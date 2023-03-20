With 5.5% CAGR, Beverage Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 220 billion by 2029

Exactitude Consultancy
·8 min read

According to Exactitude Consultancy the Global Beverage Packaging Market value is expected to reach USD 220 billion by 2029, growing at a 5.5% CAGR of Between Forecast Period 2023 and 2029. Increasing Use of Bioplastics is a New Growth Trend; Soaring demand for effective packaging solutions to drive the market demand

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Beverage Packaging Market.

The global beverage packaging market size is expected to grow at 5.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 220 billion by 2028 from USD 136 billion in 2022. The global beverage packaging market is a large and growing industry that encompasses a wide range of products and materials. This market is driven by factors such as changing consumer preferences, increasing demand for convenience, and growing awareness of environmental concerns.

Beverage packaging includes a variety of products such as bottles, cans, cartons, pouches, and bags, and is used to package beverages such as water, soft drinks, juices, alcoholic beverages, and dairy products. The materials used for beverage packaging include plastic, glass, metal, paper, and cardboard.

The market is segmented based on the type of beverage, packaging material, and region. Plastic is the most commonly used material for beverage packaging due to its versatility, light weight, and low cost. However, environmental concerns are leading to a shift towards more sustainable materials such as paper-based packaging and biodegradable plastics.

Get Free Sample PDF of the Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1042/beverage-packaging-market/#request-a-sample

Report Coverage

The beverage packaging market research report offers qualitative and quantitative insights on beverage packaging solutions and a detailed analysis of market share, size & growing rate for all possible segmentation in the market.

Along with this, the beverage packaging market report provides an elaborative analysis of market dynamics, emerging trends, and competitive landscape. Key insights offered in the report are the adoption trends of beverage packaging solutions by individual segments, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, consolidated SWOT analysis of key players, Porter’s five forces analysis, business strategies of leading market players, macro and micro-economic indicators, and key beverage packaging industry trends.

Regional Insights

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region was the top revenue contributor in the global market. Beverage bottles and cans made up of PET are experiencing tremendous demand in the region due to low costs and flourishing end-user industries such as RTD juices, tea and coffee, and bottled water. The region also holds immense potential on account of increasing demand for beverage packaging from emerging economies for instance China and India.

North America is poised to stake the highest CAGR during the forecast period [2022 to 2028]. The robust manufacturing base of global producers such as Tyson Foods Inc.; PepsiCo Inc.; Nestle; Coca-Cola Company; Kraft Heinz Co.; JBS USA; and Anheuser-Busch InBev in the U.S. is anticipated to promote the demand for plastic packaging. In addition, the rapid expansion of the beverage industry in North America on account of the ‘on-the-go’ lifestyle of consumers is likely to bolster the growth of the regional market over the coming years.

Report Attribute

Details

Beverage Packaging Market size value in 2022

USD 136 billion

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 220 billion

Market Growth rate

CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2028

Base year for estimation

2022

Historical data

2018 - 2021

Forecast period

2022 - 2029


Request sample pages to learn more about this Beverage Packaging Market report.

Key Industry Players

Product launch and packaging innovation to remain key growth strategies

Key market players in the globe are focusing on product launch and innovation in packaging design amidst regulatory variations on the use of plastics. For instance, in January 2020, Ball Corporation, a manufacturer of inclusive range packaging solution, introduced “infinitely recyclable" aluminum bottle line to support its customers amidst regulatory changes on the use of plastic and create a circular economy.

Companies Covered in Beverage Packaging Market Report:

  • Amcor Group GmbH (Switzerland)

  • O-I Glass, Inc. (US)

  • Crown Holdings, Inc (US)

  • Ardagh Group S.A. (Ireland)

  • Verallia SA (France)

  • Tetra Pak Group (Switzerland)

  • Ball Corporation (US)

  • Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)

  • CPMC Holdings Limited (China)

Report Benefits

  • Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Market.

  • Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Beverage Packaging Market in the future.

  • Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of Beverage Packaging Market leaders.

  • Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Track sales in the global and country-specific Market.

  • Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Browse Full Premium Report | Beverage Packaging Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1042/beverage-packaging-market/#report-outlook

Industry Developments:

  • May 2021 - INEOS and Laactel formed a strategic partnership to develop the world’s first HDPE milk bottle made from post-consumer recycled materials. Both companies are engaged to introduce recyclable PET bottles for packaging of UHT milk and to promote plastic circular economy.

  • May 2021 – Stora Enso and Pulpex joined their forces to develop fiber-based bottles and containers made from wood pulp. With the Stora Enso expertise in formed fiber material, Pulpex is developing paper bottles for alcoholic, non-alcoholic and liquid food applications.

  • March 2021 – Graphic Packaging launched a recyclable beverage packaging solution for Cap-it brand. The packaging is designed with paperboard and offers an alternative solution to traditional shrink films. The product is well-versed with multipack of PET bottles, cans and glass bottles.

  • December 2020 - Amcor Group GmbH commenced a new venture with Nutrea to deliver its rupro protein juice in a hot-fill (PET) bottle. The new orange juice from Nutrea/Frudelca was available in recyclable bottles in 300ml and 440ml sizes. Amcor was regarded as a critical partner in delivering an innovative packaging solution that met the performance requirements of this new functional venture.

By Packaging Type

By Material Type

By Beverage Packaging

  • Bottle

  • Can

  • Carton

  • Pouch

  • Other Packaging Type

  • Metal

  • Plastic

  • Glass

  • Paper & Paperboard

  • Other Material Type

  • Non-Alcoholic Beverages

  • Alcoholic Beverages

  • Dairy Beverages


Frequently Asked Questions About This Report

What is the size of the beverage packaging market?

beverage packaging market size is expected to grow at 5.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 220 billion by 2028 from USD 136 billion in 2022

What is beverage packaging?

Beverage packaging refers to the materials and containers used to store and transport various types of drinks, including water, juices, sodas, alcoholic beverages, and more. The primary function of beverage packaging is to protect the product during transportation, preserve the quality and freshness of the drink, and provide convenience for the consumers.

What is the most common type of packaging for beverages?

Plastic, the biggest benefits of plastic packaging is that it is easily shaped, and durable there's a reason why PET continue to be one of the most popular beverage packaging options in the market and here other type of packaging Bottle, Can, Carton, Pouch, Other Packaging Type

Which industries use Beverage Packaging Market?

This is used by various industries such as in alcoholic Market such as beer, spirits & wines In non-alcoholic beverages packaging such as water bottles, coffee, tea, soft drinks, dairy products etc.

Discover more research Reports:

Vacuum Packaging Market by Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyamide, Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol) Process (Skin Vacuum Packaging, Shrink Vacuum Packaging) Packaging (Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Semi-Rigid Packaging) Application (Food, Pharmaceutical, Industrial Goods), And by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029

Corrugated Packaging Market by Product Type (Single wall board, Single Face board, Double wall board, Triple wall board), Packaging Type (Box (Slotted Box, Folder Box, Telescope Box, Die Cut Box), Crates, Trays, Octabin, Pallet), End-Use (Food & Beverage, Electrical & Electronics, Home Care Products, Personal Care Products, E Commerce, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Others) And Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

Food Packaging Film Market by Plastic Films Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate) and Application (Food, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Consumer Product, Industrial & Others) and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2019 to 2028

Vaccine Glass Packaging Market By Product Type (Vial, Pefill Packaging), End Users (Cancer Vaccine, Infectious Disease Vaccine, Other), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), And Global Trends and Forecast From 2022 To 2029

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com


Latest Stories

  • Silicon Valley Bank staff handed up to £20m in bonuses

    The British arm of Silicon Valley Bank has paid staff up to £20m in bonuses after it was bought by HSBC in a rescue deal.

  • China launches recruitment drive for college graduates

    China is launching an annual recruitment of college graduates in large and midsize cities, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday, as authorities double down on efforts to meet a more ambitious job creation goal this year. The recruitment drive, hosted by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, will last from Sunday to May 26, Xinhua said. China aims to create around 12 million urban jobs this year, up from the 2022 target of at least 11 million.

  • Warren Buffett, BlackRock and Goldman Sachs find energy stocks irresistible even as 2023 proves another turbulent year for markets

    Energy stocks are emerging as a top investment favorite with big Wall Street names such as Warren Buffett and BlackRock even as a string of recent US bank failures spook markets.

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • Oil falls more than $2 on banking concerns, likely Fed rate hike

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday to their lowest in 15 months on concerns risks in the global banking sector may cause a recession that would lead fuel demand to decline and ahead of a potential hike in U.S. interest rates this week. Brent crude futures for May settlement fell $2.32, or 3.2%, to $70.65 a barrel at 0710 GMT. Last week, Brent fell nearly 12%, its biggest weekly fall since December.

  • The Weeknd Reaches Settlement in Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over ‘Call Out My Name’

    2018 single was accused of plagiarizing "lead guitar and vocal hooks, including melodic, harmonic, and rhythmic elements" from electro duo Epikker

  • Russian court freezes all Volkswagen assets in Russia

    A Russian court on Monday froze all Volkswagen assets in Russia, court documents seen by Reuters showed. Volkswagen was one of a string of foreign carmakers that suspended operations in Russia after western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine. Russian auto manufacturer GAZ, which was contracted to produce Volkswagen vehicles at its factory in Nizhny Novgorod, had sued the German carmaker for breach of contract after Volkswagen terminated the agreement in August.

  • Why US regulators let banks lose billions — as long as losses are 'unrealized'

    The danger posed by paper losses on bonds is newly relevant with the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. The debate about their treatment goes back decades.

  • I'm a private chef in the Hamptons and New York City. Here are 9 things about my job that might surprise you.

    Meredith Hayden, a private chef, spoke to Insider about what the job really entails.

  • 67% of Americans Haven’t Taken This Key Retirement Step — Have You?

    Retirement is a critical time in one's life, and, hopefully, a long-lasting one. Preparing for it is key, but how prepared are most Americans? According to the State of Retirement study by Retirable,...

  • Top 10 Cities Americans Would Move To If ‘Money Was No Object’

    If you had all the money in the world, where would you want to live? That's the question that Home Bay, a real estate advice website, posed to its readers. See: 8 Places in California Where Home...

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not...

  • Judge extends agreement date for Oklahoma poultry lawsuit

    A federal judge is giving Oklahoma and nearly a dozen poultry companies, including the world’s largest poultry producer, Tyson Foods, an additional 90 days to reach an agreement on plans to clean a watershed polluted by chicken litter. U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell on Friday scheduled a June 16 status conference in Tulsa, saying both sides requested the extension. The state and the poultry companies are to submit a joint status report by June 9.

  • Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?

    China’s reopening is set to add momentum to global economic growth, and despite the negative price movement in crude this week, oil bulls remain optimistic

  • Standard Chartered Blames Gamma Hedging For Overdue Oil Selloff

    Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered warn that the oil price crash has been exacerbated by hedging activity–specifically, due to gamma hedging effects

  • Mercedes set to invest billions in e-vehicles plants

    Mercedes will invest billions of dollars to modernise its plants in China, Germany and Hungary over the coming years, magazine Automobilwoche reported, as the carmaker prepares to switch to electric vehicles and cut emissions. The European Union has set a goal to halve CO2 emissions per passenger car over their life cycle by the end of this decade compared to 2020 and is seeking agreement on a 2035 deadline to end the sale of fossil fuel cars. Mercedes has said it will be ready to go electric by the end of the this decade, where market conditions allow.

  • Can I Retire With $1 Million at 55?

    $1 million doesn't go nearly as far in retirement as it once did. In fact, a recent survey found that investors believe they'll need at least $3 million to retire comfortably. But retiring with $1 million is still possible, even … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire With $1 Million at 55? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • President Petro Can’t Afford To Ban Oil Exploration In Colombia

    Ending hydrocarbon exploration will threaten Colombia’s energy self-sufficiency and challenge the country’s energy security, and these are negative developments that President Petro may wish to avoid

  • Oil prices sink as bulls unconvinced by c.bank liquidity support

    By Ambar Warrick

  • 10 Coca-Cola Products You Can’t Buy Anymore

    In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those...