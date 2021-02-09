4Q20 & 2020 results

NATIXIS
·51 min read

Paris, February 09, 2021

4Q20 & 2020 results

4Q20 underlying net income1 at its highest level in more than two years,
despite a cost of risk that remains elevated

Positive net income in 2020 despite the COVID-19 context

2020 reported net income at +€101m and +€517m underlying1

4Q20 underlying net income1 at +€442m in 4Q20, 4Q20 underlying RoTE1 at 11.3%

Basel 3 FL CET1 ratio2 at 11.6% +330bps above regulatory requirements and
including a cash dividend of 0.06€ per share3, in line with ECB recommendations



STRONG REBOUND IN BUSINESS ACTIVITY

BUSINESSES’ UNDERLYING NET REVENUES1 AT €2.2BN IN 4Q20 AND €7.4BN IN 2020

AWM: Strong revenue generation and flow dynamics thanks to diversified strategies

Underlying net revenues1 excl. H2O AM up +21% YoY at constant FX in 4Q20 and flat YoY in 2020. 4Q20 net revenues notably benefiting from €210m of asset management performance fees (mainly DNCA and Mirova), demonstrating the diversification of the model

Natixis Investment Managers’ AuM up +6% QoQ at constant perimeter. AuM at €1,117bn4 as at end-December 2020

Positive asset management net inflows of ~€11bn4 in 4Q20 with a positive momentum across North America, Europe and Private equity

Asset management fee rate at ~38bps in 4Q20 excl. Ostrum AM, up +0.7bps QoQ

CIB: Higher net revenues, strong cost discipline and cost of risk improvement in 4Q20

Underlying net revenues1 up +2% YoY at constant exchange rate in 4Q20, reaching their highest quarterly level of the year (-15% YoY decline in net revenues in 2020, notably impacted by the dividend mark-downs in 1H20). Significant QoQ increase in net revenues coming from the financing activity as well as Investment banking/M&A. M&A revenues at ~€210m in 2020 vs. ~€130m in 2017

Underlying expenses1 well under control, down -5% YoY at constant FX in both 4Q20 (positive jaws) and 2020

Cost of risk improving vs. 3Q20, although still at elevated levels at 94bps of outstandings in 4Q20 and 128bps over 2020

Insurance: 2020 financial targets exceeded

Underlying net revenues1 up +8% YoY in both 4Q20 and 2020, translating into a similar CAGR over 2017-2020

Underlying RoE1 at ~33% in both 4Q20 and 2020 vs. a target set at ~30%

Payments: Net revenue growth in both 4Q20 and 2020 despite the impact of lockdowns

Underlying net revenues1 up +3% YoY in 4Q20 and +2% YoY in 2020

Underlying RoE1 >10% in 4Q20 and ~9% in 2020 despite lower activity related to the COVID-19 context

FINANCIAL STRENGTH

Underlying net income1 at +€442m in 4Q20 (+€323m reported) and +€517m in 2020 (+€101m reported). Underlying RoTE1 at 11.3% in 4Q20 and 3.0% in 2020

Basel 3 FL CET1 ratio2 at 11.6% as at December 31, 2020 (+40bps vs. 3Q20 proforma) including a €0.06 cash dividend per share3, in line with ECB recommendations. Ratio standing +330bps above regulatory requirements and +140bps above current target of 10.2%

Figures restated as communicated on April 20, 2020 following the announced sale of a 29.5% stake in Coface. See page 16 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view[1] Excluding exceptional items. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q for cost/income, RoE and RoTE 2 See note on methodology 3 Proposal of a 0.06€ ordinary dividend per share submitted to the approval of the Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2021 4 €1,135bn AuM including H2O AM. Net inflows excluding H2O AM

Natixis recorded its best results in over two years in the fourth quarter of 2020, despite a cost of risk that remained elevated, as our business activity rebounded strongly enabling us to achieve positive net income over the full year.These good results demonstrate the agile nature of our business model and the unwavering commitment of our teams to serving our clients.

In Asset & Wealth Management core revenues grew strongly in the fourth quarter while assets under management reached a new high of over 1.1 trillion euros as our diversified model continued to perform. Our Corporate & Investment Banking business notched up its best quarter of the year with M&A revenues that are notably well ahead of our targets, a very tight management of costs and an improving cost of risk. Natixis Assurances, which in 2020 achieved its ambition of becoming a fully-fledged insurer at the service of the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne banks, grew revenues by 8% year-on-year both in the fourth quarter and over the full year. Our Payments business continued to expand its activities in the fourth quarter despite the lockdown measures in place in France.

Natixis has shown, through these results and its solid financial position, its capacity to create sustainable value for all its stakeholders and has furthermore proposed to restart dividend payments. With these solid foundations, Natixis is in a strong position to continue to support its clients and to launch, by the summer, an ambitious new strategic plan."

Nicolas Namias, Natixis Chief Executive Officer


4Q20 RESULTS

On February 09th, 2021, the Board of Directors examined Natixis’ fourth quarter 2020 results and approved the 2020 accounts.

€m

4Q20
restated

4Q19
restated

4Q20 vs. 4Q19
restated

4Q20
o/w underlying

4Q19
o/w underlying

4Q20 vs. 4Q19 underlying

4Q20 vs. 4Q19 underlying
constant FX

Net revenues

2,230

2,326

(4)%

2,271

2,356

(4)%

(1)%

o/w businesses

2,243

2,335

(4)%

2,243

2,335

(4)%

(2)%

Expenses

(1,571)

(1,606)

(2)%

(1,510)

(1,575)

(4)%

(2)%

Gross operating income

659

719

(8)%

761

781

(3)%

0%

Provision for credit losses

(159)

(119)

(159)

(119)

Net operating income

500

600

(17)%

602

662

(9)%

Associates and other items

(26)

7

9

7

Pre-tax profit

474

607

(22)%

611

669

(9)%

Income tax

(130)

(153)

(157)

(172)

Other (incl. minority interests)

(21)

(84)

(12)

(82)

Net income - group share

323

371

(13)%

442

415

6%

Underlying net revenue evolution highlighting Natixis’ rapid recovery under normalizing market conditions with all businesses delivering YoY growth at constant exchange rate (excl. H2O AM). Underlying net revenues excl. H2O AM are up +8% YoY (+11% at constant exchange rate).

Underlying expenses are down -4% YoY reflecting the ongoing cost discipline across the board and particularly strong delivery in CIB (-7% YoY). The underlying cost/income ratio1 stands at 68.8% in 4Q20 vs. 69.1% in 4Q19. The underlying gross operating income excl. H2O AM is up +35% YoY.

The underlying cost of risk has improved QoQ although still at elevated levels. Expressed in basis points of loans outstanding (excluding credit institutions), the businesses’ underlying cost of risk worked out to 94bps in 4Q20 (o/w ~60% of COVID-19 related impacts such as IFRS9, fraudulent credit files and airlines).

Minority interests are down YoY due to AM performance fees geared towards affiliates in which Natixis owns a higher share.

Net income (group share), adjusted for IFRIC 21 and excluding exceptional items reached €395m in 4Q20. Accounting for exceptional items (€(118)m net of tax in 4Q20) and IFRIC 21 impact (€47m in 4Q20) the reported net income (group share) in 4Q20 is at €323m.

Natixis’ underlying RoTE1 reached 11.3% in 4Q20 excl. IFRIC 21 (vs. 10.8% in 4Q19).

1See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21
A cost of risk sensitivity test has been carried out with data as at end-December 2020. This would notably include the projection of a ~6% increase in the 2021 French GDP and severe assumptions across sectors of expertise incl. oil price ~$45/bbl. and significant haircuts to asset prices on real assets (e.g. ~45% for aircrafts and ~20-25% for real estate). In such a scenario, the FY21 cost of risk could reach a level comprised between ~70bps and ~90bps, potentially improving progressively vs. 2020.

Natixis’ exposure to the Oil & Gas sector stood at ~€10.0bn of net EAD1 (Exposure at Default) as at 31/12/2020 (~60% Investment Grade) of which ~€0.7bn across US independent producers and service companies which have a more limited absorption capacity of lower oil price. As at 31/12/2020, the exposure to Aviation stood at ~€3.8bn of net EAD1, was well diversified across more than 30 countries (none of which exceeding 25% of the exposure), secured for ~80% and majority Investment Grade. The exposure to Tourism & Leisure stood at ~€1.9bn of net EAD as at 31/12/2020, with ~95% being in the EMEA region, geared towards industry leaders.

Main observable impacts from the COVID-19 context in 2020 (excluding items classified as exceptional, see page 6)2

€m

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

2020

Net revenues

(288)

(106)

59

107

(226)

Seed money portfolio mark-downs

AWM

(32)

(17)

18

60

30

- Listed

(34)

25

16

30

36

- Unlisted

2

(42)

3

31

(6)

Dividend mark-downs on equity products

CIB

(130)

(143)

1

(11)

(283)

CVA/DVA impact

CIB

(55)

1

26

43

16

FVA impact

Corporate Center

(71)

53

14

15

10

Cost of risk

CIB

(115)

(210)

(190)

(95)

(610)

Total pre-tax profit impact

(403)

(316)

(131)

12

(836)

CET1 capital

(507)

342

104

336

275

OCI

(389)

299

70

294

274

PVA

(118)

43

34

42

1

Risk-weighted assets (€bn)

3.2

6.7

(4.4)

(0.5)

4.9

Credit RWA

1.7

0.9

(0.6)

0.2

2.1

- RCF drawdowns & new money3

1.7

0.4

(0.4)

0.0

1.7

- State-guaranteed loans3

0.0

0.5

(0.2)

0.2

0.4

Market RWA

1.0

6.0

(3.4)

(1.7)

1.9

CVA RWA

0.5

(0.2)

(0.4)

1.0

0.9

Total CET1 ratio impact (bps)

(90)bps

(40)bps

60bps

20bps

(45)bps

P&L: All net revenues that had been indicated as recoverable upon market conditions have now been recovered (seed money, XvA).

Capital: All CET1 capital impacts that had been indicated as recoverable upon market conditions have now been recovered (OCI, PVA). The full-year CET1 ratio impact from the COVID-19 context is estimated at ~(45)bps (Credit and Market RWA).

1 Energy & Natural Resources + Real Assets perimeters 2 Not exhaustive. Seed money data have been restated in 4Q to better reflect management view 3 Management data, gross. ~€0.4bn RWA impact from state-guaranteed loans as at end 4Q20 o/w ~€0.1bn related to the guarantee not being effective yet as at 31/12/20

2020 RESULTS

€m

2020
restated

2019
restated

2020 vs. 2019
restated

2020
o/w underlying

2019
o/w underlying

2020 vs. 2019 underlying

2020 vs. 2019 underlying
constant FX

Net revenues

7,306

8,485

(14)%

7,405

8,466

(13)%

(12)%

o/w businesses

7,360

8,365

(12)%

7,374

8,365

(12)%

(11)%

Expenses

(5,828)

(6,115)

(5)%

(5,727)

(6,036)

(5)%

(4)%

Gross operating income

1,478

2,369

(38)%

1,678

2,430

(31)%

(30)%

Provision for credit losses

(851)

(330)

(851)

(330)

Net operating income

626

2,039

(69)%

827

2,100

(61)%

Associates and other items

(48)

706

23

23

Pre-tax profit

579

2,745

(79)%

850

2,123

(60)%

Income tax

(204)

(616)

(260)

(556)

Other (incl. minority interests)

(274)

(233)

(73)

(197)

Net income - group share

101

1,897

(95)%

517

1,370

(62)%

Underlying net revenues are down -13% YoY in 2020 (-12% at constant exchange rate). They are reflecting a cumulative €(283)m impact from dividend mark-downs across Equity (CIB) due to corporates’ 2019 dividend cancellation and the related sharp moves of dividend future curves. All the other lumpy items directly or indirectly linked to the COVID-19 context that had been identified as recoverable upon market conditions have been recovered as at end-December.

Underlying expenses are down -5% YoY (-4% at constant exchange rate), demonstrating Natixis’ ability to adjust to its environment through the cost flexibility embedded in the Asset management multiboutique model (-6% YoY) and ongoing cost discipline across the organization (e.g. CIB down -5% YoY, Corporate Center down -24% YoY excl. SRF). The underlying cost/income ratio1 stands at 77.3% in 2020 vs. 71.3% in 2019. The underlying gross operating income excl. H2O AM is down -16% YoY.

The underlying cost of risk reflects the COVID-19 context (~€610m related impacts). Expressed in basis points of loans outstanding (excluding credit institutions), the businesses’ underlying cost of risk worked out to 128bps in 2020 (o/w ~70% of COVID-19 related impacts such as IFRS9, fraudulent credit files and airlines) and is consistent with the outcome of the sensitivity analysis run with 1Q20 results.

Minority interests are down YoY due to AM performance fees geared towards affiliates in which Natixis owns a higher share.

Net income (group share) excluding exceptional items reached €517m in 2020. Accounting for exceptional items (€(416)m net of tax in 2020) the reported net income (group share) in 2020 is at €101m.

Natixis’ underlying RoTE1 reached 3.0% in 2020 (vs. 10.0% in 2019).

1See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items

4Q20 & 2020 RESULTS
Exceptional items

€586m positive net impact from the disposal of the retail banking activities in 1Q19: €697m capital gain minus €78m income tax minus €33m minority interests

€m

4Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies (Net revenues)

Corporate center

(41)

(31)

(86)

19

Contribution to the Insurance solidarity fund (Net revenues)

Insurance

0

0

(14)

0

Real estate management strategy (Expenses)1

Business lines &
Corporate center

(23)

0

(31)

0

Transformation & Business Efficiency Investment costs (Expenses)

Business lines &
Corporate center

(35)

(31)

(67)

(79)

Impact of Liban default on ADIR Insurance (Associates)

Insurance

(9)

0

(23)

0

AM affiliate management (Gain or loss on other assets & Expenses)2

AWM

(29)

0

(51)

0

Disposal of subsidiary in Brazil (Gain or loss on other assets)

CIB

0

0

0

(15)

Capital gain - Disposal retail banking (Gain or loss on other assets)

Corporate center

0

0

0

697

Coface Fit to win (Other incl. minority interests)3

Coface

0

(6)

0

(8)

Coface capital loss (Other incl. minority interests)3

Coface

0

0

(146)

0

Coface residual stake impairment (Other incl. minority interests)3

Coface

(10)

0

(57)

0

Total impact on income tax

27

22

56

(57)

Total impact on minority interests

2

2

2

(30)

Total impact on net income (gs)

(118)

(44)

(416)

527

Breakdown of Transformation & Business Efficiency Investment costs by businesses

€m

4Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

AWM

(20)

(2)

(43)

(9)

CIB

(8)

(12)

(11)

(27)

Insurance

0

(3)

0

(6)

Payments

(2)

(2)

(5)

(5)

Corporate center

(5)

(12)

(8)

(33)

Impact on expenses

(35)

(31)

(67)

(79)

1 Of which Corporate Center €(22)m in 4Q20 and €(29)m in 2020, Payments €(1)m in 4Q20 and €(2)m in 2020 2 Of which €(26)m in Gain or loss on other assets and €(3)m in Expenses in 4Q20 3 For financial communication purposes, as of 4Q20, all impacts related to Coface are shown in the P&L line “Other incl. minority interests”. From an accounting standpoint the 2020 Coface capital loss is classified in “Gain or loss on other assets” and the 2020 Coface residual stake impairment in “Associates”. See page 16 for the reconciliation with the accounting view


Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see details page.6)

Asset & Wealth Management

€m

4Q20

4Q19

4Q20
vs. 4Q19

4Q20
vs. 4Q19
constant FX

2020

2019

2020
vs. 2019

2020
vs. 2019
constant FX

Net revenues

1,003

1,109

(10)%

(7)%

3,225

3,760

(14)%

(13)%

o/w Asset Management1

912

1,031

(12)%

(9)%

2,948

3,511

(16)%

(15)%

o/w Employee savings plan

30

29

0%

0%

99

100

(1)%

(1)%

o/w Wealth management

61

48

26%

26%

178

149

19%

19%

Expenses

(673)

(679)

(1)%

3%

(2,341)

(2,483)

(6)%

(5)%

Gross operating income

330

430

(23)%

(22)%

884

1,277

(31)%

(30)%

Provision for credit losses

(7)

2

(27)

(8)

Associates and other items

(1)

2

(7)

5

Pre-tax profit

322

434

(26)%

850

1,274

(33)%

Cost/income ratio2

67.2%

61.3%

5.9pp

72.6%

66.0%

6.6pp

RoE after tax2

19.2%

19.1%

0.1pp

11.7%

14.9%

(3.2)pp

AWM excluding H2O AM

€m

4Q20

4Q19

4Q20
vs. 4Q19

4Q20
vs. 4Q19
constant FX

2020

2019

2020
vs. 2019

2020
vs. 2019
constant FX

Net revenues

1,012

870

16%

21%

3,095

3,138

(1)%

(0)%

o/w Asset Management1

921

792

16%

21%

2,818

2,889

(2)%

(1)%

o/w Employee savings plan

30

29

0%

0%

99

100

(1)%

(1)%

o/w Wealth management

61

48

26%

26%

178

149

19%

19%

Expenses

(663)

(643)

3%

7%

(2,288)

(2,383)

(4)%

(3)%

Gross operating income

348

226

54%

61%

807

755

7%

8%

Provision for credit losses

(7)

2

(27)

(8)

Associates and other items

(1)

2

(7)

5

Pre-tax profit

341

230

48%

773

753

3%

AWM gross operating income excl. H2O AM is up +54% YoY in 4Q20 and +7% YoY in 2020 (evolutions at current FX). Positive jaws for AM excl H2O AM in 4Q20 due to strong revenue generation (+16% YoY) and cost control (-10% YoY on non-comp. expenses). Regarding 2020, net revenues are stable YoY at constant exchange rate despite the COVID-19 context, demonstrating the benefits of a diversified multiboutique model. AM perf. fees reached €210m in 4Q20 mainly coming from DNCA and Mirova. 2020 perf. fees excl. H2O AM >9% of AM net revenues. 4Q20 WM perf. fees at €15m (+€9m YoY).

Asset management overall fee rate excluding performance fees at ~25bps in 4Q20 and ~38bps excl. Ostrum AM (+0.7bps QoQ). Fee rate at ~34bps (+0.1bps QoQ) for North American affiliates and at ~39bps for European affiliates excl. Ostrum AM (-0.5bps QoQ), which fee rate stands at ~4bps.

Asset management AuM are up +6% QoQ at constant perimeter (+€177bn impact from LBP AM integration) with net inflows and a positive market effect (+€59bn) more than offsetting a negative FX impact of €(20)bn (USD depreciation). As at end-December 2020, AuM reached €1,117bn excl. H2O AM and €1,135 incl. H2O AM. Strong performance of Harris Associates’ products with AuM up from ~$76bn as at end-March 2020 to ~$104bn as at end-December 2020, up >60% excluding outflows driven by market effects. AM net inflows reached ~€11bn in 4Q20. North American affiliates (~€4bn net inflows) continue to exhibit strong momentum across fixed income and growth equity strategies while Mirova remains the first gatherer of net new money on LT products in Europe. Strong demand for private assets across the board notably for AEW (real estate) in both North America and Europe and Vauban (infrastructure).
1 Asset management including Private equity 2 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q


Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see details page 6)

Corporate & Investment Banking

€m

4Q20

4Q19

4Q20
vs. 4Q19

4Q20
vs. 4Q19
constant FX

2020

2019

2020
vs. 2019

2020
vs. 2019
constant FX

Net revenues

894

899

(1)%

2%

2,803

3,337

(16)%

(15)%

Net revenues excl. CVA/DVA/Other

853

901

(5)%

(3)%

2,793

3,338

(16)%

(16)%

Expenses

(546)

(590)

(7)%

(5)%

(2,088)

(2,208)

(5)%

(5)%

Gross operating income

347

309

12%

16%

715

1,129

(37)%

(36)%

Provision for credit losses

(152)

(118)

(819)

(312)

Associates and other items

3

2

10

10

Pre-tax profit

198

193

3%

(94)

827

(111)%

Cost/income ratio1

62.2%

66.5%

(4.3)pp

74.5%

66.2%

8.3pp

RoE after tax1

7.9%

8.0%

(0.1)pp

(1.1)%

8.9%

(10.0)pp

Underlying net revenues are on an upward trend with 4Q20 being the highest quarter of the year and with a +2% YoY growth at constant exchange rate vs. 4Q19.

Global markets: FICT revenues are at €252m in 4Q20, down YoY notably due to a lower contribution from Rates/FX and with stable Credit despite a high base effect. 2020 FICT revenues in line with their 2019 level. Equity revenues are at €127m in 4Q20 on the back of favorable market conditions and a strong rebound in commercial activity. EQD repositioning implemented towards end-4Q20.

Global finance: Net revenues are at €347m in 4Q20, highest quarter of the year although below a historically high 4Q19. The QoQ evolution is driven by higher portfolio revenues from Real assets, notably in Infrastructure.

Investment banking/M&A: Investment banking revenues are benefiting from strong activity levels in ECM, up both QoQ and YoY in 4Q20. M&A revenues are reaching ~€210m in 2020 (+6% YoY) i.e. above New Dimension target and vs. ~€130m in 2017.

Underlying expenses are down -7% YoY in 4Q20 (+6pp positive jaw effect) and down -5% YoY in 2020, demonstrating a continued strong discipline on costs.

The underlying cost of risk improved QoQ although remained at elevated levels. The exposure to O&G US independent producers has been further reduced to ~€0.7bn as at end-December (vs. ~€1.1bn one year ago and ~€0.8bn as at end-September), on track to reach ~€0.4bn by end-2021 and nil by end-2022.

1 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q

Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see details page 6)

Insurance

€m

4Q20

4Q19

4Q20
vs. 4Q19

2020

2019

2020
vs. 2019

Net revenues

232

216

8%

915

846

8%

Expenses

(123)

(123)

1%

(491)

(472)

4%

Gross operating income

109

93

17%

424

374

13%

Provision for credit losses

0

0

0

0

Associates and other items

5

4

6

10

Pre-tax profit

114

96

18%

430

384

12%

Cost/income ratio1

55.3%

58.9%

(3.6)pp

53.6%

55.8%

(2.2)pp

RoE after tax1

33.0%

26.0%

7.0pp

32.9%

28.4%

4.5pp

Underlying net revenues are up +8% YoY in 4Q20 and 2020, translating into a 2017-2020 CAGR of +8%, above New Dimension target of ~7%.

Underlying cost/income ratio1 at 55.3% in 4Q20 and 53.6% in 2020, improving by 3.6pp and 2.2pp respectively vs. prior year periods. Positive jaw effect of +7pp in 4Q20 and +4pp in 2020.

Underlying RoE1 at 33.0% in 4Q20 and 32.9% in 2020, up from 26.0% in 4Q19 and 28.4% in 2019. The 2020 New Dimension target of ~30% has been exceeded.

From a commercial standpoint: €8.1bn gross inflows2 and €3.6bn net inflows2 for Life insurance in 2020 of which €2.2bn and €1.0bn respectively in 4Q20. Share of unit-linked products in the gross inflows2 increasing sharply to ~35% across the two Groupe BPCE networks vs. ~31% in 2019. P&C premium growth of +2% YoY in 4Q20 and +5% YoY in 2020.

1 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q 2 Excluding reinsurance agreement with CNP
Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see details page 6)

Payments

€m

4Q20

4Q19

4Q20
vs. 4Q19

2020

2019

2020
vs. 2019

Net revenues

115

111

3%

431

423

2%

Expenses

(100)

(93)

8%

(384)

(365)

5%

Gross operating income

14

18

(19)%

46

57

(19)%

Provision for credit losses

1

(0)

2

(2)

Associates and other items

0

(0)

0

0

Pre-tax profit

15

17

(14)%

49

55

(11)%

Cost/income ratio1

87.6%

84.1%

3.5pp

89.2%

86.5%

2.7pp

RoE after tax1

10.1%

12.4%

(2.3)pp

8.5%

10.0%

(1.5)pp

Underlying net revenues are up YoY in both 4Q20 and 2020 despite the two lockdown periods in France: March-May and November-December:

  • Payment Processing & Services: Net revenues are up +3% YoY in 4Q20 and +4% YoY in 2020 despite a number of card transactions processed slightly down vs. 2019. Contactless transactions are accounting for more than 40% of transactions in 4Q20. Implementation of the Group Payment Program through the ramp-up of the first pilots (Caisses d’Epargne) on a new non-card platform;

  • Merchant Solutions: PayPlug strongly benefited from its positioning across small and medium-sized merchants seeking to diversify their distribution channels towards online (business volumes x2.2 YoY in 4Q20 and x2.3 YoY in 2020) and with a strong acceleration within Groupe BPCE retail networks (business volumes x6.9 YoY in 2020). Dalenys continued to exhibit good business volume growth at +25% YoY in 4Q20 (+16% YoY in 2020);

  • Prepaid & Issuing Solutions (Benefits Solutions): Issuing volumes for the Reward activities (Titres Cadeaux) are up +15% YoY in 4Q20 and +3% YoY for meal vouchers. Strong inflection on the Comitéo marketplace activity reflecting latest commercial successes.

Underlying RoE1 at 10.1% in 4Q20 and 8.5% in 2020 (10.0% in 2019).

1 See note on methodology. Excluding exceptional items and excluding IFRIC 21 in 4Q


Unless specified otherwise, the following comments and data refer to underlying results, i.e. excluding exceptional items (see details page 6)

Corporate Center

€m

4Q20

4Q19

4Q20
vs. 4Q19

2020

2019

2020
vs. 2019

Net revenues

28

21

31

101

Expenses

(67)

(90)

(26)%

(423)

(508)

(17)%

SRF

(0)

(0)

(165)

(170)

(3)%

Other

(67)

(90)

(26)%

(257)

(338)

(24)%

Gross operating income

(39)

(69)

(44)%

(391)

(407)

(4)%

Provision for credit losses

(1)

(2)

(8)

(8)

Associates and other items

2

(0)

14

(2)

Pre-tax profit

(38)

(71)

(47)%

(385)

(417)

(8)%

Underlying net revenues are embedding a positive €15m FVA (Funding Value Adjustments) impact in 4Q20. The €(71)m adjustment taken in 1Q20 has now been fully reversed with normalizing market conditions leading to a cumulative €10m positive impact over 2020 (vs. +€17m in 2019).

Underlying expenses are down more than -20% YoY in both 4Q20 and 2020 (excl. SRF), notably reflecting cost saving efforts being carried out across the board.


FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

Basel 3 fully-loaded1
Natixis’ Basel 3 fully loaded CET1 ratio worked out to 11.6% as at December 31, 2020.

  • Basel 3 fully loaded CET1 capital amounted to €12.1bn

  • Basel 3 fully loaded RWA amounted to €105.0bn

Main 4Q20 CET1 capital impacts:

  • +€442m related to the underlying net income group share

  • €(118)m related to exceptional items

  • €(189)m related to the projected dividend

  • +€294m related to OCI evolution on securities

  • +€42m related to the Prudent Value (PVA) evolution

  • +€70m related to software intangibles

  • €(191)m related to other effects (e.g. foreign exchange impacts)

Main 4Q20 RWA impacts:

  • +€5.2bn from Credit risk RWA incl. impact from TRIM Corporates

  • €(1.7)bn from Market RWA

  • +€1.0bn from CVA RWA

  • €(0.1)bn from other impacts

As at December 31, 2020 Natixis’ Basel 3 fully loaded capital ratios stood at 13.2% for the Tier 1 and 15.2% for the Total capital.

Proforma for the estimated 2021 regulatory impacts related to TRIM Banks and SA-CCR (~20bps cumulative negative impact post mitigation) as well as the impacts coming from Natixis’ sales of a 29.5% stake in Coface (+15bps) and 50.01% in H2O AM (+10bps, transaction agreement signed off for a sale to the company's management), Natixis’ Basel 3 fully-loaded CET1 ratio would stand at 11.6%.

Basel 3 phased-in incl. current financial year’s earnings and dividends1
As at December 31, 2020, Natixis’ Basel 3 phased-in capital ratios incl. current financial year’s earnings and dividends stood at 11.6% for the CET1, 13.5% for the Tier 1 and 15.6% for the Total capital.

  • Core Tier 1 capital stood at €12.1bn and Tier 1 capital at €14.2bn

  • Natixis’ RWA totaled €105.0bn, breakdown as follows:

    • Credit risk: €69.0bn

    • Counterparty risk: €7.6bn

    • CVA risk: €2.3bn

    • Market risk: €13.1bn

    • Operational risk: €13.0bn

Book value per share
Equity capital (group share) totaled €19.2bn as at December 31, 2020, of which €2.0bn in the form of hybrid securities (DSNs) recognized in equity capital at fair value (excluding capital gain following reclassification of hybrids).

Natixis’ book value per share stood at €5.37 as at December 31, 2020 based on 3,151,936,839 shares excluding treasury shares (the total number of shares being 3,155,951,502). The tangible book value per share (after deducting goodwill and intangible assets) is €4.14.

Leverage ratio1

The leverage ratio worked out to 4.6% as at December 31, 2020.

Overall capital adequacy ratio
As at December 31, 2020, the financial conglomerate’s excess capital was estimated at around €3.0bn.

1 See note on methodology

APPENDICES

Note on methodology:

The results at 31/12/2020 were examined by the board of directors at their meeting on 09/02/2021 which approved the 2020 accounts.

Figures at 31/12/2020 are presented in accordance with IAS/IFRS accounting standards and IFRS Interpretation Committee (IFRIC) rulings as adopted in the European Union and applicable at this date

Press release dated 20/04/2020 “Preparation of the 1Q20 Financial Communication” - amended below for subsequent developments

The 2019 quarterly series have been updated following the February 25, 2020 announcement regarding the sale by Natixis of a 29.5% stake in Coface to Arch Capital Group. This announcement notably translates into the following:

  • Natixis losing exclusive control over Coface in the first quarter of 2020 and the recognition of a capital loss at the date of such a loss of control of €112m based on the 2020 original sale price of €10.70 per share. An additional €34m capital loss was recognized in 3Q20 to reflect the fact that the price of the transaction was revised down to €9.95 per share;

  • Application of the IAS 28 standard “Investments in associates and joint ventures” to the residual stake held by Natixis in Coface. For financial communication purposes, the Financial investments division no longer exists. For financial communication purposes, as of 4Q20, all impacts related to Coface are shown in the P&L line “Other incl. minority interests”;

  • In addition, the value of the retained stake (accounted for under the equity method) was impacted by a €57m impairment due to the drop in the value of Coface related to the context prevailing at December 31, 2020. For financial communication purposes, these two items – capital loss and residual stake impairment – are being classified as exceptional items since the first quarter of 2020;

  • The prudential treatment applied to Natixis' stake in Coface resulted in a ~€2bn risk-weighted asset release in the first quarter 2020. Upon closing of the transaction, ~€1.4bn of additional risk-weighted assets should be released i.e. ~€3.5bn in total;

  • The remaining Financial investments, namely Natixis Algeria as well as the private equity activities managed in run-off, are no longer isolated and are reallocated to the Corporate center, which, as a reminder, gathers the holding and the centralized balance sheet management functions of Natixis.


The equity method value of Coface will be re-assessed every quarter depending, among other, on the evolution of the economic context and any change in such a value will be reflected in the P&L line “Other incl. minority interests”.

Business line performances using Basel 3 standards:

  • The performances of Natixis business lines are presented using Basel 3 standards. Basel 3 risk-weighted assets are based on CRR-CRD4 rules as published on June 26th, 2013 (including the Danish compromise treatment for qualified entities).

  • Natixis’ RoTE is calculated by taking as the numerator net income (group share) excluding DSN interest expenses (the associated tax benefit being already accounted for in the net income following the adoption of IAS 12 amendment). Equity capital is average shareholders’ equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends1, excluding average hybrid debt, average intangible assets and average goodwill

  • Natixis’ RoE: Results used for calculations are net income (group share), deducting DSN interest expenses (the associated tax benefit being already accounted for in the net income following the adoption of IAS 12 amendment). Equity capital is average shareholders’ equity group share as defined by IFRS, after payout of dividends1, excluding average hybrid debt, and excluding unrealized or deferred gains and losses recognized in equity (OCI)

  • RoE for business lines is calculated based on normative capital to which are added goodwill and intangible assets for the business line. Normative capital allocation to Natixis’ business lines is carried out on the basis of 10.5% of their average Basel 3 risk-weighted assets. Business lines benefit from remuneration of normative capital allocated to them. By convention, the remuneration rate on normative capital is maintained at 2%

Note on Natixis’ RoE and RoTE calculation: Returns based on quarter-end balance sheet in 1Q20 to reflect the announced disposal of a 29.5% stake in Coface.

[1] In line with ECB recommendations, the 2019 dividend has been reintegrated into Natixis’ capital and no dividend accrual has been carried out over 9M20 - see press release dated 31/03/2020. Dividend proposal for FY20 deducted from capital as of 4Q20
Net book value: calculated by taking shareholders’ equity group share (minus distribution of dividends proposed by the Board of Directors but not yet approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting1), restated for hybrids and capital gains on reclassification of hybrids as equity instruments. Net tangible book value is adjusted for goodwill relating to equity affiliates, restated goodwill and intangible assets as follows:

€m

31/12/2020

Goodwill

3,533

Restatement for AWM deferred tax liability & others

(320)

Restated goodwill

3,213


€m

31/12/2020

Intangible assets

665

Restatement for AWM deferred tax liability & others

(8)

Restated intangible assets

658

Own senior debt fair-value adjustment: calculated using a discounted cash-flow model, contract by contract, including parameters such as swap curves and revaluation spread (based on the BPCE reoffer curve). Adoption of IFRS 9 standards, on November 22, 2016, authorizing the early application of provisions relating to own credit risk as of FY16 closing

Phased-in capital and ratios incl. current financial year’s earnings and dividends: based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - phased in. Presentation including current financial year’s earnings and accrued dividend1

Fully loaded capital and ratios: based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in. Presentation including current financial year’s earnings and accrued dividend1

Leverage ratio: based on delegated act rules, without phase-in (presentation including current financial year’s earnings and accrued dividend1) and with the hypothesis of a roll-out for non-eligible subordinated notes under Basel 3 by eligible notes. Repo transactions with central counterparties are offset in accordance with IAS 32 rules without maturity or currency criteria. Leverage ratio disclosed including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization

Exceptional items: figures and comments on this press release are based on Natixis and its businesses’ income statements excluding non-operating and/or exceptional items detailed page 6. Figures and comments that are referred to as ‘underlying’ exclude such exceptional items. Natixis and its businesses’ income statements including these items are available in the appendix of this press release

Restatement for IFRIC 21 impact: the cost/income ratio, the RoE and the RoTE excluding IFRIC 21 impact calculation in 4Q20 takes into account ¼ of the annual duties and levies concerned by this accounting rule

Earnings capacity: net income (group share) restated for exceptional items and the IFRIC 21 impact

Expenses: sum of operating expenses and depreciation, amortization and impairment on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

IAS 12: As of 3Q19, according to the adoption of IAS 12 (income taxes) amendment, the tax benefit on DSN interest expenses previously recorded in the consolidated reserves is now being accounted for in the income statement (income tax line). Previous periods have not been restated with a positive impact of €47.5m in 2019, of which €35.9m recognized in 3Q19 (€23.8m related to 1H19).

[1] In line with ECB recommendations, the 2019 dividend has been reintegrated into Natixis’ capital and no dividend accrual has been carried out over 9M20 - see press release dated 31/03/2020. Dividend proposal for FY20 deducted from capital as of 4Q20
Natixis - Consolidated P&L (restated)

€m

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

4Q20
vs. 4Q19

2019

2020

2020
vs. 2019

Net revenues

1,957

2,100

2,102

2,326

1,750

1,564

1,762

2,230

(4)%

8,485

7,306

(14)%

Expenses

(1,597)

(1,448)

(1,465)

(1,606)

(1,582)

(1,292)

(1,383)

(1,571)

(2)%

(6,115)

(5,828)

(5)%

Gross operating income

360

653

637

719

167

272

379

659

(8)%

2,369

1,478

(38)%

Provision for credit losses

(31)

(109)

(70)

(119)

(193)

(289)

(210)

(159)

(330)

(851)

Associates

3

8

3

6

(8)

1

2

(1)

21

(6)

Gain or loss on other assets

682

(7)

9

1

(0)

4

(20)

(25)

685

(42)

Change in value of goodwill

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Pre-tax profit

1,015

545

579

607

(34)

(13)

152

474

(22)%

2,745

579

(79)%

Tax

(201)

(149)

(114)

(153)

(13)

(5)

(56)

(130)

(616)

(204)

Other (incl. minority interests)

(50)

(50)

(49)

(84)

(157)

(39)

(57)

(21)

(233)

(274)

Net income - group share

764

346

415

371

(204)

(57)

39

323

(13)%

1,897

101

(95)%

Figures restated as communicated on April 20, 2020 following the announced sale of a 29.5% stake in Coface. See below for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view


Natixis - Reconciliation between management and accounting figures

2019

M€

2019
sous-jacent

Eléments exceptionnels

2019
retraité

Retraitement Coface

Contribution résiduelle du périmètre cédé
(ex SFS)

2019
publié

Produit Net bancaire

8 466

19

8 485

712

22

9 219

Charges

-6 036

- 79

-6 115

- 517

- 22

-6 655

Résultat brut d’exploitation

2 430

- 60

2 369

195

0

2 564

Coût du risque

- 330

0

- 330

- 2

0

- 332

Mise en équivalence

21

0

21

0

0

21

Gain ou pertes sur autres actifs

2

683

685

7

0

692

Résultat avant impôt

2 123

622

2 745

200

0

2 945

Impôt

- 556

- 60

- 616

- 53

0

- 669

Autres (incl. intérêts minoritaires)

- 197

- 36

- 233

- 147

0

- 380

Résultat net - pdg

1 370

527

1 897

1 897



Natixis - IFRS 9 Balance sheet

Assets (€bn)

31/12/2020

31/12/2019

Cash and balances with central banks

30.6

21.0

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss1

210.4

220.5

Financial assets at fair value through Equity

13.2

12.1

Loans and receivables1

112.6

119.2

Debt instruments at amortized cost

1.9

1.6

Insurance assets

112.7

108.1

Non-current assets held for sale

0.7

0.0

Accruals and other assets

6.8

7.6

Investments in associates

0.9

0.7

Tangible and intangible assets

1.9

2.1

Goodwill

3.5

3.9

Total

495.3

496.8

Liabilities and equity (€bn)

31/12/2020

31/12/2019

Due to central banks

0.0

0.0

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit and loss1

208.5

210.2

Customer deposits and deposits from financial institutions1

114.2

102.4

Debt securities

35.7

47.4

Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale

0.1

0.0

Accruals and other liabilities

7.8

9.8

Insurance liabilities

104.2

100.5

Contingency reserves

1.6

1.6

Subordinated debt

3.9

4.0

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

19.2

19.4

Minority interests

0.2

1.4

Total

495.3

496.8

2019 restated
1 Including deposit and margin call


Natixis - 4Q20 P&L by business line

€m

AWM

CIB

Insurance

Payments

Corporate Center

4Q20
restated

Net revenues

1,003

894

232

115

(13)

2,230

Expenses

(696)

(555)

(123)

(103)

(94)

(1,571)

Gross operating income

307

339

109

12

(107)

659

Provision for credit losses

(7)

(152)

0

1

(1)

(159)

Net operating income

300

187

109

13

(108)

500

Associates and other items

(27)

3

(4)

0

2

(26)

Pre-tax profit

273

190

105

13

(106)

474

Tax

(130)

Other (incl. minority interests)

(21)

Net income (gs)

323

Asset & Wealth Management

€m

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

4Q20
vs. 4Q19

2019

2020

2020
vs. 2019

Net revenues

773

932

945

1,109

774

704

744

1,003

(10)%

3,760

3,225

(14)%

Asset Management1

742

900

908

1,061

733

668

704

942

(11)%

3,611

3,047

(16)%

Wealth management

31

32

37

48

41

36

40

61

26%

149

178

19%

Expenses

(558)

(605)

(648)

(681)

(579)

(537)

(575)

(696)

2%

(2,492)

(2,387)

(4)%

Gross operating income

216

327

297

428

195

167

169

307

(28)%

1,268

838

(34)%

Provision for credit losses

1

(2)

(8)

2

1

(11)

(10)

(7)

(8)

(27)

Net operating income

216

325

289

430

195

156

159

300

(30)%

1,260

811

(36)%

Associates

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

1

Other items

(2)

(2)

8

1

(2)

(3)

(23)

(27)

5

(55)

Pre-tax profit

214

323

297

432

194

153

137

273

(37)%

1,266

757

(40)%

Cost/Income ratio

72.1%

64.9%

68.5%

61.4%

74.8%

76.3%

77.3%

69.4%

66.3%

74.0%

Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21

71.6%

65.1%

68.7%

61.5%

74.3%

76.4%

77.4%

69.6%

66.3%

74.0%

RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)

12.5

13.7

13.4

14.0

14.0

14.1

14.4

14.1

0%

14.0

14.1

0%

Normative capital allocation (Basel 3)

4,364

4,407

4,555

4,581

4,604

4,623

4,602

4,585

0%

4,477

4,603

3%

RoE after tax (Basel 3)2

11.5%

15.1%

13.3%

19.0%

9.0%

8.6%

6.9%

15.5%

14.8%

10.0%

RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 212

11.8%

15.0%

13.3%

19.0%

9.2%

8.5%

6.8%

15.4%

14.8%

10.0%

[1] Asset management including Private equity and Employee savings plan
2 Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

Corporate & Investment Banking

€m

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

4Q20
vs. 4Q19

2019

2020

2020
vs. 2019

Net revenues

807

847

784

899

688

519

703

894

(1)%

3,337

2,803

(16)%

Global markets

366

419

344

381

279

106

276

423

11%

1,509

1,085

(28)%

FIC-T

251

304

258

306

367

279

216

252

(18)%

1,118

1,114

(0)%

Equity

125

117

94

81

(32)

(174)

34

127

58%

417

(45)

(111)%

CVA/DVA desk

(9)

(3)

(8)

(6)

(55)

1

26

43

(26)

16

Global finance1

337

333

369

369

302

326

325

347

(6)%

1,408

1,300

(8)%

Investment banking2

87

90

73

145

104

100

94

126

(13)%

395

424

7%

Other

16

6

(2)

5

2

(12)

8

(3)

24

(5)

Expenses

(582)

(523)

(527)

(602)

(557)

(477)

(510)

(555)

(8)%

(2,235)

(2,099)

(6)%

Gross operating income

225

324

256

297

130

42

193

339

14%

1,102

704

(36)%

Provision for credit losses

(30)

(104)

(59)

(118)

(194)

(275)

(199)

(152)

(312)

(819)

Net operating income

195

219

197

179

(64)

(232)

(6)

187

5%

790

(115)

(114)%

Associates

2

3

2

2

2

2

2

3

10

10

Other items

(15)

0

(0)

(0)

0

0

0

(0)

(15)

(0)

Pre-tax profit

183

222

200

181

(61)

(230)

(4)

190

5%

786

(105)

(113)%

Cost/Income ratio

72.2%

61.8%

67.3%

67.0%

81.1%

91.8%

72.6%

62.1%

67.0%

74.9%

Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21

69.1%

62.7%

68.3%

67.9%

76.9%

93.6%

73.9%

63.1%

67.0%

74.9%

RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)

62.0

61.1

62.3

62.2

65.4

69.2

65.4

69.7

12%

62.2

69.7

12%

Normative capital allocation (Basel 3)

6,634

6,740

6,734

6,768

6,757

7,120

7,171

6,942

3%

6,719

6,998

4%

RoE after tax (Basel 3)3

7.6%

9.6%

8.5%

7.8%

(2.8)%

(9.5)%

(0.2)%

8.0%

8.4%

(1.2)%

RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 213

8.6%

9.2%

8.2%

7.5%

(1.6)%

(9.9)%

(0.6)%

7.6%

8.4%

(1.2)%

[1] Including Film industry financing 2 Including M&A
3 Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

Insurance

€m

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

4Q20
vs. 4Q19

2019

2020

2020
vs. 2019

Net revenues

218

207

205

216

221

228

220

232

8%

846

901

6%

Expenses

(125)

(116)

(112)

(125)

(134)

(117)

(117)

(123)

(2)%

(478)

(491)

3%

Gross operating income

93

92

93

90

87

112

103

109

20%

368

410

12%

Provision for credit losses

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Net operating income

93

92

93

90

87

112

103

109

20%

368

410

12%

Associates

0

5

1

4

(11)

(2)

(1)

(4)

10

(17)

Other items

0

(0)

0

0

0

(0)

0

(0)

0

0

Pre-tax profit

93

96

94

94

76

110

102

105

12%

378

393

4%

Cost/Income ratio

57.5%

55.8%

54.6%

58.1%

60.6%

51.1%

53.1%

53.2%

56.5%

54.5%

Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC 21

51.7%

57.8%

56.6%

60.1%

53.9%

53.2%

55.4%

55.3%

56.5%

54.5%

RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)

8.0

7.9

8.4

8.3

7.6

7.6

8.1

8.8

7%

8.3

8.8

7%

Normative capital allocation (Basel 3)

858

942

926

978

965

896

893

941

(4)%

926

924

(0)%

RoE after tax (Basel 3)1

29.4%

28.4%

27.7%

26.4%

20.7%

34.2%

32.1%

30.8%

27.9%

29.3%

RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 211

33.3%

27.2%

26.4%

25.2%

25.0%

32.7%

30.5%

29.3%

27.9%

29.3%

1 Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles

Payments

€m

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

4Q20
vs. 4Q19

2019

2020

2020
vs. 2019

Net revenues

103

105

103

111

113

86

117

115

3%

423

431

2%

Expenses

(88)

(94)

(93)

(96)

(94)

(96)

(98)

(103)

7%

(370)

(391)

6%

Gross operating income

16

11

10

15

18

(10)

19

12

(22)%

52

39

(25)%

Provision for credit losses

(0)

(1)

(1)

(0)

2

0

(0)

1

(2)

2

Net operating income

16

10

9

15

20

(10)

19

13

(16)%

50

42

(17)%

Associates

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other items

0

0

0

(0)

0

0

0

0

0

0

Pre-tax profit

16

10

9

15

20

(10)

19

13

(16)%

50

42

(17)%

Cost/Income ratio

84.8%

89.6%

90.1%

86.1%

83.8%

111.7%

83.9%

89.5%

87.6%

90.9%

Cost/Income ratio excl. IFRIC21

84.1%

89.8%

90.3%

86.3%

83.2%

111.9%

84.1%

89.7%

87.6%

90.9%

RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)

1.1

1.2

1.1

1.1

1.1

1.2

1.1

1.1

2%

1.1

1.1

2%

Normative capital allocation (Basel 3)

356

373

385

384

391

403

414

405

5%

375

403

8%

RoE after tax (Basel 3)1

12.0%

7.3%

6.5%

10.9%

14.3%

-6.6%

12.9%

8.6%

9.1%

7.3%

RoE after tax (Basel 3) excl. IFRIC 211

12.5%

7.1%

6.3%

10.7%

14.7%

-6.7%

12.7%

8.4%

9.1%

7.3%

Standalone EBITDA calculation
Figures excluding exceptional items2

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Net revenues

103

105

103

111

113

86

117

115

Expenses

(88)

(94)

(91)

(93)

(94)

(93)

(97)

(100)

Gross operating income - Natixis reported excl. exceptional items

16

11

13

18

19

(7)

20

14

Analytical adjustments to net revenues

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

Structure charge adjustments to expenses

6

5

5

5

6

6

6

6

Gross operating income - standalone view

20

15

17

22

24

(2)

25

19

Depreciation, amortization and impairment on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

4

4

3

4

4

4

5

5

EBITDA

24

19

20

26

28

2

30

24

EBITDA = Net revenues (-) Operating expenses. Standalone view excluding analytical items and structure charges

[1] Normative capital allocation methodology based on 10.5% of the average RWA-including goodwill and intangibles 2 See page 6

Corporate Center

€m

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

4Q20
vs. 4Q19

2019

2020

2020
vs. 2019

Net revenues

55

10

64

(10)

(46)

27

(22)

(13)

120

(54)

Expenses

(244)

(110)

(84)

(102)

(217)

(66)

(82)

(94)

(8)%

(540)

(460)

(15)%

SRF

(170)

0

0

(0)

(163)

(2)

(0)

(0)

(170)

(165)

(3)%

Other

(74)

(110)

(84)

(102)

(54)

(64)

(82)

(94)

(8)%

(371)

(294)

(21)%

Gross operating income

(188)

(100)

(20)

(112)

(263)

(39)

(105)

(107)

(4)%

(421)

(514)

Provision for credit losses

(1)

(3)

(2)

(2)

(2)

(4)

(1)

(1)

(8)

(8)

Net operating income

(190)

(103)

(22)

(114)

(265)

(43)

(106)

(108)

(5)%

(429)

(522)

Associates

(0)

0

(0)

(0)

0

(0)

0

0

0

0

Other items

699

(5)

1

(0)

2

7

3

2

695

14

Pre-tax profit

509

(108)

(21)

(114)

(263)

(36)

(103)

(106)

(7)%

266

(508)

RWA (Basel 3 - in €bn)

8.8

9.2

9.8

9.4

9.1

9.3

9.8

9.6

1%

9.4

9.6

1%

€697m capital gain coming from the disposal of the retail banking activities in 1Q19

Md€

1T19

2T19

3T19

4T19

1T20

2T20

3T20

4T20

Coface RWA (en Bâle 3)

3.9

3.8

3.8

4.0

1.9

1.9

1.8

1.8



4Q20 results: from data excluding non-operating items to reported data

€m

4Q20
underlying

Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies

Real estate management strategy

Transformation & Business Efficiency Investment costs

AM affiliate management

Impact of Liban default on ADIR Insurance

Coface residual stake impairment

4Q20
restated

Net revenues

2,271

(41)

2,230

Expenses

(1,510)

(23)

(35)

(3)

(1,571)

Gross operating income

761

(41)

(23)

(35)

(3)

0

0

659

Provision for credit losses

(159)

(159)

Associates

8

(9)

(1)

Gain or loss on other assets

1

(26)

(25)

Pre-tax profit

611

(41)

(23)

(35)

(29)

(9)

0

474

Tax

(157)

12

7

10

(2)

(130)

Other (incl. minority interests)

(12)

0

2

(10)

(21)

Net income - group share

442

(29)

(16)

(25)

(29)

(9)

(10)

323

Figures restated as communicated on April 20, 2020 following the announced sale of a 29.5% stake in Coface. See page 16 for the reconciliation of the restated figures with the accounting view

2020 results: from data excluding non-operating items to reported data

€m

2020
underlying

Contribution to the Insurance solidarity fund

Exchange rate fluctuations on DSN in currencies

Real estate management strategy

Transformation & Business Efficiency Investment costs

Impact of Liban default on ADIR Insurance

AM affiliate management

Coface
capital loss

Coface residual stake impairment

2020
restated

Net revenues

7,405

(14)

(86)

7,306

Expenses

(5,727)

(31)

(67)

(3)

(5,828)

Gross operating income

1,678

(14)

(86)

(31)

(67)

0

(3)

0

0

1,478

Provision for credit losses

(851)

(851)

Associates

17

(23)

(6)

Gain or loss on other assets

6

(48)

(42)

Pre-tax profit

850

(14)

(86)

(31)

(67)

(23)

(51)

0

0

579

Tax

(260)

4

26

9

19

(2)

(204)

Other (incl. minority interests)

(73)

0

2

(146)

(57)

(274)

Net income - group share

517

(10)

(60)

(21)

(48)

(23)

(51)

(146)

(57)

101



Natixis - 4Q20 capital & Basel 3 financial structure
See note on methodology

Fully loaded

€bn

31/12/2020

Shareholder’s Equity

19.2

Hybrid securities(2)

(2.1)

Goodwill & intangibles

(3.6)

Deferred tax assets

(0.7)

Dividend provision

(0.2)

Other deductions

(0.5)

CET1 capital

12.1

CET1 ratio

11.6%

Additional Tier 1 capital

1.7

Tier 1 capital

13.8

Tier 1 ratio

13.2%

Tier 2 capital

2.1

Total capital

15.9

Total capital ratio

15.2%

Risk-weighted assets

105.0

Phased-in incl. current financial year’s earnings and dividends

€bn

31/12/2020

CET1 capital

12.1

CET1 ratio

11.6%

Additional Tier 1 capital

2.1

Tier 1 capital

14.2

Tier 1 ratio

13.5%

Tier 2 capital

2.1

Total capital

16.3

Total capital ratio

15.6%

Risk-weighted assets

105.0


IFRIC 21 effects by business line
Effect on expenses

€m

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

2019

2020

AWM

(4)

1

1

1

(4)

1

1

1

0

0

CIB

(24)

8

8

8

(28)

9

9

9

0

0

Insurance

(13)

4

4

4

(15)

5

5

5

0

0

Payments

(1)

0

0

0

(1)

0

0

0

0

0

Corporate center

(119)

40

40

40

(113)

38

38

38

0

0

Total Natixis

(161)

54

54

54

(161)

54

54

54

0

0

Normative capital allocation and RWA breakdown - 31/12/2020

€bn

RWA
EoP

% of
total

Goodwill & intangibles
2020

Capital allocation 2020

RoE
after tax
2020

AWM

14.1

15%

3.1

4.6

10.0%

CIB

69.7

74%

0.2

7.0

(1.2)%

Insurance

8.8

9%

0.1

0.9

29.3%

Payments

1.1

1%

0.3

0.4

7.3%

Total (excl. Corp. Center & Coface)

93.7

100%

3.7

12.9


RWA breakdown (€bn)

31/12/2020

Credit risk

69.0

Internal approach

58.7

Standard approach

10.3

Counterparty risk

7.6

Internal approach

6.8

Standard approach

0.8

Market risk

13.1

Internal approach

7.1

Standard approach

6.0

CVA

2.3

Operational risk - Standard approach

13.0

Total RWA

105.0


Fully loaded leverage ratio1
According to the rules of the Delegated Act published by the European Commission on October 10, 2014, including the effect of intragroup cancelation - pending ECB authorization

€bn

31/12/2020

Tier 1 capital1

14.2

Total prudential balance sheet

383.2

Adjustment on derivatives

(38.4)

Adjustment on repos2

(18.9)

Other exposures to affiliates

(53.1)

Off balance sheet commitments

43.0

Regulatory adjustments

(4.9)

Total leverage exposure

310.9

Leverage ratio

4.6%

[1] See note on methodology. Without phase-in - supposing replacement of existing subordinated issuances when they become ineligible
2 Repos with clearing houses cleared according to IAS32 standard, without maturity or currency criteria
Net book value as at December 31, 2020

€bn

31/12/2020

Shareholders’ equity (group share)

19.2

Deduction of hybrid capital instruments

(2.0)

Deduction of gain on hybrid instruments

(0.1)

Distribution

(0.2)

Net book value

16.9

Restated intangible assets1

(0.7)

Restated goodwill1

(3.2)

Net tangible book value2

13.0

Net book value per share

5.37

Net tangible book value per share

4.14

2020 Earnings per share

€m

31/12/2020

Net income (gs)

101

DSN interest expenses on preferred shares adjustment

(119)

Net income attributable to shareholders

(19)

Earnings per share (€)

(0.01)

Number of shares as at December 31, 2020

31/12/2020

Average number of shares over the period, excluding treasury shares

3,151,319,957

Number of shares, excluding treasury shares, EoP

3,151,936,839

Number of treasury shares, EoP

4,014,663

Net income attributable to shareholders

€m

4Q20

2020

Net income (gs)

323

101

DSN interest expenses on preferred shares adjustment

(27)

(119)

RoE & RoTE numerator

296

(19)

[1] See note on methodology 2 Net tangible book value = Book value - goodwill - intangible assets

RoTE1

€m

31/12/2020

Shareholders’ equity (group share)

19,229

DSN deduction

(2,122)

Dividend provision

(189)

Intangible assets

(658)

Goodwill

(3,213)

RoTE Equity end of period

13,047

Average RoTE equity (4Q20)

12,972

4Q20 RoTE annualized with no IFRIC 21 adjustment

9.1%

IFRIC 21 impact

(47)

4Q20 RoTE annualized excl. IFRIC 21

7.7%

Average RoTE equity (2020)

13,238

2020 RoTE annualized excl. IFRIC 21

(0.1)%

RoE1

€m

31/12/2020

Shareholders’ equity (group share)

19,229

DSN deduction

(2,122)

Dividend provision

(189)

Unrealized/deferred gains and losses in equity (OCI)

(614)

RoE Equity end of period

16,303

Average RoE equity (4Q20)

16,311

4Q20 RoE annualized with no IFRIC 21 adjustment

7.3%

IFRIC 21 impact

(47)

4Q20 RoE annualized excl. IFRIC 21

6.1%

Average RoE equity (2020)

16,806

2020 RoE annualized excl. IFRIC 21

(0.1)%

Doubtful loans

€bn

30/09/2020

31/12/2020

Gross customer loans outstanding

71.6

69.3

- Stage 1+2

67.2

65.7

- Stage 3

4.4

3.6

Stock of provisions

1.8

1.4

% of Stage 3 loans

6.1%

5.2%

Stock of provisions / Gross customer loans

2.5%

2.0%

[1]See note on methodology. Returns based on quarter-end balance sheet in 1Q20 to reflect the announced disposal of a 29.5% stake in Coface
Disclaimer

This media release may contain objectives and comments relating to the objectives and strategy of Natixis. Any such objectives inherently depend on assumptions, project considerations, objectives and expectations linked to future and uncertain events, transactions, products and services as well as suppositions regarding future performances and synergies.

No Insurance can be given that such objectives will be realized. They are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions relating to Natixis, its subsidiaries and associates, and the business development thereof; trends in the sector; future acquisitions and investments; macroeconomic conditions and conditions in Natixis' principal local markets; competition and regulation. Occurrence of such events is not certain, and outcomes may prove different from current expectations, significantly affecting expected results. Actual results may differ significantly from those implied by such objectives.

Information in this media release relating to parties other than Natixis or taken from external sources has not been subject to independent verification, and Natixis makes no warranty as to the accuracy, fairness, precision or completeness of the information or opinions herein. Neither Natixis nor its representatives shall be liable for any errors or omissions, or for any prejudice resulting from the use of this media release, its contents or any document or information referred to herein.

Included data in this press release have not been audited.

NATIXIS financial disclosures for the fourth quarter 2020 are contained in this press release and in the presentation attached herewith, available online at www.natixis.com in the “Investors & shareholders” section.

The conference call to discuss the results, scheduled for February 10, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. CET, will be webcast live on www.natixis.com (on the “Investors & shareholders” page).

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

investorelations@natixis.com

Press Relations:

press@communication.natixis.com

Damien Souchet

T + 33 1 58 55 41 10

Daniel Wilson

T+ 33 1 58 19 10 40

Noemie Louvel

T + 33 1 78 40 37 87

Vanessa Stephan

T+ 33 1 58 19 34 16

Sonia Dilouya-Berthaut

T+ 33 1 58 32 01 03

www.natixis.com

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.
Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Surprise, surprise: John Tortorella has already stapled Patrik Laine to the bench

    Patrik Laine is just four games into his career under John Tortorella, and he's already taken up a familiar position to that of the player he was acquired for.

  • Report: Patrick Mahomes to undergo surgery to repair turf toe

    The turf toe that has been nagging Mahomes since the divisional playoffs will reportedly be fixed.

  • 10 things: VanVleet, Siakam lead Raptors to furious comeback win

    The Raptors rallied for a huge comeback win over the Grizzlies without Kyle Lowry and Nick Nurse.

  • The Dodgers are unbeatable in 2021, says popular projection system

    The teams that could give the Dodgers problems in 2021 include the Padres, the Yankees and ... the Mets!?!

  • Australian Open Day 2: Ash Barty, Rafael Nadal, Sofia Kenin advance, Jessica Pegula upsets 2-time champ

    Nadal and Barty cruised, Kenin faced a tougher than expected first-round test, and No. 12 seed Victoria Azarenka suffered the first big upset of the Open.

  • Auston Matthews extends goal streak as Leafs down Canucks again

    Auston Matthews extended his career-best goal streak to eight games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Monday.

  • Legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer dies after long battle with Alzheimer's disease

    Marty Schottenheimer had a football career that spanned more than four decades.

  • Rob Gronkowski, who has shaky history with Super Bowl trophies, says he's yet to touch Bucs hardware

    Have the Bucs really kept Rob Gronkowski away from the Lombardi Trophy?

  • 'It's about time': Pascal Siakam on making three-pointers vs. Grizzlies

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has struggled from three-point range this year, but hit five threes against Memphis and explained what was different in the 128-113 win.

  • NFL way-too-early Power Rankings: Chiefs are favored for Super Bowl LVI, but should they be?

    The Chiefs will have to deal with the Super Bowl loser's hangover next season.

  • Tampa mayor slams Bucs fans that ignored COVID-19 warnings while celebrating Super Bowl win

    Countless Buccaneers fans flooded the streets in Tampa on Sunday night to celebrate their Super Bowl LV win, and most weren't wearing masks.

  • Fantasy Hockey: The players you need to add to improve in every category

    The "set it and forget it" adage doesn't apply anymore and here are a number of players that can help you improve in each category of fantasy hockey.

  • AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes to have surgery on toe injury

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have surgery this week on the turf toe injury he suffered in the playoffs, likely sidelining him for the start of the off-season program but ensuring he'll be ready well before training camp. Mahomes met with coaches and trainers on Monday, one day after the Chiefs were beaten 31-9 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, and the decision was made to have surgery later in the week, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the plans had not been disclosed publicly. NFL Network was first to report that Mahomes would have surgery on Wednesday. Mahomes had his worst game as an NFL quarterback on Sunday, getting pressured on 29 of his 59 drop-backs — the most in Super Bowl history — behind a patchwork offensive line decimated by opt-outs and injuries this season. He wound up going 26 of 49 for 270 yards with two interceptions and no touchdown passes. It was the fifth time in 54 career games, including the playoffs, that Mahomes failed to throw a TD pass and the first time the Chiefs failed to reach the end zone at all. His passer rating of 52.3 was more than 10 points below the previous worst of his career. “As of today, I'm going to do whatever I can to look at the film and try to find ways to get better,” Mahomes said Monday, roughly 14 hours after the Super Bowl ended. “Obviously with our offence and the success that we've had, when teams see the defensive plan that they had and how well it worked, they're obviously going to try to do the same thing.” The Buccaneers pressed down on the outside and made sure to keep defenders over top of the Chiefs' speed guys, then had linebackers monitoring Travis Kelce over the middle. With his primary options covered, that forced Mahomes into looking at his third and fourth options, which gave Tampa Bay's pass rush plenty of time to pressure him. It didn't help that the Chiefs were down to just one offensive lineman — centre Austin Reiter — who had been projected to be the starter this season, and that Mahomes was not able to run as effectively on his sore foot. “I mean, I can't say the toe was a problem when I played two weeks ago and played well on it,” Mahomes said afterward. Chiefs coach Andy Reid tried to shoulder the blame for the poor performance by Mahomes and the rest of the offence in the Super Bowl, and he also pointed out that his 25-year-old quarterback still has just three years of starting NFL experience. “He'll continue to grow here,” Reid said. “He played his heart out, but like all of us, obviously it wasn't good enough. None of us, starting with me, can sit here and say we really had our best game. But he sure has a great foundation and great drive to be the best. So we'll regroup and we'll give him a few things he can work on, and I'm sure he has a few on his mind, too.” In other news, Reid said he would discuss with offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy the direction that he wants to go with his career. Bieniemy's contract expired after the Super Bowl in part because the Chiefs never thought he would get through another round of coaching hires without landing a head coaching job somewhere else. Bieniemy has interviewed with more than a dozen teams over the past two seasons without getting hired. “We’ll get everything worked out as we go here,” Reid said, "which coming fresh off this, we haven’t had a whole lot of sleep obviously getting back here when we did. But we’ll get all that settled this next week and we’ll see where everything goes.” The Chiefs' staff will have at least one new face next season after running backs coach Deland McCullough was hired to be the associate head coach and running backs coach at Indiana. McCullough coached the Hoosiers' running backs for six seasons before spending the past three coaching the running backs in Kansas City. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Skretta, The Associated Press

  • Man United game in Europa League moved to Italy from Spain

    NYON, Switzerland — Manchester United’s trip to Real Sociedad in the Europa League was moved to Italy on Tuesday because of pandemic-related travel restrictions between England and Spain. UEFA said the home stadium of Juventus in Turin will stage the first leg of the round of 32 on Feb. 18. United is the third English team to have its next European game switched to a neutral venue. Liverpool and Manchester City are both now going to Budapest, Hungary, for Champions League matches against Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively. Arsenal is set to become the fourth English team to change venue plans. Benfica is unlikely to be able to host the Europa League game in Lisbon next week. It is unclear if English teams will be able to host games in the weeks ahead as an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant spreads in the country. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Edmonton forward Zack Kassian sidelined after getting injured in Ottawa fight

    OTTAWA — Oilers forward Zack Kassian, who left the ice after a fight Monday, has been ruled out of Tuesday's rematch with the Senators with more time on the sidelines expected. "I think it's going to be a week to week thing for him," Edmonton coach Dave Tippett told reporters Tuesday morning. "They're doing some more evaluations," he added without elaborating. Ottawa coach D.J. Smith, meanwhile, said defenceman Erik Brannstrom will be out seven to 10 days after suffering an undisclosed injury Monday. Kassian, who had been urged by Tippett to be more engaged in games, did not return after an early fight with Ottawa's Erik Gudbranson. The six-foot-three 211-pounder saw just 33 seconds of ice time in the teams' third meeting in eight days. His bout with Gudbranson bout came in the first two minutes of the game, two seconds after Ottawa's Austin Watson and Edmonton's Jujhar Khaira dropped the gloves. "it's an unfortunate injury," said Tippett. "You can get hurt with by a shot, you can get hurt in a fight. Injuries happen in hockey. Always, all different ways, not just fighting." Ottawa (2-10-1) and Edmonton (7-7-0) play again Tuesday at the Canadian Tire Centre. "I thought our group played well (Monday) night. We're going to have to back it up again tonight," said Tippett. Defenceman Ethan Bear, who has not played since Jan. 30, remains out and is listed day-to-day, according to Tippett. While veteran goaltender Mike Smith impressed in his season debut Monday after an injury absence, Tippett said he will be rested Tuesday in favour of Mikko Koskinen, who has played 12 games already this season. Brannstrom will be replaced by Christian Wolanin in the Ottawa lineup. Smith thought the injury occurred when Brannstrom was hit hard behind the goal by Josh Archibald. "He played through it for the game and did a good job battling for us. But after sleeping and getting up this morning, (he) wasn't nearly as good," said Smith. The defenceman is expected to be out seven to 10 days. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • Super Bowl ratings: Major drop in TV viewership, major surge online

    Ratings for the Super Bowl were off significantly in 2021, part of a season-long trend.

  • Super Bowl on CBS draws audience of 96.4 million viewers

    NEW YORK — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl drew a total audience of 96.4 million viewers. CBS said Tuesday the audience included record digital numbers for a game that had lost its competitive edge by halftime -- Tampa Bay won 31-9 -- and was marked by limited watch parties because of the pandemic. The most watched Super Bowl was in 2015. The New England-Seattle game drew 114.4 million viewers. CBS said Sunday’s championship was the most live-streamed NFL game, averaging 5.7 million viewers per minute, up 65% from last year’s Super Bowl. It was also the first NFL game to deliver more than 1 billion total streaming minutes. Kansas City led all metered markets with a 59.9 rating, an increase of 8% over its Super Bowl rating from last year. The Boston market, buoyed by Tampa Bay and ex-Patriot quarterback Tom Brady, was second at 57. Tampa was third at 52.3 The total viewership came across all platforms, including the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, Buccaneers and Chiefs mobile properties, Verizon Media mobile properties and ESPN Deportes television and digital properties. The Associated Press

  • NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Evan Mobley making a strong case for the No. 1 spot

    The G League Ignite begins play in a bubble, giving scouts a first look this season at Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

  • Krysten Peek's NBA mock draft 2.0

    Yahoo Sports NBA analyst Krysten Peek updates her top five prospects for the upcoming draft, with a consensus favorite for the No. 1 overall pick leading the way.

  • Championship gear: Shop Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV hats

    These hats make great gifts for any staunch Tampa Bay fan, headgear collector or supporter of the GOAT himself Tom Brady.