most storied franchise. Along with Colorado forwards Alex Newhook and Sampo Ranta, and Florida goaltender Spencer Knight, Caufield's success jumping