The 5 best Amazon deals to buy this weekend

This weekend's deals were worth the wait.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There’s something about the onset of spring that makes us want to shop with wild abandon. Maybe it’s all those hobbies we’re gung-ho to take up as soon as the weather cooperates, or maybe we’re simply overdue for a few new things around the house, but our interest has been piqued by a whole slew of Amazon deals.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Lest we get ahead of ourselves and spend our next paycheck before it arrives, however, we’ve taken a critical eye to the copious markdowns being offered on the site, separating out the mighty savings from the weak. After much consideration, we’ve emerged from our search victorious with five shining picks that would be worth our coin at full price—let alone on sale.

From a tool kit that will help us whip our gardens into shape in short order to a set of towels that will replace our old ratty ones, the items below comprise the best Amazon sale finds of the day.

1. Save 25%: Our favorite smoothie blender

Daily smoothies, here we come!

If it’s a great smoothie you’re after this spring, you can’t go wrong with the Magic Bullet 11-piece blender set, and right now, it just so happens to be 25% off. This little thing ticked off plenty of boxes in our tests: It was speedy, easy to use, and, when the world opens up to us again, you’ll be able to take it anywhere you want, since it was easily transportable. We named it the best blender for smoothies on the market, though, because it was able to churn out some of the silkiest-smooth drinks of the bunch with the least amount of trouble. In fact, our tester continued to use it for well after a year post-review. With the blender, this set also includes extra blender cups, blades, a recipe book and more.

Get the Magic Bullet 11-Piece Blender Set for $29.99 (Save $9.89)

Story continues

2. A 30% markdown: This 100% cotton towel set with more than 2,000 great ratings

These towels are a No. 1 best-seller on Amazon.

As far as bath towels go, you want something that’s absorbent, soft and attractive. For us, that’s the Parachute classic bath towel, but it will cost you a pretty penny—a six-piece set runs upward of $100. If that’s a bit too rich for your blood, you can check out this Welhome Franklin towel set. While it’s normally $42.99, you can grab this 100% cotton pick right now for just under $30. Amazon shoppers said it was “worth every penny,” with one buyer going so far as to call these the “best towels [they’ve] ever had," lauding their absorbency and “soft touch.” While you can choose from 10 different colors at this price, some reviewers note that discoloration can occur over time when washing the brighter hues, so it may be wise to go with a more neutral shade.

Get the Welhome Franklin 6-Piece Cotton Towel Set for $29.99 (Save $13)

3. Nearly half off: This do-it-all gardening kit

Spring has almost sprung, and your garden is going to need some love.

Thinking of taking up gardening this year? You’re going to need a few tools—and this eight-piece Scuddles garden tool kit has ‘em all. Complete with a gardening shovel, a mini rake, a trowel, a cultivator, a hand weeder, a transplanting spade, a pair of heavy-duty gloves and a bag to store it all in, you’ll have just about everything you need to get down to business. Regularly $49.99, it’s on sale here for $26.99. (Note that you may be able to get it for slightly less at Walmart.) Customers say it’s suitable for use by both novice and veteran gardeners and appears to be “very well-made” for the price.

Get the Scuddles 8-Piece Garden Tool Set from $26.99 (Save $23)

4. A near 50% discount: This impressively valued knife set

This set is $10 cheaper here than you'll find it anywhere else.

While we haven’t tested the Cuisinart Color Pro 12-piece knife set that’s currently on sale for $50.82 in black (down from $96), it’s similar to the Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-piece set ($94.34) that we awarded the title of the best knife set under $100. Both sets feature precision-tapered ground, stainless-steel blades. While the Color Pro option is less a few pieces (namely, two steak knives and a bread knife), you'll get a chef’s knife, a Santoku knife, a slicing knife, a utility knife, a paring knife, a sharpening steel, all-purpose household shears and a sturdy wood block. When trying the Triple Rivet set, we found the chef's knife (also found in this discounted option), to have great balance, and we enjoyed the Santoku knife, too. In fact, we thought it just might come in handy for chopping veggies—especially if you’ve got smaller paws.

Get the Cuisinart Color C77SSB-12P Color Pro 12-Piece Knife Set for $50.82 (Save $45.18)

5. Save $10: This adorable portable speaker

Your patio setup won’t fully be complete until you’ve got a great Bluetooth speaker ready to rock and roll with. One that’s got our vote? The JBL Clip 3. Not only one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can buy , but one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers, too, this little clip-on speaker can go anywhere you do—even by the pool, since it won’t get ruined if it takes an accidental dip. Despite it’s convenient, portable size, it packs a punch, allowing our tester to hear nuances to songs they have never noticed without it. It also comes in a variety of colors that our tech team called “downright fun.”

Get the JBL Clip 3 for $59.99 (Save $10) (Save $9.96)

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Get a Cuisinart knife set, the JBL Clip 3 and more