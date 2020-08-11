4G Internet Service in Jammu And Kashmir's 2 Districts to be Restored After August 15 on Trial Basis, Centre Tells Supreme Court

New Delhi/Srinagar, August 11: PM Narendra Modi-led Union government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that 4G internet service will be allowed on a trial basis in Jammu and Kashmir after August 15. The Centre stated that the 4G internet service will be allowed in one district each in Kashmir and one each in Jammu region on a trial basis.

Also Read | Daughters Are Entitled to Equal Property Rights Under Amended Hindu Succession Act, Says Supreme Court

Representing the Central government in the Supreme Court, Attorney General KK Venugopal that the Centre has decided to restore 4G internet service on a trial basis in the newly formed Union territory. He added that the 4G services will only be restored in one district each of Jammu and Kashmir for two months. After this period, the government will review the situation. Jammu and Kashmir: Supreme Court Asks Centre, UT Admin to File Response on Internet Ban

KK Venugopal even informed the apex court that the 4G internet service will not be restored in the districts close or adjoining to International Border or the Line of Control. Adding more, Venugopal -- representing the Centre -- said that the services will be restored only in those areas which have a low intensity of terrorist activities.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sister Shweta Singh Kriti Prays for a 'Positive Outcome' Ahead Of The Supreme Court Hearing (View Tweet)

Earlier in August 2019, the administration had suspended the high-speed internet services in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 was scrapped from Jammu and Kashmir and it was carved in two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. With people facing issues for over a year and opposition targetting the government, the apex court on Friday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to explore the possibility of restoring 4G internet service in certain areas.