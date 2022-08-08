4th set of human remains found in Lake Mead

BILL HUTCHINSON and TEDDY GRANT
·2 min read

Human remains were again found in Lake Mead, the country's largest reservoir that continues to shrink amid a decades-long drought, officials announced Sunday.

According to the National Park Service, someone made the discovery at the park's Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on the Nevada side, around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. This marks the fourth time since May that human remains were found in Lake Mead, where water levels continue to recede at historic levels.

With the help of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's dive team, park rangers responded and set up a perimeter to retrieve the remains, the NPS said.

3rd set of human remains in 3 months found in drought-shrinking Lake Mead

Officials have said the reservoir's water levels are so low they could hit "dead pool" status, which means that the water is too low to flow downstream.

The minimum water surface level needed to generate power at the Hoover Dam is 1,050 feet, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Anything below that is considered an "inactive pool," and a "dead pool" exists when the water level hits 895 feet, according to the federal agency.

Satellite images released last month by NASA show side-by-side comparisons of Lake Mead, one taken on July 6, 2000, and the other more than two decades later on July 6 of this year.

PHOTO: Images released by NASA show the water loss at Lake Mead, Nevada as of July 3, 2022 from July 6, 2000. (NASA)
PHOTO: Images released by NASA show the water loss at Lake Mead, Nevada as of July 3, 2022 from July 6, 2000. (NASA)

A result of the diminishing water level is that bodies and human parts have been emerging.

On May 7, human skeletal remains were found near the lake's Callville Bay, according to the National Park Service. The discovery came a week after the decayed body of a man was found stuffed in a steel barrel near the reservoir's Hemenway Fishing Pier, more than 20 miles from Callville Bay, according to the LVMPD.

On July 25, human remains were also found at Swim Beach.

Officials launched an investigation into the most recent discovery on Saturday, and the Clark County Medical Examiner has been contacted to determine the cause of death.

ABC News' Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.

4th set of human remains found in Lake Mead originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

  • Fourth set of human remains found at drought-stricken Lake Mead

    The skeletal remains are the second set to be found at Swim Beach and the fourth to be found at Lake Mead as water levels drop amid drought.

  • Human remains discovered in Lake Mead for fourth time as drought causes shoreline to retreat

    Skeletal human remains were discovered on the edge of Lake Mead, marking the fourth discovery of its kind since May as the lake's water level drops.

  • Another body found at Lake Mead as vital reservoir continues to shrink, rangers say

    It’s the fourth set of remains recovered at the lake since a body was found in a barrel May 1.

