$5.2 Billion Graphene Electronics Markets - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2022 & 2023-2031

Global Graphene Electronics Market

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphene Electronics Market By Product, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Graphene Electronics Market,' the global graphene electronics market was valued at $270.82 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 34.2% from 2022 to 2031.



Key factors driving the growth of the graphene electronics market include the rise in government initiatives to expand or upgrade transmission & distribution systems paired with the surge in demand for electric vehicle economies. The graphene electronics market witnesses several R&D activities, endeavoring to develop improved products such as high-storage graphene super-capacitors, Moldable graphene batteries, graphene-based solar cell panels, and more.

There have been struggles in the market to develop energy storage solutions such as batteries and capacitors that can keep up with the current rate of electronic component evolution. Therefore, growing awareness regarding graphene electronics solutions is propelling the demand for cable joints.



The market also offers growth opportunities to the key players in the market. Emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are engaged in investments on next-generation semiconductor solutions of remote and rural areas. An increase in demand for consumer electronics solutions and a surge in urbanization are the primary factors that increase the need for electrification, which fuels the demand for power grid infrastructure in these countries, thereby providing growth opportunities for the stakeholders in the coming years.



The key players profiled in the study include Talga Group, Versarien PLC, Graphenea, First Graphene, and Graphene Platform Corporation. The players in the market have been actively engaged in the adoption of various Strategies such as acquisition, product development, partnership, product launch, and expansion to remain competitive and gain an advantage over the competitors in the market.

For instance, In June 2021, Haydale Graphene Industries plc announced that Haydale Technologies (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. ('HTW') signed a supply agreement for specific graphene-based and other specialty inks to Graphene Platform Corp ('GPC'), Tokyo, Japan. Further, the GPC will brand the inks as GP Graphene Ink", which will be specifically targeted to the printed electronics market primarily in Japan, but with the potential to target other Asian countries where there is also a significant market.



Key Market Insights



By product, the batteries segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market and is estimated to reach $1.73 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 35.7%. However, the ICs and chips segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period.



By industry vertical, the automotive segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $95.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.99 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 35.2%.



Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $94.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.06 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 35.8%.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 301 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $270.8 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5200 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Players

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

Graphene Frontiers LLC

Graphenea

Talga Group

NanoXplore Inc.

Versarien plc

Graphene Platform Corporation

Graphene Square, Inc.

First Graphene

Grafen Chemical Industries Co. Ltd

Market dynamics

Drivers

The rise in sales of electric vehicles

Thriving portable electronics industry

Superior Performance & Functionalities

Restraints

High cost and Lack of awareness of graphene technology

Opportunities

Rise in government investments in R&D

Key Market Segments

By Industry Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial Robotics

Aerospace and Defense

By Product

Display

Memories

Batteries

Solar Cell

Integrated Circuits and Chips

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

