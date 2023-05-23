4A SIC all-conference softball teams

All-conference teams are chosen solely by coaches in that league.

4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Co-Players of the Year: Faith Nichols, sr., Bishop Kelly; Sierra Escalera, sr., Ridgevue; Analisa Zamora, sr., Skyview

Coach of the Year: Melissa Nichols, Bishop Kelly

FIRST TEAM

P: Bella Rausch, jr., Bishop Kelly

P: Maeci Teran, sr., Columbia

P: Maris Farner, fr., Vallivue

C: Hallie Campbell, sr., Columbia

1B: Hailee Stephenson, sr., Emmett

INF: Addie Johnson, sr., Bishop Kelly

INF: Harper Campanella, sr., Bishop Kelly

INF: Katey Martinez, jr., Emmett

INF: Harper Goodwin, jr., Emmett

OF: Juliana Puzio, sr., Bishop Kelly

OF: Natalie Goslin, so., Emmett

OF: Lily Bittinger, fr., Skyview

UTIL: Rayann Brown, sr., Skyview

DH: Bella Magallon, so., Vallivue

SECOND TEAM

P: Rylee Jensen, jr., Caldwell

C: Ava Armuth, jr., Bishop Kelly

1B: Marae Holloway, sr., Skyview

INF: Anna Coulombe, jr., Columbia

INF: Kayla Vahlberg, jr., Emmett

INF: Sophia Caringella, so., Skyview

INF: Angelina Gonzalez, sr., Vallivue

OF: Lilly Fogle, sr., Caldwell

OF: Kaysha Leighty, jr., Ridgevue

OF: Jaimee Cagle, sr., Vallivue

UTIL: Evonny Gonzales, fr., Vallivue

DH: Olivia Godina, fr., Caldwell

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Marissa Galvin, sr., Ridgevue

C: Raegyn Dupree, jr., Emmett

C: Clarissa Howard, sr., Skyview

C: Kayla Garcia, sr., Caldwell

1B: Lauren Fettic, so., Bishop Kelly

1B: Graceland Pierce, sr., Ridgevue

1B: Bailee Hancock, jr., Vallivue

1B: Payton Garcia, so., Caldwell

INF: Haylie Mora, jr., Caldwell

INF: Emily Steele, jr., Ridgevue

INF: Delaney Pena, so., Ridgevue

INF: Addysen Britten, jr., Ridgevue

INF: Kenna Bettencourt, fr., Skyview

OF: Aspen Newman, sr., Bishop Kelly

OF: Lilly Hernandez, so., Caldwell

OF: Reagan Graham, sr., Skyview

OF: Adrianna Steele, jr., Skyview

OF: Kaitlyn Rine, jr., Vallivue

UTIL: Amerie Sandoval, sr., Ridgevue