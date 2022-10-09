The 5.8% return this week takes Affiliated Managers Group's (NYSE:AMG) shareholders three-year gains to 57%

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) share price is up 56% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 21% (not including dividends).

Since it's been a strong week for Affiliated Managers Group shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Affiliated Managers Group moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Affiliated Managers Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Affiliated Managers Group shareholders are down 23% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the market return of -21%. So last year was actually even worse than the last five years, which cost shareholders 7% per year. It will probably take a substantial improvement in the fundamental performance for the company to reverse this trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Affiliated Managers Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Affiliated Managers Group (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

Affiliated Managers Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

