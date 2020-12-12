The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday

Check out the day's most exciting Amazon deals.

Happy Friday, deal-hunters! Regardless of how your week went down, we'd be willing to bet you're looking forward to some much-needed relaxation this weekend just as much as we are. Even if you've yet to jump start your holiday shopping or wintertime prep, there's no need to let it zap your zen—we've already spotted five major Amazon sale finds that will easily remove any gift-giving stress.

With price drops spanning the range of Christmas trees, ornaments wrapping paper and lights, these discounts are must-shop staples. Ahead, check out the best deals to shop this Friday.

1. A 33% markdown: This snow shovel that will conquer any winter storm

Gear up for winter storms with this snow shovel.

Game of Thrones reference aside, winter is coming, and, for many of us, the race to stock up on snow gear has officially begun. While our favorite snow shovel, the Forest Hill Homeowner aluminum shovels ($64.95), isn't on sale, you can scoop this Garant Nordic 24-inch steel blade snow shovel up for $22.99, which is down 33% from its retail price of $34.49, before those nasty storms make their presence known. Complete with a 4.5-star rating from more than 1,000 Amazon shoppers, it seriously thrilled its buyers with the top-quality steel blade that was helpful for chipping ice and shoveling snow aside. One reviewer hailed it as "the best shovel I've found for continuous use," while another wrote that "snow removal was painless" while using it.

Get the Garant Nordic 24-Inch Steel Blade Snow Shovel for $22.99 (Save $11.50)

2. Save up to 34%: Christmas trees, wrapping paper, ornaments and more

Grab an artificial Christmas tree on sale just in time for Santa's big day.

We won't judge you if you haven't found the perfect artificial tree or snagged your festive wrapping paper just yet. In fact, maybe the procrastinators are doing it right, because you can snag up to 25% off on a plethora of festive décor and necessities over at the e-retailer right now. Options include this Evergreen Classics 7.5-foot pre-lit Vermont spruce Christmas tree, once $299.99 and now $239.99, and this four-piece iced beverage glass set from Lenox, which is typically $39.95 and discounted down to $26.30, giving you 34% in savings. You can also save on Hallmark gift wrap 2020-themed ornaments from Precious Moments and more.

Get Christmas trees, wrapping paper, ornaments and more from $7.91 (Save $1.40 to $149.01)

3. Down 10%: This cute cat tree with more than 10,000 reviews

Feline friends will adore this large cat tree.

Pet parents, check it out: You can treat your fuzzy friend to this 72-inch cat tree, once $69.99, for $62.99 when you click the $7 coupon located beneath the price. It has a 4.7-star rating from more than 10,000 Amazon customers, with one happy buyer even describing it as "the happiest purchase [they] made this year!" It features 15 levels of sisal-covered posts for scratching, perches and condos that any kitty is guaranteed to love.

Get the Go Pet Club Cat Tree from $62.99 (Save $7)

4. $40 off: This Cuisinart cast iron Dutch oven

Cuisinart cookware is some of the best in the market.

If there's a chef in your life that's looking to add to their cookware collection, this 7-quart Cuisinart cast-iron dish might be the best gift they receive this holiday season. Normally $129.99, you can grab this hefty piece for a steal at $89.99. Available in two fun hues (peony pink and teal), it has a solid 4.7-star rating from more than 1,600 Amazon shoppers. We featured the brand's 5-quart chef's classic cast-iron Dutch oven ($109.16) in our roundup of the best Dutch ovens on the market. While there are a few key differences between the two (the 5-quart is dishwasher-safe, while the larger 7-quart, which is made from a high-quality porcelain enamel, can only go in the oven and broiler), they still share many of the same features, including a similarly solid construction.

Get the Cuisinart Cast-Iron 7-Quart for $89.99 (Save $40)

5. $50 in savings: One of our all-time favorite soundbars

The Yamaha YAS-209 is one of our top soundbars of all-time.

Even if you have an awesome television, you could probably use a soundbar to emphasize its incredible bass, sound and audio features. There's where the Yamaha YAS-209BL soundbar steps in. Dubbed as our best valued-soundbar on the market, this device wowed us with its impressive array of features (it has built-in Amazon Alexa, for instance, and you can modify the EQ and sound mode based on what you're listening to) and its clear, punchy audio. You can currently nab it over at Amazon for $299.95, which is down $50 from its retail price of $349.95.

Get the Yamaha Audio YAS-209BL Soundbar for $299.95 (Save $50)

