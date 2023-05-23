4A SIC all-conference softball teams
All-conference teams are chosen solely by coaches in that league.
The Idaho Statesman publishes the results and has no role in their selection.
4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Co-Players of the Year: Faith Nichols, sr., Bishop Kelly; Sierra Escalera, sr., Ridgevue; Analisa Zamora, sr., Skyview
Coach of the Year: Melissa Nichols, Bishop Kelly
FIRST TEAM
P: Bella Rausch, jr., Bishop Kelly
P: Maeci Teran, sr., Columbia
P: Maris Farner, fr., Vallivue
C: Hallie Campbell, sr., Columbia
1B: Hailee Stephenson, sr., Emmett
INF: Addie Johnson, sr., Bishop Kelly
INF: Harper Campanella, sr., Bishop Kelly
INF: Katey Martinez, jr., Emmett
INF: Harper Goodwin, jr., Emmett
OF: Juliana Puzio, sr., Bishop Kelly
OF: Natalie Goslin, so., Emmett
OF: Lily Bittinger, fr., Skyview
UTIL: Rayann Brown, sr., Skyview
DH: Bella Magallon, so., Vallivue
SECOND TEAM
P: Rylee Jensen, jr., Caldwell
C: Ava Armuth, jr., Bishop Kelly
1B: Marae Holloway, sr., Skyview
INF: Anna Coulombe, jr., Columbia
INF: Kayla Vahlberg, jr., Emmett
INF: Sophia Caringella, so., Skyview
INF: Angelina Gonzalez, sr., Vallivue
OF: Lilly Fogle, sr., Caldwell
OF: Kaysha Leighty, jr., Ridgevue
OF: Jaimee Cagle, sr., Vallivue
UTIL: Evonny Gonzales, fr., Vallivue
DH: Olivia Godina, fr., Caldwell
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Marissa Galvin, sr., Ridgevue
C: Raegyn Dupree, jr., Emmett
C: Clarissa Howard, sr., Skyview
C: Kayla Garcia, sr., Caldwell
1B: Lauren Fettic, so., Bishop Kelly
1B: Graceland Pierce, sr., Ridgevue
1B: Bailee Hancock, jr., Vallivue
1B: Payton Garcia, so., Caldwell
INF: Haylie Mora, jr., Caldwell
INF: Emily Steele, jr., Ridgevue
INF: Delaney Pena, so., Ridgevue
INF: Addysen Britten, jr., Ridgevue
INF: Kenna Bettencourt, fr., Skyview
OF: Aspen Newman, sr., Bishop Kelly
OF: Lilly Hernandez, so., Caldwell
OF: Reagan Graham, sr., Skyview
OF: Adrianna Steele, jr., Skyview
OF: Kaitlyn Rine, jr., Vallivue
UTIL: Amerie Sandoval, sr., Ridgevue