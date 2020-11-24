Take the 4th STEM challenge: discover the eco-systems on your doorstep and why conservation matters

Jason Deans
·8 min read
Take the STEM challenge: head to a local green space to study eco-systems (Illustration: Gary Parsons @Meiklejohn.co.uk)
Take the STEM challenge: head to a local green space to study eco-systems (Illustration: Gary Parsons @Meiklejohn.co.uk)

Welcome to the fourth part of the Future London STEM Project — our series for young people that considers the impact of science, technology, engineering and maths on our world, and explains how you can get involved. Every fortnight we meet inspiring people and hear about their STEM jobs and how they developed their skills at school, university and beyond. There’s also a STEM challenge to get involved with.

Today we’re looking at natural sciences such as biology and zoology, with a particular focus on how these subjects can lead to a career in conservation — an important activity as we attempt to tackle the global climate crisis. We’ve worked with Imperial College London’s Grantham Institute, which provides research and education on climate change and the environment, and the university’s life sciences and electronic and electrical engineering departments.

Nick Dunn, a PhD student and conservation biologist at the Grantham Institute and Institute of Zoology, has helped us put together our latest STEM Challenge. His nature treasure hunt seems simple, but is an excellent way of learning more about the plants and animals around you. You don’t need a garden — you can hunt in the park.

As well as observing plants, you will find out more about eco-systems, which play a key role in maintaining a healthy and diverse natural environment, and are also an important focus for study and research by conservation biologists such as Nick.

“Eco-systems are where animals and plants interact with the non-living parts of nature: the climate — temperature, rainfall and sunlight,” Nick says. “The combination of the living and non-living parts of the natural world form complex systems, and each different part depends on the others to make sure it’s functioning properly as a whole. An eco-system can be the size of a whole ocean or a little puddle in your back garden.”

Within an eco-system, you will find different habitats where plants and animals live in inter-dependent relationships known as food chains, although Nick suggests it is often better to describe them as “food webs”.

Healthy, well-balanced eco-systems are essential to all life on earth — humans included, providing our food and the oxygen we breathe. (Oxygen is a by-product of the photosynthesis process plants use to turn sunlight into chemical energy in the form of sugar).

Nick says: “Healthy eco-systems with high levels of biodiversity — a wide variety of plants, insects and animals — are important for us because we rely on the services that eco-systems provide to survive. They give us clean water, clean the air for us to be able to breathe, keep minerals in the soil for plants to grow, recycle nutrients and help to regulate the climate. Ultimately, they also provide us with food.

“If we damage any part of the complex web of links between organisms in an eco-system, the whole eco-system can become damaged.”

Humans are also the biggest threat to eco-systems. We add things: pesticides that upset the nutrient balance in soil; polluting substances that alter the chemical mix of air, water and land; animals that disrupt food chains. We also take things away: over-hunting or over-fishing certain species; cutting down trees and plants to clear land for farming or provide raw materials for industry.

All this adding and subtracting upsets the natural balance of eco-systems and has contributed to the climate crisis facing our world. Conservation is an attempt to deal with this threat, with scientists such as Nick seeking a better understanding of how eco-systems work so we can preserve them.

If you’re inspired to study or work in conservation, heading out to really look at the world is a great start. Nick’s advice is to grab a notebook or a camera to document what you find.

“Get out into the natural world, whether it’s your local park or when you’re on holiday, and observe things,” he says. “I used to do drawings of animals and build up a book of what I’d seen. I’m also a keen photographer.”

You could also consider using the iNaturalist app on a smartphone which helps you identify plants and animals around you

So head out into your garden or a nearby park or public green space and see if you can spot the eight types of animal and plant Nick has listed below. Each is part of your local eco-system. Make a note of each when you find it, snap it on your smartphone or draw a picture. Don’t be tempted to take them home — things in an eco-system rely on each other.

A green, yellow and red leaf

Each autumn the leaves on trees turn from green to a mix of yellow and red. This happens because trees stop producing a pigment called chlorophyll, which makes leaves green. Chlorophyll is vital for photosynthesis, the process by which all plants turn the energy from sunlight into chemical energy — a key element of any eco-system and food chain. In autumn, a tree slows down its growth — which means it doesn’t need its leaves to produce energy. The chlorophyll starts to break down, leaving yellow and red pigments in the tree’s leaves, which it sheds to conserve energy.

Fallen leaves are an important eco-system, providing food for many tiny organisms including worms, millipedes, woodlice and slugs. They in turn provide food for a wide range of creatures including blackbirds and thrushes, hedgehogs, beetles, frogs and toads. As well as hunting for food in fallen leaves, many of these species use them for shelter.

Acorn and knopper gall

Acorns are the seeds of the oak tree — a small green nut with a cup-shaped shell at one end. Common enough. But see if you can also find a knopper gall on the ground beneath an oak. These are acorn seeds distorted with horny growths — they look more like walnuts than acorns. The growths are caused by tiny gall wasps, who lay their eggs inside the acorn bud while it is still on the tree. If you find a knopper gall at this time of year, the gall wasp larvae will still be inside. They will emerge as adults in the spring.

Lichen

Lichen is not actually a single organism, but a mutually beneficial relationship between a fungus and algae. The fungus provides a structure for the algae to grow on, and the algae can make energy from sunlight and provide food for the fungus. Lichen takes many different forms and colours, ranging from bright green to brown and grey. It can grow on almost anything exposed to sunlight, including the bark, leaves and branches of trees, along with non-organic surfaces such as rock and buildings.

Robin

Robins are very territorial and can be aggressive when defending their pitch from other birds. They sing loudly to tell other birds that they are there. They eat insects, spiders and worms, a diet that is supplemented in autumn and winter with berries and fruit. If you are outside gardening, robins will sometimes wait nearby to gobble any worms you dig up!

Sycamore seed

If you find a sycamore seed, hold it up and let it fall to the ground. It should twirl like a helicopter rotor blade. When these seeds fall from the branch, the wings help the seed catch the wind and carry it away from the tree, helping this species to spread and find new ground on which saplings can grow. The tree’s seeds are also part of the eco-system food chain, providing food for birds and mammals such as mice and squirrels.

Rosehip

These are the red, orange and burgundy fruits you might see on some roses bushes in autumn. Rosehips are eaten by birds including robins and blackbirds. The hips contain nourishment for the birds, and also seeds, which the birds disperse in their waste, helping the plant to reproduce.

Squirrel

The grey squirrel was first introduced to the UK from North America in the 19th century, and has been causing populations of our native red squirrel to decline. It’s an example of what’s called intraspecific competition in eco-systems — rivalry between two types of the same species.

Grey squirrels are larger, more aggressive and better at digesting seeds such as acorns, reducing their red cousins’ main food source.

They also carry the squirrelpox virus which kills red squirrels.

At this time of year, all squirrels are stashing seeds and nuts that will keep them fed over winter. They may forget about some of the seeds and nuts they’ve hidden, which could then grow into new trees — another way eco-systems act to propagate and distribute species.

Snail

Snails are invertebrates, meaning they don’t have a backbone. They feed at night on a diet that includes plant leaves, fruit and vegetables, fungi, algae and rotting plant debris. In this way they play an important eco-system role in helping return plant nutrients

to the soil for recycling. Their shell helps provide them with protection from their many predators, which include birds and hedgehogs.

About the STEM Project

The Future London STEM Project highlights the impact of science, technology, engineering and maths on the world. This project is supported financially by Huawei, who share our aim to make STEM subjects accessible and exciting for all. Our journalism remains independent. This project is part of the Evening Standard’s Future London initiative, which looks for solutions to some of the biggest issues facing the capital.

