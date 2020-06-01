4Front Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Date and Conference Call

PHOENIX, AZ , June 1, 2020 /CNW/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (FFNT.CN) (FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company") today announces it plans to issue its fiscal year 2019 earnings press release on Monday, June 15, 2020 , before markets open, commensurate with the filing of its audited financial results.

The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on Monday, June 15, 2020 , at 9:00 a.m. EDT to review its operational and financial results and provide an update on current business trends.

To join the call, dial 1-877-407-0792 toll free from the United States or Canada or 1-201-689-8263 if dialing from outside those countries. The webcast, which will include a slide deck, can be accessed at this link.

The call will be available for replay until Monday, June 22, 2020 . To access the telephone replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 toll free from the United States and Canada , or 1-412-317-6671 if dialing from outside those countries, and use this replay pin number: 13704727.

As a result in the delayed filing of the 2019 Annual Filings, the Company also announces the postponement of filing its first quarter financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (collectively the "First Quarter Filings"), and intends to file on or before July 15, 2020 . 4Front continues to rely on exemptive relief provided by British Columbia Instrument 51-515 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements, which provides an additional up-to 45 days for issuers to complete their required filings.

Until such time as the 2019 Annual Filings and First Quarter Filings are filed, 4Front's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207.

The Company confirms there have been no material business developments since the filing of its interim financial report as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 other than as have been previously publicly disclosed.

To be added to the email distribution list, please email 4FrontIR@kcsa.com with "4Front" in the subject.

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front (FFNT.CN) (FFNTF) is a national multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, with a market advantage in mass-produced, low-cost quality branded cannabis products. 4Front manufactures and distributes a portfolio of over 25 cannabis brands including Marmas, Crystal Clear , Funky Monkey, Pebbles, and the Pure Ratios wellness collection, distributed through retail outlets and their chain of strategically positioned Mission branded dispensaries.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona , 4Front has operations in Illinois , Massachusetts , California , Michigan and Washington state . From plant genetics to the cannabis retail experience, 4Front's team applies expertise across the entire cannabis value chain. For more information, visit 4Front's website.

This news release was prepared by management of 4Front Ventures, which takes full responsibility for its contents. The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in 4Front Ventures' periodic filings with securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to future developments and the business and operations of 4Front Ventures, developments with respect to legislative developments in the United States , expectations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, future revenue or Adjusted EBITDA expectations, statements regarding when or if any contemplated or in-progress transactions will close or if/when required regulatory approvals are attained, and other statements regarding future developments of the business. The closing of the transactions described in this news release, including the divesture of Pennsylvania and Maryland assets and the sale of convertible debt, is subject to customary conditions and there can be no guarantee that such transactions will close.

Although 4Front Ventures has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal under U.S. federal laws; change in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. 4Front Ventures disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and 4Front Ventures does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

