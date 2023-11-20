The 5.0% return this week takes Iridium Communications' (NASDAQ:IRDM) shareholders five-year gains to 62%

It hasn't been the best quarter for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 22% in that time. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. In that time, it is up 61%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 82%.

Since it's been a strong week for Iridium Communications shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

See our latest analysis for Iridium Communications

Because Iridium Communications made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Iridium Communications can boast revenue growth at a rate of 8.3% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price has gained 10% per year for five years, that's hardly amazing considering the market also rose. Arguably, that means, the market (previously) expected stronger growth from the company.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

This free interactive report on Iridium Communications' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 14% in the last year, Iridium Communications shareholders lost 27% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 10% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Iridium Communications is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Story continues

We will like Iridium Communications better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.