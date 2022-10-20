The 5 Best Accessible Hair-Care Products, According To This Beauty Influencer With A Disability

When it comes to inclusivity and representation, the beauty industry has seen incredible progress (see: Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and its 40-shade range of foundation or Deepica Mutyala's Live Tinted and its multi-use, friendly-for-all-skin-tones Huesticks in 2017) across cosmetics, hair care, and skin care. Despite how frustrating (and painfully slow) change can be, the industry is, in fact, moving in a direction that’s more embracing of varying skin tones, hair textures, genders, ages, ethics, and budgets. But weak spots still very much exist in beauty, especially when it comes to disability representation.



Shelby Lynch, a 25-year-old model, influencer, and disability activist based in the U.K., experiences this daily, specifically when it comes to hair. “As a disabled POC, I find it very difficult to [create] different styles with my natural hair because I’m unable to do it myself,” she tells Refinery29. Lynch was born with spinal muscular atrophy type 2, a neuromuscular disorder that causes muscle weakness and breathing issues. (Lynch uses a ventilator and an electric wheelchair.)



“There’s a stigma [in beauty] about disabled people — we don’t like to look pretty or attractive, for example — when, in reality, that’s far from the truth," she says. "Disabled people like to look after their appearance as well, and it would be so much easier if packaging [and products] were more accessible.” Right now, Lynch chooses to wear her hair in braids for ease, taking them out to wash her hair with a moisture-restoring shampoo and coconut-scented conditioner when needed.



In addition to accessible packaging and products, disability representation in marketing (namely beauty campaigns) is also key, Lynch says. “[It’s not about] just including the ‘token disabled person,' though — we also need disabled people of all intersectionalities. So, if there’s a hair-care advert on TV, it would be amazing to see a disabled POC who is bisexual, as an example.” And that’s precisely Lynch’s goal as a beauty and fashion influencer who has nearly half a million followers on TikTok and almost 40,000 on Instagram. “I hope to represent those who don’t feel represented.”



With support from Ulta Beauty, Lynch curated a list of her favorite accessible hair-care products, from ergonomic brushes and fast-heating styling tools to travel-sized shampoos and conditioners that get the job done without exhausting her muscles. See (and shop) her go-to hair picks, below.

A hair waver that heats up in less than a minute

Curling your hair can feel labor-intensive and physically taxing, especially when muscles are weak and mobility is limited. So, Lynch opts for a styling tool that'll heat up — and get the job done — fairly quickly, like this three-barrel ceramic waver from Bed Head. "This curls your hair super quickly," she says, "which is great for those who'd like to use less energy." In addition to reaching up to 410 degrees in 30 seconds, this tool's got a cool tip for easy handling and works by clamping sections of the hair for a few seconds.





Bed Head Wave Affair Jumbo 3 Barrel Ceramic Hair Waver, $, available at Ulta Beauty

A cleverly designed (& multitasking) scalp exfoliator



Lynch points to this brush (which doubles as a scalp exfoliator) as a go-to tool for quick, pain-free detangling and smoothing. "Tangle Teezers are very small and light, which means you're able to quickly brush through hair without experiencing any aches or pains on muscles or bones," she says. The innovative winged design works for all hand sizes and doesn't slip, while the long and short bristles stimulate the scalp and seamlessly (and painlessly) brush through wet or dry strands in a single swipe.





Tangle Teezer The Scalp Exfoliator & Massager, $, available at Ulta Beauty

A kit of lightweight shower essentials



To avoid exhausting energy and tiring her muscles out, Lynch loves Pattern's On-the-Go Kit, which features three cult favorites from Tracee Ellis Ross' three-year-old hair-care line. The Hydration Shampoo, Heavy Conditioner, and Leave-In Conditioner (all developed to work specifically for curly textures) weigh just three fluid ounces each. "They are quite small, so if you don't have a lot of strength in your hands, or you're feeling weak that day, these bottles aren't heavy," Lynch says. What's more, "the Leave-In Conditioner allows you to exert less energy, as you don't need to wash it out."



Pattern On-the-Go Kit, $, available at Ulta Beauty

A shampoo brush you won't drop



While Lynch likes the Tangle Teezer for detangling strands, she calls out this handy shampoo massage brush for an extra deep (and extra soothing) cleanse in the shower. The best part? "You can attach the strap to your wrist [while using it], so you won't drop it. It makes life so much easier," she notes. The soft silicone teeth, which remove build-up and penetrate the scalp for a deep clean, are gentle enough to use everyday — with our without your favorite shampoo.





Diane Black Shampoo Massage Brush, $, available at Ulta Beauty

A straightener that's small, yet mighty



In lieu of a straightener that feels heavy, unwieldy, and taxing to use, Lynch calls out the mini version of the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium straightening iron. "Because it's a travel-sized straightener, it's much easier to get a better grip — and it feels a lot lighter," she says. At half an inch wide, this tool is more slender and portable than other other options out there, but it won't skimp on functionality, rapidly heating up to 430 degrees.



BaBylissPRO Mini Straightening Iron with Travel Pouch, $, available at Ulta Beauty

