With 5.9% CAGR, Automotive Clutches Market Trends 2023 and Driving Growth in the automotive industry

Some of the factors driving the market for automotive clutches include the availability of low-cost manual transmission clutches and consumer preference for the most convenient mode of transmission. In the North American region, rising vehicle sales and a shift toward electric vehicles are some of the factors driving demand for clutches.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Automotive Clutches Market.

Automotive clutch is a mechanical device that allows for the smooth engagement and disengagement of power between the engine and transmission in a vehicle. It is an essential component of manual transmission vehicles, which require the driver to shift gears manually to change the speed and torque of the wheels.

As the future is hazy and ever-changing, I am an AI language model and cannot predict it. Nonetheless, the following probable advancements in the automotive clutch market for 2023 are based on forecasts and current industry trends:

growing interest in electric and hybrid cars: The development of new types of clutches that can manage the particular torque requirements of these cars may change in response to the growing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles. This can involve the application of novel friction materials or electromagnetic clutches.

The development of clutches that may improve power transmission and minimise energy loss may receive more attention as fuel efficiency is given more consideration in vehicle design. To lighten the clutch assembly, this could entail the use of cutting-edge materials like carbon fibre or lightweight metals.

Global Automotive Clutches Market is anticipated to experience moderate growth in the forecast period (2023-2028). Growing at a CAGR of 5.9%, the market value is expected to reach US$ 29.90 Million by 2028-end.

Story continues

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Automotive Clutches Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12305/automotive-clutches-market/#request-a-sample

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Automotive Clutches Market covered in this report is:

The major players operating in the global automotive clutches industry include BorgWarner Inc, Gkn Automotive, KG, Punch Powertrain Nanjing, Eaton Corporation, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Aisin Seiki, EXEDY, FCC, Schaeffer, BorgWarner Clutch Auto Limited, ZF Friedrichshafen, and others.

These players are majorly focusing on key strategies like launch, acquisition, and partnerships such as,

Bosch e-Clutch to take on Magneti Marelli’s AMT technology

Magneti Marelli, Italian autoparts maker owned by the Fiat group, introduced the automated manual transmission technology in India in the Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback. AMT technology has proven to be a less expensive alternative to conventional torque converter and CVT automatic transmissions, as it automates the working of the transmission with a cost effective combination of servo actuators and an ECU handling the gear and clutch operations.

September 28, 2021 – BorgWarner has extended its cooperation with HYCET Transmission Technology Hebei Co., Ltd. by supplying BorgWarner’s triple-clutch P2 drive module and hydraulic control unit to Great Wall’s Haval and WEY brands. As a leading supplier in the global HEV market, BorgWarner supports the world’s first 9-speed P2 9HDCT hybrid transmission for HYCET “I-Era 2.0” powertrain. The hybrid transmission features nine gears and a parking lock function for greater vehicle efficiency and performance.

Browse the full “Automotive Clutches Market by Type (Manual Transmission, AT, AMT and CVT) Application (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 to 2028” Report at https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12305/automotive-clutches-market

Report Coverage Details Page number 83 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% Market growth 2023-2028 $ 4.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16% Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Asia Pacific at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BorgWarner Inc, Gkn Automotive, KG, Punch Powertrain Nanjing, Eaton Corporation, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Aisin Seiki, EXEDY, FCC, Schaeffer, BorgWarner Clutch Auto Limited, ZF Friedrichshafen Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

To learn more about this report, request a free sample copy `

Key Segments->

Automotive Clutches Market by Type, 2022-2028, (In USD Million)

Manual Transmission

AT

AMT And CVT

Automotive Clutches Market by Application, 2022-2028, (In USD Million)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Clutches Market by Regions, 2022-2028, (In USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Important Countries In All Regions Are Covered

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com

Regional Insights:

The automotive clutch market is a global market, with key players and consumers located in various regions around the world. Here is a regional analysis of the automotive clutch market:

North America: North America is a significant market for automotive clutches, driven by the large presence of automotive manufacturers and a strong demand for manual transmission vehicles. The United States is the largest market in this region, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Europe: Europe is also a significant market for automotive clutches, with a strong presence of automotive manufacturers and a high demand for manual transmission vehicles. The largest markets in Europe are Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for automotive clutches, driven by the large population and the growth of the automotive industry in countries like China, India, and Japan. Additionally, the region has a high demand for commercial vehicles, which require heavy-duty clutches.

Latin America: Latin America is a growing market for automotive clutches, driven by the growth of the automotive industry in countries like Brazil and Mexico. The demand for manual transmission vehicles in this region is also a significant factor.

What are the Key Data Covered in this Automotive Clutches Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2028

Detailed information on factors that will drive Automotive Clutches Market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the Automotive Clutches Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Automotive Clutches industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Automotive Clutches Market vendors



To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a sample report: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12305/automotive-clutches-market/#request-a-sample

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Exactitude Consultancy

Headlamps Market : Market is projected to reach $ 229 million in 2029 - [ 129 pages Report ]

Automotive Steering Systems Market : Market is projected to reach $ 40 billion by 2028 - [ 240 pages Report ]

Automotive Filters Market : Market is projected to reach $ 22.4 billion by 2028- [ 146 pages Report ]

Marine Lubricants Market : Market is projected to reach $ 11.9 billion by 2029-[ 85 pages Report ]

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com



