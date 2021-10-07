5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Japan's Tokyo, Met Agency Warns of More Quakes

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 rocked Tokyo, the capital city of Japan, and its surrounding areas on Thursday, 7 October. The epicenter of the earthquake was identified as lying in the Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo.

The 75 km deep earthquake occurred at 10:41 pm local time, as per the Japan Meteorological Agency, and shook many buildings in the area.

""An earthquake occurred in the northwestern part of Chiba prefecture at 22:41 on the 7th. Observed maximum seismic intensity 5+. Be careful not to stop the elevator or drop concrete. Please be careful about similar earthquakes for about a week after the earthquake occurs."" - Japan Meteorological Agency

"There is no need to worry about the tsunami caused by this earthquake," the meteorological agency added.

An earthquake warning had been issued by the agency at 22:41:38.5, 3.7 seconds after the seismic wave was detected. An emergency warning notification had been to the phones of the residents.

No damage or injury has been reported due to the earthquake, as per news agency AFP.

The Japan Meteorological Agency, however, warned the people to be wary of quakes in the coming week.

"In past cases, about 10 to 20 percent of cases had similar earthquakes within about one week after the occurrence of a large earthquake... In particular, large-scale earthquakes often occur within a few days after an earthquake occurs," the agency noted in its press release.

Japan is located on the 'Ring of Fire' in the Pacific Ocean, a horsheshoe-shaped belt that witnesses frequent volcanic eruptions and seismic activity.

As recently as 29 September, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake had rattled Japan's northwestern coast.

