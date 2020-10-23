49ers will be without starting safeties vs. Patriots

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers will be without starting safeties Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Tartt injured his groin last week against the Rams and Ward strained his quadriceps in practice Thursday, and both were ruled out by coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday.

The Niners will also be without running back Raheem Mostert and linebacker Kwon Alexander with ankle injuries.

Starting left tackle Trent Williams is questionable with an ankle injury and Shanahan said he’s optimistic he will be able to play. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is also questionable with a calf injury.

The injuries to Tartt and Ward are the latest to hit a secondary that has been without starting cornerback Richard Sherman since he injured his calf in Week 1 and slot cornerack K’Waun Williams, who went on injured reserve after hurting his knee in Week 4.

Cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley, Ahkello Witherspoon and Dontae Johnson have also missed time with injuries already this season.

Marcell Harris filled in for Tartt after he left the game last week. Tarvarius Moore is the other safety on the roster, however, the Niners will likely add at least one safety from the practice squad for the game with Mostert headed for injured reserve.

The two safeties on the practice squad are veteran Johnathan Cyprien and rookie Jared Maybin.

“I don’t think anyone has to be Superman,” defensive tackle D.J. Jones said. “I feel like everybody just needs to do their job. If everybody does their job and makes as many plays as possible, we'll live with the results.”

Josh Dubow, The Associated Press