A 5-bedroom house sold in Sacramento sells for $1 million. Here are the details.

A spacious new house located in the 5700 block of Ebbshore Street in Sacramento has new owners. The 3,391-square-foot property, built in 2023, was sold on July 5, 2023. The $1,032,500 purchase price works out to $304 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,655-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Ebbshore Street, Sacramento, in May 2023, a 3,391-square-foot home was sold for $841,500, a price per square foot of $248. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 2,620-square-foot home on Waterleaf Avenue in Sacramento sold for $687,000, a price per square foot of $262. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,620-square-foot home on the 4000 block of Waterleaf Avenue in Sacramento sold in May 2023, for $790,500, a price per square foot of $302. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

