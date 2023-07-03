4th July Independence Day 2023: What is it and why is it celebrated?

July 4, or Independence Day, is an American holiday that’s celebrated annually.

This year, the hallowed holiday falls on a Tuesday, prolonging the weekend for many Americans — something they’re most certainly looking forward to.

But why is it celebrated, which country was independence declared from, and what really happened on July 4, 1776?

Here are the key historical details behind the holiday.

What is Independence Day and why is it celebrated on July 4?

July 4 is a federal holiday in the US, observed to celebrate the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and freedom from British rule. For this reason, July 4 is also commonly known as Independence Day.

The Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776, and has become an important date in the calendar for patriotic Americans who honour the birth, and rich history and values of the United States.

America’s citizens celebrate the nation’s birthday with festivals, parades, fireworks, barbecues, and other festive activities.

Which country was independence declared from?

The United States of America declared independence from the United Kingdom, which was at that time Great Britain.

Before America was its own country, it comprised 13 separate colonies established by Great Britain, the first of which was settled in Jamestown, Virginia, in 1607.

European countries, especially Great Britain, continued to colonise America throughout the 17th century and a good portion of the 18th century.

By 1775, an estimated 2.5 million settlers lived in the 13 colonies: New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

What led the colonists to seek independence from Great Britain?

Tensions began to brew between the colonists and Great Britain when the home country began passing legislation that gave it more control within the colonies, especially in regard to taxing colonists.

Britain was in debt after the French and Indian War, so, it started to tax the American colonies in order to increase revenue.

The passage of legislation like the Stamp Act in March 1765, the Townshend Acts in June and July of 1767, as well as the Tea Act of 1773, forced colonists to pay more money to Great Britain, even though they didn’t have a say in the Crown’s policies.

This became known as taxation without representation, which quickly became a central pillar in the foundation of the American Revolution.

Other events, including the Boston Massacre, as well as the Boston Tea Party, further escalated tensions between British occupiers and American colonists.

These tensions exploded in April 1775, when the battles of Lexington and Concord broke out in Massachusetts, as British forces attempted to confiscate weapons from the colonists.

This was the first time that colonial militias battled British troops and, thus, the American Revolutionary War began.

What really happened on July 4, 1776?

There are a number of July 4 facts that are particularly fascinating. Five of note are:

The first annual commemoration of Independence Day happened on July 4, 1777, in Philadelphia.

Some colonists celebrated Independence Day during the summer of 1776 by putting on mock funerals for King George III of England.

John Adams, a founding father and the second president of the United States, strongly believed Independence Day should be celebrated on July 2.

Thomas Jefferson was the first president to celebrate Independence Day at the White House, in 1801. The celebration featured horse races, parades, food, and drinks.

Independence Day didn’t become a federal holiday until 1870, and it wasn’t a paid holiday for employees until 1941.

Independence Day celebrations in London: fireworks and more

There are plenty of local July 4 events happening in London this year to enjoy.

You could also try visiting the Benjamin Franklin House, which is the former London home of the American founding father.

It hosts Independence Day celebrations, and is an opportunity to see the house decorated for the special occasion while enjoying American drinks and snacks.

Alternatively, join the North London Whisky Club for an evening spent tasting five diverse examples of American whiskey, and learning the history of each variety.

If you can get to Mayfair, qualified Love London Tour guides Phil and Caroline are offering a special pre-Independence Day walk on July 2 that focuses on the links between London and the USA.