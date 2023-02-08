$5.3 Billion Worldwide C-Reactive Protein Testing Industry to 2030 - Growing Incidence of HIV Infections and Need for Monitoring of HIV Diseases Drive CRP Testing
Global Market for C-Reactive Protein Testing
Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "C-Reactive Protein Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for C-Reactive Protein Testing estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of -0.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cardiovascular Diseases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 0% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cancer segment is readjusted to a revised -0.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at -0.2% CAGR
The C-Reactive Protein Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$950.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of -0.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.1% and -0.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0% CAGR.
Influencer Market Insights
C-Reactive Protein Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
What is C-reactive Protein (CRP)?
An Introduction to C-reactive Protein Testing
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Immunoturbidimetric Assays: The Major Segment by Assay Type
hs-CRP Test Type Leads by Detection Range
Cardiovascular Diseases Emerge As the Leading Disease Type for CRP Testing, Cancer Detection to Make Strong Gains
Clinics & Hospitals Hold Dominant Share of CRP Testing Market
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spur Market Growth
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prominence of POC Testing Approaches for C-reactive Protein Testing Enable Faster and Accurate Results
Growing Approval for CRP Testing for Identification of Bacterial and Non-Bacterial Diseases to Propel Market Growth
CRP Testing for Ascertaining Viral Infections
Growing Incidence of HIV Infections and Need for Monitoring of HIV Diseases Drive CRP Testing
Rising Importance of CRP Testing for Cardiovascular Diseases
Cardiovascular Disease Incidence Rates (per 100,000) by Select Countries
Rising Prevalence of Inflammatory Diseases: Opportunity for CRP Testing
Threat of Endometriosis in Women: Significant Role of CRP Testing
CRP Testing: A Vital Diagnostic Tool for Cancer
Advancements in CRP Testing Methods
CRP Testing Holds Potential Role in Assessing Effectiveness of Antibiotic Drugs
Funding Support for Extensive Research on Applications of C-reactive Protein Testing to Boost Market Growth
CRP Testing Brings to Light Issues Related to Data Integrity & Testing Reliability
