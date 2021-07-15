Need a 4th wedding anniversary gift? Try these 19 flower and fruit options

Viktor&Rolf / Bonobos

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When an anniversary rolls around, flowers, chocolate, jewelry, and sentimental gifts likely come to mind. While those are certainly great options, once a couple is married, some would say that it’s better to buy in accordance with the year’s traditional theme. When it comes to the fourth wedding anniversary that means sticking to gifts of floral and fruity nature. The reason for such? Once four years of marriage have come and gone, it’s suspected that the relationship has come into full bloom. Cute, right?

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

But just because you have a theme to shop around doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s easy to come up with memorable gift ideas. Luckily for you, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up 19 creative fourth wedding anniversary gift ideas that your partner is sure to love.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

1. For the one who loves fresh flowers: Bouqs Bouquet

The prettiest peonies she ever did see.

If your partner loves fresh flowers, you simply can’t go wrong with these stunning pink peonies from Bouqs, which is one of our favorite places to order flowers online. When they arrive, they’ll be in bud form and typically take one to two days to open, so it’s up to you whether you want your partner to receive them at the beginning of their bloom cycle or once they’re at their prettiest. Though you might want to act fast on these, as these consistently come in and out of stock.

Get the Phoenix Bouquet from Bouqs for $89

2. For the ones who love to cook: Fruit-Infused Balsamic Vinegar

Give the gift of new flavors.

If your partner loves to cook, chances are, they’ll love a bottle (or a few) of fruit-infused balsamic vinegar. Food52 sells a variety of flavor profiles, ranging from sweet to sour, from the brand Global Gardens. So whether they’re craving a hint of strawberry, mango, blood orange, or blackcurrant, you’re sure to find a vinegar that fits their fancy.

Story continues

Get the Fruit-Infused Balsamic Vinegar from Food52 for $30

3. For the ones who honeymooned in France: Ladurée Macarons

Give your partner the gift of a delicious sweet treat.

Anyone who’s been to Paris or New York City knows: It doesn’t get better than Ladurée when it comes to macarons. Thankfully, you don’t have to live in either city to enjoy the tasty treat. Instead, you can order the delicious desserts from Goldbelly. The signature pistachio green gift box comes with 12 macarons—including both fruity and floral flavors. While you can’t choose your specific flavors, know that there’s not a bad one on the list, so you can wholeheartedly trust the chef’s choice.

Get the Laduree L'incontournable - Box of 12 Macarons from Goldbelly for $45.50

4. For the one who loves dried flowers: UrbanStems The Sanibel Bouquet

They'll last for months.

If your partner prefers floral arrangements that last for longer than a few days, be sure to check out UrbanStems’ dried bouquets. The Sanibel is a best-seller on the site because of its neutral appeal and texture variety. Since it’s dried, it can last for months, though, it’s worth noting that moving it around or bumping into it can cause it to shed.

Get the Sanibel Bouquet from UrbanStems for $140

5. For the one who loves to smell like flowers: Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb

It's bound to become their signature scent.

A bottle of Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb perfume has the smell of flowers but can be enjoyed weeks longer than a bouquet. The fragrant scent features notes of jasmine, orange blossom, and patchouli, giving it a warm floral vibe with a touch of spice. In short, it’s pretty mesmerizing and the nearly 5,000 reviewers on Sephora are obsessed with the scent.

Get the Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum from Sephora for $165

6. For the ones who love olives—because yes, they're technically a fruit: Brightland Artist Collection

The bottles are so pretty they'll want to keep them.

Olive oil is delicious in its own right. When it’s stored in artistic bottles and infused with tasty flavors? Even better. That’s why we love the idea of this set. It comes with a bottle of the brand’s lemon olive oil, chili olive oil, and basil olive oil, all of which are bound to take any meal up a notch. Our cooking editor gave Brightland her seal of approval for its high-quality oil and gorgeous bottles.

Get the Brightland Artist Collection from Brightland for $115

7. For the one who wishes the scent of fresh roses lasted forever: Diptyque Rose Candle

It smells (and looks!) so good.

Another way to give your partner the gift of long-lasting roses? With a cult-favorite Diptyque rose candle, of course. Not only does the candle itself smell delightful but the packaging is pretty stunning, as well. Many folks will repurpose the chic canister for office supplies, beauty products, and the like. In that way, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Get the Diptyque Rose Candle from Nordstrom for $38

8. For the one who swoons over roses: Venus et Fleur Small Round Gift Box

They'll last for a year or longer.

If your partner swoons over roses but is regularly bummed by how short-lived they are, it’s time to invest in a Venus et Fleur gift box. The celebrity-favorite roses cost a pretty penny but are treated with a unique lab formula that preserves their petals so that giftees can enjoy them for a year or longer. Best of all, they’re available in 24 different colors, ranging from black and blush to hot pink and mint, so you’re bound to find your partner’s favorite color.

Get the Small Round Gift Box from Venus et Fleur for $299

9. For the one who cherishes their self-care: Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit

Their skin will be glowing.

A more untraditional way to celebrate the fruits-and-flowers anniversary? With a fruity skincare set. This one from Glow Recipe is beloved by thousands of Sephora shoppers, thanks to the brand’s all-encompassing Korean beauty approach. The set includes Glow Recipe’s fan-favorite Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser, Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer, Avocado Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask, and Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner—all of which smell divine and lend to a clear, smooth, bouncy visage.

Get the Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit from Sephora for $32

10. For the ones who love chocolate: Love and Romance Dipped Strawberries

Who doesn't love chocolate-covered strawberries?

Chocolate-covered strawberries are a classic when it comes to anniversary gifts. At Shari’s Berries, you can choose between half-dozen, dozen, and two dozen offerings. These highly-rated sweet treats are the perfect thing to take care of the fruit part of the fourth anniversary theme.

Get the Love and Romance Dipped Strawberries from Shari’s Berries for $69.99

11. For the one who wants to dress for the occasion: Farm Rio Fruit Forest Maxi Dress

They'll want to spin in circles in this beauty.

Give your partner the cinematic moment of their dreams by not only making plans for your anniversary but giving her an outfit to wear for it, too. While this dress doesn’t give full Pretty Woman gown vibes due to fruit at the forefront, it’s undeniably stunning with its flared skirt, long sleeves, and textured embroidered design. And don’t worry: It’s machine-washable, so it won’t be stressful for them to clean.

Get the Fruit Forest Maxi Dress from Farm Rio for $157.50

12. For the ones who prefer their fruits dehydrated: Dehydrated Fruit Crisps Gift Box

Healthy and delicious.

Does your partner prefer fruit “jerky”? Or perhaps they’re working on their picturesque cocktails and charcuterie boards, to which dried fruit makes a great accessory. Whatever the case may be, a dehydrated fruit crisps gift box is a great idea. It comes with an assortment of crunchy dehydrated strawberries, apples, and mandarins, all of which are perfect for snacking.

Get the Dehydrated Fruit Crisps Gift Box from The Fruit Company for $39

13. For the one who wants to hold a piece of this anniversary forever: Mejuri Flower Necklace

Made with 14K solid gold, it's a piece that will last forever.

If edible gifts aren’t your thing, consider this stunning 14K gold flower necklace from Mejuri. The brand is well-known for its designer-inspired pieces at more reasonable price points and we have to say, we’re a fan. We tested five Mejuri pieces over four months and found that each was well worth the price thanks to how well they held up to general wear and tear.

Get the Flower Necklace from Mejuri for $325

14. For the one who loves sunflowers: Honey Bee Sunflowers

They're bound to make your partner smile.

Sunflowers are just so cheerful. It’s because of that that we’re certain your partner (so long as they like flowers) will love this 12-stem bouquet. Each sunflower arrives 17 inches tall, ensuring that the bouquet will make a statement. What makes FTD stand out from other flower delivery services is that it sources its flowers from local florists. Because of this, some shoppers worry that the delivery won’t be as stunning as the online photo. But rest assured, we’ve reviewed the brand and found that FTD delivered gorgeous bouquets from multiple locations.

Get the 12 Stem Honey Bee Sunflower in Glass Vase from FTD for $58.50

15. For the couple who honeymooned in wine country: Wonderful Wine Co. Starter Pack

Everything from the labels to the wine will make them swoon.

Hey, wine is made of grapes, which means that this starter pack of vino is a perfect fit for a fourth anniversary gift. Unlike some other wines, all of the wines from Wonderful Wine Co., an offshoot of the wine delivery service Winc, are made with zero added sugar. They’re light and refreshing and a lot less likely to cause a hangover—take it from someone who has sipped on them all. But it’s more than just flavor and ingredients when it comes to Wonderful Wine Co.—the packaging is impeccable, too. Seriously, the labels are so colorful (both in appearance and language) that you’ll want to keep them as flower vases long after the wine is gone.

Get the Starter Pack from Wonderful Wine Co. for $110

16. For the ones who honeymooned in Hawaii: Edible Arrangements You're The Sweetest Fruit Bouquet

A bouquet they can eat.

Looking for ways to remind your partner of one of your favorite adventures thus far? Consider a tasty Edible Arrangements fruit bouquet. This one—which comes with pineapple daisies, strawberries, cantaloupe, honeydew, and grapes (not to mention a few chocolate-dipped pieces)—is sold in three sizes, so you can tailor it with the fruit of your love. The more they like to nibble, the bigger you can go.

Get the You're The Sweetest Fruit Bouquet from Edible Arrangements for $104.99

17. For the one who needs a new signature scent: Jo Malone London Frangipani Flower Cologne

With hints of jasmine and sandalwood, it's the perfect warm floral.

If you think your partner will swoon over a warm floral fragrance but aren’t sure they’d be on board with any spicy notes, this jasmine and sandalwood cologne is the perfect bet. It features hints of ylang-ylang and frangipani, which only add to its warmth. It’s pricey, but according to Sephora shoppers, they love it because the smell is delightful and not too overbearing.

Get the Jo Malone London Frangipani Flower Cologne from Sephora for $144

18. For the ones who like tropical fruits best: Tropical Fruit Box

Papayas, and dragonfruit, and mangoes, oh my!

Of course, if edible gifts are your thing, then this fruity gift box is worth considering. It can be difficult to find high-quality tropical fruit, but this box from Tropical Fruit Box makes it possible. It comes with golden papaya, mamey, tropical avocado, dragon fruit, red bananas, and Haitian mangoes, all of which look positively delicious. Just keep in mind that this box regularly sells out, so you might have to be patient for a restock.

Get the Taste the Tropic Fruit Box from Tropical Fruit Box for $99

19. For the one who likes to wear button-ups: Bonobos Washed Button-Down Shirt

Poppies galore.

This poppy-covered button-down from Bonobos offers a playful outfit option for the special occasion. With nearly 1,000 reviews and a 4.2-star rating, shoppers love the fit of this shirt and that the fun prints still work in formal settings. Just keep in mind that it’s 100% cotton, so it may shrink in the wash.

Get the Washed Button-Down Shirt from Bonobos for $48

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 19 fruit and floral 4th wedding anniversary gift ideas