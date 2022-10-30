5 artists lead the way with double MusicNL award wins
Five Newfoundland and Labrador artists led the way at the annual MusicNL awards gala in Corner Brook on Saturday.
Rachel Cousins, Nick Earle & The Reckless Hearts, Deantha Edmunds, Rosemary Lawton and Florian Hoefner each won two awards.
Cousins won the Pop Artist and Solo Artist of the Year awards, Nick Earle & The Reckless Hearts received Album and Rock Artist of the Year honours, while Deantha Edmunds was named Classical and Indigenous Artist of the Year.
Rosemary Lawton was named Celtic/Traditional Artist of the Year and had the Music Video of the Year, and Florian Hoefner earned the Global Music and Instrumental Music Artist of the Year awards.
The awards gala capped off a week of events in Corner Brook that included workshops and performances.
See all the 2022 MusicNL award winners in the list below:
Album of the Year
Nick Earle & The Reckless Hearts – No More Hiding
Alternative Artist of the Year
Swimming
Celtic/Traditional Artist of the Year
Rosemary Lawton
Classical Artist of the Year
Deantha Edmunds
Country Artist of the Year
Youngtree & The Blooms
Electronic Artist of the Year
Alex Byrne
Entertainer of the Year
Justin Fancy
Folk/Roots Artist of the Year
Kubasonics
Global Music Artist of the Year
Florian Hoefner
Group of the Year
Quote the Raven
Indigenous Artist of the Year
Deantha Edmunds
Instrumental Artist of the Year
Florian Hoefner
Loud Artist of the Year
Slowpoke
Music Video of the Year
Rosemary Lawton – Little Fires (directed by Centre City Media)
Pop Artist of the Year
Rachel Cousins
Rap/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
King Sway
Rising Star of the Year
Jing Xia
Rock Artist of the Year
Nick Earle & The Reckless Hearts
Side Musician of the Year
Dan George
Solo Artist of the Year
Rachel Cousins
Ron Hynes Songwriter of the Year
Kelly McMichael