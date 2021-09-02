4th Test: Rohit, KL & Pujara Out as Jadeja & Virat Take India to Tea at 54/3

India have lost their top three batters in the first session of play on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at The Oval.

Rohit Sharma was the first to return to the dressing room, out to Chris Woakes in the ninth over of the day as the team were reduced to 28/1.

No runs were scored in the next five overs as Pujara joined KL Rahul out in the middle but Ollie Robinson ended that run-less partnership as he trapped Rahul lbw on 17. India asked for a DRS referral but lost the appeal as it went down to the umpire's call.

After his big innings in the previous match, Pujara could not get into double figures at The Oval after he got out on 4 off the 31 balls he faced. New wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, donning the gloves in the absense of Jos Buttler who has left to join his family for the birth of his second child, took a neat caught to end Pujara's innings, off James Anderson.

The next man to walk in was a bit of a surprise with Ravindra Jadeja joining Virat Kohli out in the middle, ahead of both Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant.

India went to Tea at 54/3.

Earlier in the day, Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl first against India.

Both teams made 2 changes each to their playing XI with India brining in Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur in place of Shami and Ishant. Once again, Virat Kohli elected to play Jadeja ahead of Ravi Ashwin. The ace off-spinner, who is only one of the three Indian spinners to have taken over 400 Test wickets, was seen warming at The Oval prior to the start of the Test but was kept out.

What makes the decision surprising is that England have four left-handers in their line-up -- including three who are known for their batting. Ashwin has an impeccable record against left-handers. Out of the 413 Test wickets he has taken, 211 are left-handers.

"They are not playing an extra batsman. They are playing five bowlers and still not playing R Ashwin. That is surprising," said former India pace bowler Ajit Agarkar on Thursday.

Story continues

The Oval pitch is generally more spin-friendly than any other in England. Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun had hinted on Tuesday that the team might play both spinners only if the pitch aids spin bowlers.

However, it seems that the tinge of green on the surface discouraged the team management from playing two spinners and field only one in Ravindra Jadeja.

. Read more on Cricket by The Quint.4th Test: Rohit, KL & Pujara Out as Jadeja & Virat Take India to Tea at 54/3Gautam Navlakha To Get Medical Checkup for a Lump in His Chest: Maha Govt . Read more on Cricket by The Quint.