6 affordable alternatives to Birkenstocks that are perfect for summer

Over the past few years, Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals have become the go-to summer sandal for most people. Once mocked for being ugly, the brand’s instantly-recognizable double strap sandal has somehow created a place for itself in millions of closets. The buckled style has even been spotted on celebrities and influencers.

Whether due to their comfortability, easy slide-on nature or something else entirely, Birkenstocks are definitely a thing. However, that doesn’t mean that they come cheap — the well-known “Arizona” style retails for over $100.

So if you have trouble dropping that much on a pair of “ugly” shoes, you’re not alone. And thankfully, the fashion industry has apparently picked up on that cue, seeing as tons of other brands produce a similar shoe for way, way less.

Keep scrolling to shop six affordable alternatives to Birkenstock’s Arizona sandal below that are all $50 or less.

Available in 20 different colors, these double-strap sandals have a cork footbed and vegan upper.

This sandal is perfect for the warmer months and almost any vacation — plus, they’re on sale now!

Freedom Moses sells these slides in over 100 different colors and patterns — and they’re all about $50.

These sandals come in a ton of hues and are made of durable foam, making them perfect for the pool or beach — they’re waterproof!

These pink slides feature gold hardware and can add a pop to any summer outfit.

These comfy sandals have earned a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on Amazon and run true to size.

