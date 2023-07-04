4th of July is here! Shop the 165+ best Amazon deals on Apple, Keurig, Revlon and more

Celebrate 4th of July with these Amazon deals on tech, home essentials and more.

4th of July is finally here and there is plenty more to do than shoot off fireworks and stoke up the barbecue. It's actually the perfect time to find everything you need for the summer and beyond, from a compact set of headphones to a user-friendly coffee maker and everything in between. The good news is that Amazon is offering a plethora of 4th of July deals available right now.

The best 4th of July deals at Amazon

Top 10 4th of July Amazon deals

Tech 4th of July deals

Update your essential devices with these Amazon tech deals available for 4th of July.

Patio furniture and outdoor living 4th of July deals

Celebrate 4th of July with these Amazon deals on cozy patio furniture to brighten-up your backyard this summer.

Grills and griddles 4th of July deals

No better way to celebrate 4th of July than with a hot grill on sale at Amazon right now.

Lawn and garden 4th of July deals

Get your lawn ready for summer fun with these 4th of July deals at Amazon.

Appliance 4th of July deals

Update your home essentials with these Amazon 4th of July deals on home and kitchen appliances.

Vacuum 4th of July deals

This cordless Shark stick cleaner is one of many great vacuums on sale at Amazon for 4th of July.

Mattress 4th of July deals

This Signature Design by Ashley Chime is one of many quality mattresses on sale at Amazon this 4th of July.

TV 4th of July deals

The LG C2 is our favorite TV and it's on sale at Amazon for of 4th of July.

Headphone 4th of July deals

Enjoy your favorite songs anytime with these 4th of July Amazon headphone deals.

Kitchen 4th of July deals

These Amazon 4th of July deals help keep your kitchen ready for any meal.

Home and furniture 4th of July deals

This sturdy five-tier shelf is one of many great furniture pieces on sale at Amazon this 4th of July.

Household essentials 4th of July deals

Amazon has great 4th of July deals on household essentials.

Bedding 4th of July deals

Sleep tight with these Amazon bedding deals available for 4th of July.

Fashion and beauty 4th of July deals

The One-Step Plus 2.0 hair dryer is one of the best beauty essentials and Amazon has it on sale right now for 4th of July.

Health and fitness 4th of July deals

Stay in shape with these 4th of July deals on fitness essentials at Amazon.

Pet 4th of July deals

Keep your furry friends happy with these Amazon pet deals for 4th of July.

Toys 4th of July deals

This Lego treehouse set is one of many great toys you can get at Amazon at 4th of July discounts.

Parenting 4th of July deals

Keep your baby essentials secure with this Ruvalino backpack on sale for 4th of July.

When is 4th of July 2023?

The 4th of July is being celebrated across the U.S. today, July 4. The federal holiday is observed each year in recognition of the country's independence. Independence Day celebrations date back to the 18th century when the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.

When do 4th of July 2023 sales start?

Many of the earliest 4th of July sales started in mid-June with the final batch of sales and deals dropping today. Like in years past, you can shop some of the steepest markdowns of the summer happening because of the 4th of July holiday.

What are the best 4th of July 2023 sales?

Mattresses, bedding, TVs and countertop appliances typically see some of the biggest 4th of July discounts. Independence Day has become one of the hottest shopping holidays of the summer, with plenty of Black Friday-level markdowns at massive retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and so much more. Right now you can also score huge price cuts on fashion and beauty essentials from the likes of lululemon and American Eagle. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're sure to find impressive markdowns across all categories in honor of 4th of July.

Where should I shop for 4th of July 2023 sales?

As always, we recommend shopping at Amazon for all your tech, fashion, home, kitchen and beauty needs. You're nearly guaranteed to get the most bang for your buck when shopping Amazon's 4th of July deals—plus, it's a great one-stop shopping spot so you can quickly find the best deals and get back to your firework festivities.

While Amazon is our go-to place, we're also obsessing over the holiday sales at Walmart, Lowe's and Nordstrom. Meanwhile, tons of other Reviewed-approved brands—like Tuft & Needle and Solo Stove—are also offering impressive price cuts ahead of the holiday.

