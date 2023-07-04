4th of July is here! Shop the 165+ best Amazon deals on Apple, Keurig, Revlon and more
4th of July is finally here and there is plenty more to do than shoot off fireworks and stoke up the barbecue. It's actually the perfect time to find everything you need for the summer and beyond, from a compact set of headphones to a user-friendly coffee maker and everything in between. The good news is that Amazon is offering a plethora of 4th of July deals available right now.
The best 4th of July deals at Amazon
Top 10 4th of July Amazon deals
Apple iPad (9th Generation) for $249.99 with on-page coupon (Save $79.01)
Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker from $150 (Save $32.85 to $39.99)
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $69.99 (Save $4.88 to $30)
AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $98.46 (Save $66.49)
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum for $299.99 (Save $300)
Nectar 12-Inch Queen Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress for $699 (Save $200)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $159.99 (Save $90)
Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router for $44.99 with Amazon Prime membership (Save $25)
GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer for $194.15 (Save $104.85)
Tech 4th of July deals
Samsung Pro Plus Adapter 512GB microSDXC for $54.13 (Save $55.86)
Logitech MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $74.44 (Save $25.55)
Rachio 3 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $199 (Save $30.99)
Patio furniture and outdoor living 4th of July deals
Klahaite Electronic Bug Zapper for $28.89 with on-page coupon (Save $31.10)
Yitahome 30-Gallon Outdoor Storage Box for Patio Furniture for $37.59 with on-page coupon (Save $17.40)
Sunnyglade 9-Foot Patio Umbrella for $46.99 with on-page coupon (Save $17)
Solo Stove Mesa tabletop fire pit for $89.99 with on-page coupon (Save $10)
Best Choice Products Adjustable Steel Mesh Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs, Set of 2 from $109.99 (Save $20)
FDW 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set from $129.99 (Save $22 to $70)
Grills and griddles 4th of July deals
OXO Good Grips Grilling Tools, Tongs and Turner Set for $17.99 (Save $4.96)
Cuisinart CCG190RB Portable Charcoal Grill for $29.03 (Save $10.96)
Kaluns BBQ Grill Accessories for $31.99 with on-page coupon (Save $5)
Igloo 30-Can Large Insulated Soft Cooler Backpack for $53.49 (Save $15.20)
Royal Gourmet PD1301S Portable 24-Inch 3-Burner Table Top Gas Grill Griddle for $99.99 (Save $40)
Cuisinart GR-150P1 Deluxe Electric Griddler for $119.99 (Save $13.95)
Blackstone 22-Inch Tabletop Griddle for $156.48 (Save $43.51)
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill for $569 (Save $70)
Lawn and garden 4th of July deals
Wevove 3-Pack Garden Pruning Shears for $13.99 with on-page coupon (Save $6.99)
Phunaya Adjustable Storage System Garden Tool Organizer for $19.98 (Save $4)
Greenworks 4-Amp 13-Inch Corded Electric String Trimmer for $37.79 (Save $12.20)
Worx WG520 12-Amp Turbine 600 Electric Leaf Blower for $55 (Save $24.99)
Sun Joe MJ401E-PRO Electric Lawn Mower for $131.84 (Save $47.16)
Worx WG779 40V Power Share 4.0Ah 14-inch cordless lawn mower for $248.93 (Save $51.06)
Honda HRX217VKA walk-behind lawn mower for $799 (Save $190.99)
Appliance 4th of July deals
Cusimax Stainless-Steel 4-Slice Toaster with Large LED Display for $62.99 with on-page coupon (Save $18)
Free Village Countertop Ice Maker for $89.99 with on-page coupon (Save $30)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $159.99 (Save $90)
GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer for $194.15 (Save $104.85)
Novete 5-Liter Compact Dishwasher for $319.99 with on-page coupon (Save $100)
Vacuum 4th of July deals
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner (Black) $24.16 with on-page coupon (Save $15.83)
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) from $199.99 (Save $30)
Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner for $278.99 (Save $30)
Shark IZ462H Vertex Ultra Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum for $299.99 (Save $130)
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum for $299.99 (Save $300)
Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $678.99 (Save $271)
Mattress 4th of July deals
Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Queen Hybrid Mattress for $198.93 (Save $51.06)
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12-Inch Queen Mattress for $299.99 (Save $236.19)
Nod by Tuft & Needle 8-Inch Queen Mattress for $424.15 (Save $74.85)
Sleep Innovations Shiloh 12-Inch Queen Memory Foam Mattress for $449.99 (Save $30)
Nectar 12-Inch Queen Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress for $699 (Save $200)
Leesa Original Hybrid 11-Inch King Mattress for $1,599 (Save $200)
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11-Inch Queen Mattress for $1,699 (Save $200)
TV 4th of July deals
Insignia Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV for $64.99 (Save $55)
Vizio 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV for $168 (Save $61.99)
Hisense 43-Inch A4 Series HD Smart Android TV for $188 (Save $51.99)
Hisense 50-Inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV for $299.99 (Save $230)
Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $379.99 (Save $140)
Sony 43-Inch X80K Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV for $498 (Save $101.99)
TCL 75-Inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Smart Roku TV for $764.99 (Save $124.01)
Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision Smart TV for $719.99 (Save $330)
LG C2 Series 42-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV for $846.99 (Save $353)
Samsung 55-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Smart TV for $997.99 (Save $700)
Headphone 4th of July deals
Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones for $9.98 (Save $10.01)
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector for $16.99 (Save $12.01)
Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds for $26.90 (Save $23.09)
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones from $29.95 (Save $10 to $20)
Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Canceling Earbuds for $69.99 (Save $10)
Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones for $85.14 (Save $34.81)
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Over-Ear Headphones for $94.95 (Save $40.04)
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $129 (Save $70.95)
Kitchen 4th of July deals
BergKoch 13-Inch Grease Splatter Guard for $15.11 with on-page coupon (Save $2.67)
Bestcrof Instant Read Meat Thermometer from $17.99 (Save $40 to $42)
Carote 8-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet with Lid for $20.69 with on-page coupon (Save $9.30)
Cuisinart CPK-200 Grilling Prep and Serve Trays for $22.49 (Save $10.50)
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe for $24.94 (Save $5.05)
Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1 Vegetable Slicer for $24.99 with on-page coupon (Save $5)
Sky Solutions 20-by-32-Inch Anti Fatigue Mat for $29.99 with on-page coupon (Save $28.96)
Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set from $79.99 (Save $60 to $70)
Home and furniture 4th of July deals
Furinno Turn-N-Tube 5-Tier Multipurpose Shelf for $33.13 (Save $36.86)
JOOFO 30-Watt Sky LED Modern Torchiere Floor Lamp for $47.99 (Save $42)
Amazon Basics Kitchen Island Cart with Storage for $91.64 (Save $7.29)
Amazon Basics Padded Office Desk Chair with Armrests for $108.81 (Save $28.93)
Monomi Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk for $139.95 with on-page coupon (Save $60)
Moon Pod Adult Beanbag Chair for $284.05 with on-page coupon (Save $114.95)
Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Rectangular Two-Tone Sofa Table for $333.46 (Save $144.62)
Belffin Modular Velvet Reversible Sectional Sleeper Sofa with Ottomans for $1,946.99 with on-page coupon (Save $253)
Household essentials 4th of July deals
Acocpol Absorbent Cleaning Cloth (10 pack) for $8.63 with on-page coupon (Save $2.03)
Kasa Smart Light Bulb 2-Pack for $16.99 with on-page coupon (Save $8)
Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper 18 Mega Rolls for $29.77 (Save $3.22)
PackTowl Personal Quick Dry Microfiber Beach Towel for $35.61 (Save $9.34)
Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags, Variety 20 Pack for $49.99 (Save $11.85)
Bsimb 10" Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame for $79.99 with on-page coupon (Save $30)
Bedding 4th of July deals
Green Orange Throw Blanket 50 x 60 for $23.74 with on-page coupon (Save $1.25)
Green Orange Throw Blanket 60 x 80 for $31.34 with on-page coupon (Save $1.65)
Mellani sheet set for $33.22 with on-page coupon (Save $14.75)
Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter for $33.99 (Save $6)
Threadmill 100% Cotton Queen Sheets, 4-Piece Set for $55.99 with on-page coupon (Save $14)
Amazon Aware 100% Organic Cotton 300-Treat-Count King Duvet Cover Set for $68.72 (Save $5.27)
Fashion and beauty 4th of July deals
Champion Women's Authentic 7/8 Tight Leggings from $16.50 (Save up to $18.50)
Adidas Originals Men's Metal Logo 2 Relaxed Fit Strapback Cap from $18.17 (Save up to $7.83)
NorthYard Men's 7-Inch Athletic Hiking Shorts for $18.99 with on-page coupon (Save $14)
Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Slippers for $45 (Save $44)
Health and fitness 4th of July deals
Rymora Leg Calf Support Compression Sleeve for $11.65 with on-page coupon (Save $8.34)
Renpho Smart Scale for $17.99 with on-page coupon (Save $17)
Papillon Back Massager with Heat for $32.39 with on-page coupon (Save $22.60)
East Mount Adjustable Dumbbell Set for $49.99 with on-page coupon (Save $20)
Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0 Light Therapy Lamp for $55.31 with on-page coupon (Save $28.68)
Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager for $57.89 with on-page coupon (Save $72.11)
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell for $214.97 (Save $60.03)
Pet 4th of July deals
Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs from $15.99 (Save $5.50 to $14)
Calming Dog Bed & Cat Bed from $20.79 with on-page coupon (Save $2.60 to $4.20)
Fukumaru Elevated Ceramic Cat Bowls for $20.89 with on-page coupon (Save $17.10)
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Wobble Bowl for $25.63 (Save $1.86)
Active Pets Dog Car Seat Cover for Back Seat for $29.96 (Save $16)
Angry Orange Odor Eliminator and Pet Stain Remover for $31.99 (Save $13)
PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Cat Feeder for $109.95 with on-page coupon (Save $40.04)
Toys 4th of July deals
Supersoaker Nerf DinoSquad Water Blaster for $8.49 (Save $8.50)
ArtCreativity Bubble Lawn Mower for Toddlers for $18.99 (Save $17)
Prextex Bump & Go Bubble Blowing Farm Tractor Toy Truck for $23.99 (Save $3)
Magnet Build Magnetic Building Tiles, 100 Piece Set for $47.33 (Save $12.66)
Step2 Rain Showers Splash Pond Water Table for $79.99 (Save $10)
Little Tikes Slam 'n Curve Slide, Multicolor for $338 (Save $111.99)
Parenting 4th of July deals
Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack for $39.94 with on-page coupon (Save $50.05)
Contours Journey GO 5 Position Convertible Baby Carrier for $78.31 (Save $61.68)
Dream On Me Synergy 5-In-1 Convertible Crib for $139.97 (Save $60.02)
Jeep Destination Side x Side Double Ultralight by Delta Children for $251.99 (Save $48)
When is 4th of July 2023?
The 4th of July is being celebrated across the U.S. today, July 4. The federal holiday is observed each year in recognition of the country's independence. Independence Day celebrations date back to the 18th century when the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.
When do 4th of July 2023 sales start?
Many of the earliest 4th of July sales started in mid-June with the final batch of sales and deals dropping today. Like in years past, you can shop some of the steepest markdowns of the summer happening because of the 4th of July holiday.
What are the best 4th of July 2023 sales?
Mattresses, bedding, TVs and countertop appliances typically see some of the biggest 4th of July discounts. Independence Day has become one of the hottest shopping holidays of the summer, with plenty of Black Friday-level markdowns at massive retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and so much more. Right now you can also score huge price cuts on fashion and beauty essentials from the likes of lululemon and American Eagle. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're sure to find impressive markdowns across all categories in honor of 4th of July.
Where should I shop for 4th of July 2023 sales?
As always, we recommend shopping at Amazon for all your tech, fashion, home, kitchen and beauty needs. You're nearly guaranteed to get the most bang for your buck when shopping Amazon's 4th of July deals—plus, it's a great one-stop shopping spot so you can quickly find the best deals and get back to your firework festivities.
While Amazon is our go-to place, we're also obsessing over the holiday sales at Walmart, Lowe's and Nordstrom. Meanwhile, tons of other Reviewed-approved brands—like Tuft & Needle and Solo Stove—are also offering impressive price cuts ahead of the holiday.
