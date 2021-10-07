5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pakistan: Around 20 Dead, Many Injured

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit southern Pakistan in the wee hours (3 am) of Thursday, 7 October, leading to the death of approximately 20 people. As per news agency AFP, Pakistan government officials have said that dozens also sustained serious injuries.

""We are receiving information that 20 people have been killed due to the earthquake. Rescue efforts are underway.”" - Provincial Interior minister Mir Zia ullah Langau to AFP

Further, Suhail Anwar Hashmi, a senior provincial government official was quoted by AFP as saying that a woman and six children were among the 20 deceased.



While maintaining that 15-20 people have died, Naseer Nasar, the head of Balochistan's Provincial Disaster Management warned about the possibility of the death toll increasing.

Also Read: Death Toll Crosses 1,297 After Massive 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake in Haiti

The remote city of Harnai, in Balochistan, is reported to have been the worst-affected area. It was also felt in Balochistan’s provincial capital Quetta.



The earthquake, as per the United States Geological survey, struck at around 3 am, had a 5.7 magnitude. Meanwhile, the depth of the earthquake was approximately 20 kilometres. It has caused electricity to fail in the region, with Zahoor Tarin, a senior official at the government-run Harnai hospital telling AFP:

""We were operating without electricity with the help of torches and mobile flashlights."" -

(With inputs from AFP.)

Also Read: Mild Tremors in Chennai and Parts of TN After Earthquake in Bay of Bengal

. Read more on World by The Quint.5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pakistan: Around 20 Dead, Many InjuredIn Lakhimpur Kheri, Mindless Violence Shatters Many Dreams . Read more on World by The Quint.