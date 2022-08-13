4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.3301

4imprint Group plc's (LON:FOUR) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.3301 on 16th of September. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.7% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that 4imprint Group's stock price has increased by 31% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

4imprint Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, 4imprint Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 18.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 23%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.228 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that 4imprint Group has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. 4imprint Group definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like 4imprint Group's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for 4imprint Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

