5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach

You're getting ready to retire and you want to go to the beach -- possibly every day. Since you don't currently live in a coastal community, this means you're going to need to pack up and move.

Living near the beach has been your dream for years. However, since you'll be on a fixed income, you need to find an affordable spot.

In May 2022, the median home selling price in the U.S. was $430,982, according to Redfin. You might be willing to pay a bit more to live by the beach, but you don't want to stretch your budget too far.

Thankfully, there are plenty of beach towns that offer the best of both worlds -- affordable living and a large population of seniors.

Choosing one of these retirement hot spots will offer plenty of opportunities to make friends while living within your means. Here's a look at five affordable U.S. beach towns for retirees, so you can start planning your new life on the beach.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Garden City, South Carolina

Located approximately 10 miles south of Myrtle Beach, Garden City, South Carolina, is a small resort town with a population of roughly 11,000 -- and 40% of residents are 65 years old and up.

Covering about 5.5 square miles, Garden City offers easy access to the beach from anywhere you choose to live. The median home selling price is $315,000, as of May 2022, which is notably less than the national average.

You'll also enjoy South Carolina's low taxes. This involves no tax on Social Security benefits, minimal property taxes and a notable retirement-income deduction from your state income tax.

Photo Disclaimer: Photo is of Myrtle Beach which is near Garden City.

CG-Photos / iStock.com
CG-Photos / iStock.com

Vero Beach, Florida

Situated along the Atlantic Ocean, Vero Beach, Florida, is a quiet coastal town where you can enjoy your golden years. In fact, it was named the second-best city in the U.S. for senior health by The Mesothelioma Center in 2021.

The median home sale price was $395,000, as of May 2022, allowing you to live by the beach for less than the national average. Florida is also one of nine states that doesn't have an income tax or a tax on certain kinds of unearned income, meaning you'll keep more of your money in your pocket.

A relatively small community, Vero Beach has a population of approximately 16,700. Nearly 30% of residents are age 65 and up, creating plenty of opportunities for socializing.

Jim Schwabel / Shutterstock.com
Jim Schwabel / Shutterstock.com

Venice, Florida

A retirement haven, Venice, Florida, has a population of just over 26,000 -- almost 62% are age 65 and up. Therefore, it's not surprising that the city was named the top destination for snowbirds in 2021-22 by StorageCafe.

Located on the Gulf of Mexico, the city offers plenty of entertainment, including concerts in the park, festivals and community theater. As of 2022, the median home sale price was $450,000.

Since Florida doesn't have income tax or a tax on certain kinds of unearned income, this can offset the slightly higher than average -- but still affordable -- cost of living.

DawnDamico / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DawnDamico / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cape Carteret, North Carolina

A Certified Retirement Community by RetireNC, Carteret County, North Carolina, is a great place for active retirees. Part of the state's southern outer banks, Cape Carteret is located in the Western Crystal Coast region, known for stunning beaches and tranquil living.

Carteret County has a population of roughly 68,500, with just over 26% age 65 and up. As of May 2022, homes had a median selling price of $398,000, making beach living cheaper than the national average.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Daytona Beach, Florida

Home of the Daytona 500 and so much more, Daytona Beach, Florida, offers 23 miles of white-sand beaches. Situated on the Atlantic Ocean, home sales averaged $260,000, as of May 2022, making beach living seriously affordable.

Daytona Beach has a population of nearly 75,000 -- and 20% of people are age 65 and up. The city is so retiree-friendly, it's even home to Latitude Margaritaville, a Jimmy Buffet-inspired 55-plus community.

Plus, you'll enjoy low taxes, since Florida doesn't have an income tax or a tax on certain kinds of unearned income.

Please note: Unless otherwise noted, all data was sourced from Redfin and the U.S. Census Bureau.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach

