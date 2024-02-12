49ers star Deebo Samuel returns to Super Bowl 58 after hamstring injury

After seeing Dre Greenlaw go down in Super Bowl 58 with an Achilles injury, the San Francisco 49ers avoided another potentially serious loss after Deebo Samuel appeared to suffer a hamstring injury in the third quarter.

Despite being listed as questionable to return, Samuel found his way back to the field later in the quarter.

Samuel appeared to grab his hamstring area late on his route on the 49ers’ unsuccessful third down play, and he went to the grass at Allegiant Stadium with 9:15 remaining in the quarter.

Samuel walked off the field under his own power and made his way to the blue medical tent.

Samuel had two catches for 24 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs before the injury.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) is helped after an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of Super Bowl 58.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deebo Samuel injury update: 49ers star returns to Super Bowl 2024