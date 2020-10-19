5,018 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 19 (ANI): A total of 5,018 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 7,70,604 in the state.

According to the government data, as many as 8,005 people were discharged during the same period.

"Karnataka reports 5,018 new COVID-19 cases, 8,005 discharges, and 64 deaths today. Total cases in the state rose to 7,70,604 including 1,06,214 active cases, 6,53,829 discharges and 10,542 deaths," the state health department stated.

Recently, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) deputed high-level Central teams to Karnataka as the state has reported a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases in past days.

According to a statement by the Ministry, the team comprises a Joint Secretary (nodal officer for the respective state), one public health expert to look after the public health aspects, one clinician to look after infection prevention practices to ensure clinical management protocol being followed by the state.

The team will support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The Central team shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up. (ANI)