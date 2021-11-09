The 4Less Group Announces Live Discord Investor Q&A Session On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM (EST)

Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4Less Group (OTCQB: FLES), today announced that management will participate in a live discord questions and answers meeting with investors on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. (EST).

Investors are invited to attend the live questions and answers event by joining the designated Discord channel. The following link can be used to join and access this channel on our official company discord. https://discord.gg/ap4less

“As our company continues to grow in the automotive space, we feel that it's imperative to keep an open line of communication with shareholders. I am thrilled to be able to offer our investors a safe place to communicate with one another as well as to provide feedback directly to our team.” Said Christopher Davenport, founder, president, and CEO of AutoParts4Less.com “My team and I very much look forward to answering investor’s questions regarding the company and our efforts in creating the number one automotive marketplace. We wouldn’t be able to do any of this without their support.”

To join future investor Q&As on the company platform, open a free account with Discord using the link provided: www.discord.com .

About AutoParts4Less.com

AutoParts4Less.com is a multi-vendor online marketplace dedicated to automotive parts. The wholly owned subsidiary of The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES), AutoParts4Less.com offers buyers and qualified sellers a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles and RV’s on a single platform.

With the launch of their automotive marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com, the company expects to eventually have available for sale millions of unique SKUs, as well as multiple sellers for most SKUs listed which in turn will provide customers with more buying options. The Company is developing best in-class technological modules to increase visitor conversions by adding how-to content and various other services to the websites. Current marketing and branding strategy presently consist of strong SEO traffic, pay-per-click as well as being the titled sponsor of 2022 and 2023 MOTO America (North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series) as well as sponsoring drivers in the NASCAR Truck and Car sports.

Additionally, as a platform business model, the AutoParts4Less.com marketplace is highly scalable and can take advantage of the network effect meaning as more sellers participate on the platform it will attract more sellers and thus more buyers.

Information on FLES can be found at www.the4lessgroup.com .

