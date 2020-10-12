With 5,930 new COVID-19 cases, Kerala reports total 94,388 active cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 12 (ANI): Kerala reported 5,930 new COVID-19 cases, taking active cases in the state to 94,388, said the State Government on Monday.

A total of 1,99,634 people have recovered till now, the State Government informed.

Today 22 recent deaths were confirmed as being caused by COVID taking the death toll in the State to 1,025.

Of the new cases 4,767 people were infected through contact and the source of infection of 195 was not traceable. There are 195 healthcare workers among those infected, said a release issued by the Health Department.

The district-wise figures for those who tested positive for Coronavirus is Kozhikode 869, Malappuram 740, Thrissur 697, Thiruvananthapuram 629, Alappuzha 618, Ernakulam 480, Kottayam 382, Kollam 343, Kasargod 295, Palakkad 288, Kannur 274, Pathanamthitta 186, Idukki 94 and Wayanad 35. Of those diagnosed with the disease, 48 have arrived from overseas and 86 from other states.

There are 2,81,413 people totally under observation in various districts of the state, 2,53,104 under home or institutional quarantine, and 28,309 in hospitals. 3,075 persons were admitted to the hospitals today.

A total of 38,259 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Till now, a total of 36,28,429 samples have been sent for testing, including 2,13,108 samples from high-risk groups as part of Sentinel Surveillance. There are 664 hotspots in Kerala now.

Meanwhile, India recorded 66,732 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 816 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the ministry, India's total recovered cases stand at 61,49,535. The difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing and stands at 52,87,682 on Monday. 71,559 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)