49ers vs. Chiefs: Popular prop bets and anytime TD scorer for Super Bowl 2024

The wait is over, and all eyes will be on the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Nearly 68 million adults are expected to bet on the Super Bowl this year, breaking gambling records, according to the American Gaming Association. With $23.1 billion estimated to be placed in wagers, these are the favorite player prop bets leading up to the championship game, according to BetMGM.

Popular Player Props for Super Bowl LVIII

Brock Purdy over 0.5 interceptions (-120)

During the regular season, Brock Purdy threw 11 interceptions and had his struggles during the playoffs. Purdy made mistakes by throwing an interception in the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers and another interception in the NFC Championship against the Detroit Lions.

Now, Purdy is facing the Kansas City defense, which is known for its ability to create pressure (27.8% pressure rate, 2nd in NFL) and has succeeded in turning that pressure into interceptions.

Christian McCaffrey over 90.5 rushing yards (-115)

Christian McCaffrey was honored as the NFL Offensive Player of the Year for his outstanding performance on the field. He led the NFL in rushing yards with an impressive total of 1,459 yards, accompanied by 14 rushing touchdowns and an average of 5.4 yards per carry this season. McCaffrey achieved over 90 rushing yards in 11 games during the 18 regular and playoff games he played. Given that the Kansas City Chiefs are currently ranked 28th in running back yards per attempt, it is highly likely that McCaffrey will continue to shine in his upcoming game.

Travis Kelce longest reception over 20.5 yards (-115)

Kelce has caught a reception of 20 yards or more in 10 out of the 18 games he has played, including the playoffs. Kelce has had this achievement in all of the three games he played in January. Kelce is known for his ability to create opportunities for himself and his teammates by fighting for extra yards on every play. Therefore, it is highly likely that he will maintain this streak in the biggest game of the year, saying he wants to win the Super Bowl more than anything else.

Rasheed Rice over 6.5 receptions (-105)

Rashee Rice caught seven or more passes in six of the Chiefs' last nine games. Mahomes often targeted him in short-yardage situations. Against the Baltimore Ravens, Rice had eight receptions for 46 yards.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer Bet for Super Bowl LVIII

Player Anytime TD odds Christian McCaffrey -225 Isiah Pacheco -130 Travis Kelce -115 Rashee Rice +130 Deebo Samuel +140

Super Bowl LVIII, San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs: odds, lines

The 49ers are favorites to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager?

Odds as of Saturday.

Spread: 49ers (-2)

Moneyline: 49ers (-130), Chiefs (+110)

Over/under: 47.5

