With 5.8% CAGR, Veterinary Therapeutics Market Size Worth USD 54,968.3 Million by 2025

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the Veterinary Therapeutics Market size is estimated to reach USD 54,968.3 Million by 2025, mentions that the market stood at USD 35005.2 million in 2020 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% between 2018 and 2025

Pune, India, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global veterinary therapeutics market is projected to grow at a significant rate on account of rising demand for meat and meat products. Fortune Business Insights in its new report, titled “Veterinary Therapeutics Market Forecast, 2025” finds that the growing population across the world is positively impacting the veterinary therapeutics market. In 2017, the global market for veterinary therapeutics was valued at US$ 35,005.2 Mn and is projected to reach a value of US$ 54,968.3 Mn by 2025. Furthermore, the report predicts the global market to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Veterinary therapeutic drugs are expected to emerge dominant in the global veterinary therapeutics market by 2025. The segment covered a share of 51.1% in the year 2017 in the global market. This is ascribable to the rising use of therapeutic drugs on pets and growing awareness about animal health. In addition to this, fast approval on new products is also driving the therapeutic drugs segment. However, increasing number of restrictions on the use of antibiotics may offset the segment’s growth. Vaccines are also projected to gain popularity among other veterinary therapeutic products in the upcoming years. The rising need for treating diseases in animals is the major factor driving this segment.

Among regions, North America is expected to lead the global veterinary therapeutics market. The region market was valued at US$ 11,124.6 Mn in the year 2017. The increasing adoption of veterinary products in this region is likely to create ample growth opportunities for the veterinary therapeutics market until 2025. Besides North America, Asia Pacific is anticipated to show considerable growth in response to growing demand for of vaccines and drugs in the region. Rising livestock population in countries such as China and  India will drive the veterinary therapeutics and medicine in Asia Pacific.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/veterinary-therapeutics-market-100138


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2018 to 2025

Forecast Period 2018 to 2025 CAGR

5.8%

2025 Value Projection

USD 54,968 Million

Base Year

2017

Market Size in 2017

USD 35,005.2 Million

Historical Data for

2014 to 2016

No. of Pages

150

Key Market Players

Zoetis, Intervet Inc., Vetoquinol S.A., Elanco, Merial, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Veterinary Therapeutics Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Access to Treatment for Companion Animals to Propel the Market

Strict Government Rules May Restrict the Market

Focus on Expanding Product Portfolio May Offer Promising Growth Opportunities


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/veterinary-therapeutics-market-100138


Increasing Access to Treatment for Companion Animals to Propel the Market

“The increasing research and development (R&D) activities in the veterinary therapeutics area will create ample opportunities for the market’s growth,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “This has further resulted in the discovery of novel treatment and surgical capabilities for companion animals, which will positively impact the market’s growth,” he added. Also, the rising population across the world, combined with rising demand for food, will act as a chief growth driver of the global veterinary therapeutics market. In addition to this, the rising demand for veterinary therapeutics treatment is an outcome of the growing preference among consumers for livestock, dairy products, and meat products. This is further encouraging companies to introduce novel veterinary therapeutics. Pet ownership is increasing in developing and developed countries, paving way for the entry of veterinary therapeutics and pharmacology. Moreover, there is a rising demand for high quality meat protein especially in developing countries. This factors are likely to increasing the demand for dairy and meat products. The use of veterinary therapeutic services and medication is increasing with the rising emphasis on prevention of diseases among animals and ensure their wellness  of animals by veterinarians. Overall, the above factors, coupled with the rising awareness about veterinary healthcare, are encouraging the growth of the veterinary therapeutics market.


Quick Buy

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100138


Strict Government Rules May Restrict the Market

Certain factors may hamper the growth of the veterinary therapeutics market. The chief factor likely to restrict the market’s growth is implementation of stringent government regulations. In addition to this, minimum returns on research and development activities associated with veterinary therapeutic drug monitoring may impede the growth of the veterinary therapeutics market.

Segmentations:

Segmentation

By Product Type

  • Drugs

  • Vaccines

  • Medicated Feed Additives

By Animal Type

  • Companion

  • Livestock







Focus on Expanding Product Portfolio May Offer Promising Growth Opportunities

Some of the leading players operational in the global market for veterinary therapeutics are

  • Zoetis

  • Intervet Inc.

  • Vetoquinol S.A.

  • Elanco

  • Merial

  • IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • Virbac

  • Ceva

In 2017, Zoetis was the leading player in the global market with the presence of strong product portfolio. One of the chief strategies adopted by companies is strengthening their product portfolio by introducing new products. This is projected to generate huge growth opportunities for the global veterinary therapeutics market during the forecast period between 2017 and 2025.

Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

  • Pipeline Analysis

  • Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries

  • Pricing Analysis

    • Key Industry Developments

    • Overview of Animal Diseases by Key Countries

    • Snapshot on the Novel & Upcoming Therapies

    • Overview of Treatment Plans for Different Animal Diseases

    • Overview of Incidence & Prevalence of Animal Diseases

  • Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

  • Key Findings / Summary

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

    • Drugs

    • Vaccines

    • Feed Additives

    • Others

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Animal Type

    • Companion

    • Livestock

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration

    • Oral

    • Parenteral

    • Topical

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channels

    • Veterinary Hospitals

    • Veterinary Clinics

    • Pharmacies & Drug Stores

    • Others

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

ToC Continued…!


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/veterinary-therapeutics-market-100138


Frequently Asked Questions

What was the size of the global veterinary therapeutics market in 2017?

According to Fortune Business Insights, the veterinary therapeutics market was valued at USD 35.00 Billon in 2017.

How much will the global veterinary therapeutics market be worth in the future?

Fortune Business Insights has estimated the value of the veterinary therapeutics market at USD 54.96 Billion in 2025.


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Raptors received 'rock-star' treatment for preseason game in Edmonton

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will never get tired of the love they get from Raptors fans across Canada.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Blue Jays celebrate playoff berth with wild dance party, clubhouse cigarettes

    Suffice to say, it was a wild night for manager John Schneider, closer Jordan Romano and the rest of the playoff-bound Blue Jays.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after wreck

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday's game against Atlanta, giving the Browns star defensive end more time to recover from multiple injuries suffered when he crashed his Porsche earlier in the week. The All-Pro hurt his shoulder, biceps, had several cuts and bruises, and broke a blood vessel in his left eye when he lost control while speeding near his home. Garrett veered into a ditch, hit a fire hydrant and flipped his car several times on Monday after practice. The Browns li

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • The AFC after 4 weeks: 3 teams are a cut above the rest

    While a number of squads are still trying to find their identity and put up consistent results, there are three teams that have separated from the pack as the AFC's top contenders.