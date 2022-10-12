With 5.9% CAGR, Artificial Tears Market Size to Surpass Around USD 4.30 Billion by 2027

According to Fortune Business Insights, Artificial Tears Market to Reach USD 4.30 Billion by 2027; Introduction of Systane’s Eye Drop Range to Bode Well for the Market

Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial tears market size is expected to capacity USD 4.30 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The growing incidence of ocular diseases can be a vital factor amplifying the hike of the global market, the market size stood at USD 2.64 billion in 2019.
Artificial tears are a type of medical device that are often used to treat eye diseases and injuries. They are made from a mixture of water and a type of artificial eye fluid, which is often made from a type of synthetic oil. They are often used to replace the natural tears that are produced in the eye.


Industry Development

  • July 2021 – Bausch+Lomb, a subsidiary of Bausch health Companies Inc. announced the launch of Biotrue Hydration Boost Lubricant Eye Drops and Biotrue Micellar Eyelids Cleansing Wipes in the U.S. region. These products are developed for patients suffering with irritated, dry eyes.

  • April 2021 – Alcon, announced that they have launched Systane Hydration Multi-Dose Preservative-Free Lubricant eye drops in the U.S. region. This product is a new addition to their existing portfolio of dry eye products. These new eye drops are preservative free and provides moisture to patients with sensitive dry eyes.

Report Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

5.9%

2027 Value Projection

USD 4.30 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 2.64 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

135


Regional Analysis:

Presence of Eminent Players to Promote Business in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 1.38 billion in 2019. The growth in North America is attributed to the robust healthcare infrastructure. The growing demand for sophisticated artificial tears will enable the growth of the market. The presence of key market players will influence growth in the region. The increasing prevalence of dry eye syndrome and other ocular diseases such as eye allergies will create lucrative business opportunities for the market.


As per the survey conducted by National Health and Wellness in 2013, it was estimated that up to 6.8% of the population in the U.S. was to be affected by dry eye syndrome. The large patient population is likely to accelerate revenue in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing awareness about ocular diseases. The increasing patient population and healthcare expenditure will foster the healthy growth of the market in the region. The Middle and East and Africa are predicted to account for a significant share in the global market due to the enriching economic conditions and improved healthcare systems.

Market Driver:

Introduction of Technologically Advanced Products to Bolster Growth

The constant efforts of eminent players to launch advanced and sophisticated products are expected to have a tremendous effect on the market. For instance, SYSTANE released a variety of products such as Systane® Complete, Systane® Ultra Lubricant Eye Drops, Systane® Balance Lubricant Eye Drops, Systane® Ultra Lubricant Eye Drops, Systane® Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops, Systane® Nighttime Ointment, Systane® Day & Night Lubricant Eye Drop and others. The increasing awareness among the patient population will contribute positively to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The rising cases of dry eye syndrome and conjunctivitis will spur the demand for artificial tears, which, in turn, will boost the market.


The artificial tears market encompasses:

  • Wide-ranging analysis of the market

  • Valuable insights into the regions

  • Key market trends and drivers

  • Severe impact of COVID on the industry

  • High-end data about prominent players

Ease on OTC Products to Offer Impetus to Market During COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected various industries across the globe. The implementation of lockdown by governments has to lead to the disruption of the supply chain. However, the facility for non-essential medical products will improve the prospects of the market during the pandemic. The ease on over the counter (OTC) products such as artificial tears can further aid the speedy expansion of the market. The demand for teardrops in online pharmacies will subsequently propel the growth of the market.

The coronavirus has majorly disturbed businesses working across various sectors. The restriction on transportation has limited the supply of products. Moreover, the government of several countries has initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this infectious disease. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.


Market Segmentation:

Segmentation

By Type

  • Polyethylene Glycols (PEG) and Polypropylene Glycols (PPG)

  • Cellulose

  • Others

By Delivery

  • Eye Drops

  • Ointments

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

  • Online Pharmacies


The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Artificial Tears Market:

  • Allergan (AbbVie Inc.) (Dublin, Ireland)

  • Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan)

  • Bausch & Lomb (Laval, Canada)

  • Alcon (Geneva, Switzerland)

  • Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

  • Akorn Inc. (Lake Forest, U.S.)

  • Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC (Forth Worth, U.S.)

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Mumbai, India)

  • Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, U.S.)

  • Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Other Players


