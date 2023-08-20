5.1-magnitude ‘hurriquake,’ aftershocks rattle Los Angeles area, seismologists say

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake dubbed a “hurriquake” shook the Los Angeles region in Southern California, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 3-mile deep quake hit 4 miles southeast of Ojai at 2:41 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, according to the USGS.

More than 11,000 people from as far away as Sacramento and Eugene, Oregon, reported feeling the tremor to the agency.

Dozens of aftershocks reaching up to 3.2 magnitude followed over the next two hours.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, KABC reported.

The tremors struck as Southern California grapples with the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary in the Pacific Ocean. Earthquake expert Lucy Jones told KABC the two are not related.

“California, never wanting to be outdone, just added an earthquake to the historic hurricane and tropical storm. Locusts are on the way,” read a post on Twitter, now rebranded as X.

“OK… now we’ve just had an earthquake! DURING THE HURRICANE!!!” read another post by actor Levar Burton.

Ojai is a community about 100 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

What to know about earthquakes

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech. Quakes below 2.5 magnitude are seldom felt by most people.

Earthquakes’ sudden, rapid shaking can cause fires, tsunamis, landslides or avalanches. They can happen anywhere, but they’re most common in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Puerto Rico and Washington, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

If an earthquake strikes, it’s best to protect yourself right away. Here are tips from experts:

If you’re in a car : Pull over and stop. Set your parking brake.

If you’re in bed: Turn face-down and cover your head with a pillow.

If you’re outdoors: Stay away from buildings. Don’t go inside.

If you’re inside: Stay and don’t run outdoors. Stay away from doorways.

The best way to protect yourself during an earthquake is to drop, cover and hold on, officials say.

“Wherever you are, drop down to your hands and knees and hold onto something sturdy,” officials say. “If you’re using a wheelchair or walker with a seat, make sure your wheels are locked and remain seated until the shaking stops.”

Be sure to cover your head and neck with your arms, and crawl under a sturdy table if possible. If no shelter is available, crawl to an interior wall away from windows.

Once under a table, officials say you should hold on with one hand and be ready to move with it.

“There can be serious hazards after an earthquake, such as damage to the building, leaking gas and water lines, or downed power lines,” officials say. “Expect aftershocks to follow the main shock of an earthquake. Be ready to Drop, Cover, and Hold On if you feel an aftershock.”

