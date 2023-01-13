4media Group, Inc.

Strategic talent acquisition and investments in technology position the company for sustained growth, elevated service offerings

4media group Announces New Global Executive Leadership Team

The recently appointed executive leadership team further strengthens the company’s integrated communications capabilities and supports its long-term growth strategy.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4media group announced today a newly formed global executive leadership team. Led by industry veteran and newly appointed Chief Operating Officer Kevin West, the updated executive leadership team further strengthens the company’s integrated communications capabilities and supports its long-term growth strategy.



Ed Cyster, company founder and CEO, has been focused on talent acquisition and technology investments as a means to provide clients with best-in-class results. “By attracting the most talented people in the industry and by continually improving our operational infrastructure, we’ve been able to expand our services and grow our client base year-over-year,” said Cyster.

4media group’s global executive leadership team and their roles include:

Ed Cyster continues to lead the company as Founder and Global CEO

Kevin West – formerly of Cision MultiVu – joins the team as Chief Operating Officer

Michael Clark, APR will transition to Chief Communications Officer

Laura Pair will be growing her role as Chief Business Officer

Chris Poidomani will shift his role to Chief Revenue Officer

Melissa Elsner has been promoted as the new Chief Technology Officer

Larry Templeton will maintain Chief Financial Officer , and

Duncan Purves is in the new role of UK CEO, following 4media group’s acquisition of Stature PR

This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s highest performing year to date, including an inaugural placement on the Inc. 5000 list, being awarded the PRSA Bronze Anvil Award in Influencer Marketing and the successful acquisition and integration of UK-based Stature PR. After just seven years in the U.S. marketplace, 4media group has grown ten times bigger and has seen more than 104% growth in revenue over the last three years. The company saw a 26% personnel growth in the U.S. last year alone.

Story continues

Kevin West, Chief Operating Officer, added, “In a tech-driven world, we believe it is our people that set us apart. And our mission is to attract the very best talent as we pursue excellence. Recognizing substantial growth in our team and their talents carries a unique opportunity to refine and strengthen our company’s culture.”

As part of its strategy for continued growth, 4media group also launched a refreshed brand, mission, vision and values on its new website. “The updated branding more aptly reflects our position as a truly integrated agency partner that utilizes data-driven decisions to improve our offerings,” said Cyster.

Through investments of cutting-edge technology, 4media group is well-positioned to accelerate growth and client partnerships for years to come. Software and tech advancements already underway include a complete overhaul of the company’s customer relationship management database, a year-long build-out of a proprietary media relations database, plus account management and collaborative communications tools to support 4media group’s clients and boost efficiency.

“Being privately owned enables us to be agile and bold in our business transformation. As CTO, it’s a dream to be able to architect and implement solutions from the ground up,” said Melissa Elsner, Chief Technology Officer.

About 4media group

As an integrated communications agency, 4media group has been storytelling on behalf of the world’s most notable brands and organizations since 2008. Using insights to inform our approach, we create the best achievable outcomes for our clients through marketing strategies, social media, influencer programs, broadcast media tours, video production, news distribution, public service announcements and public relations. We’re a global company with headquarters in London, UK and Bentonville, Arkansas, with satellite offices spanning from Los Angeles to New York City. We work as one company, one culture for our clients every day. Visit us online at 4media-group.com.

Media Contact

pr_us@4media-group.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a6a05ed-b77e-4a66-9f60-cf0f21e6ad6c



