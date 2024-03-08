The 49ers sign right tackle Colton McKivitz to a 1-year extension

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year extension with right tackle Colton McKivitz to keep him under contract through the 2025 season.

McKivitz's agents at AMDG Sports said Friday the deal for 2025 is worth $7 million with about $4.5 million in guarantees. McKivitz is entering the final season of a two-year, $4.56 million contract signed last offseason.

McKivitz originally joined the Niners as a fifth-round pick in 2020 and started five games his first three seasons before taking over the starting spot last season after Mike McGlinchey left in free agency.

The 27-year-old McKivitz started all 17 games last season and played 98% of San Francisco's offensive snaps. He also played every snap in three postseason games.

McKivitz was voted by his teammates on the line as the winner of the Bobb McKittrick Award given annually to the Niners offensive lineman who best represents the courage, intensity and sacrifice displayed by the longtime offensive line coach.

McKivitz allowed 47 pressures last season, ranking tied for eighth most in the NFL among all tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. He also allowed 12 pressures in three playoff games as the Niners struggled at times to protect quarterback Brock Purdy.

The Niners are seeking to upgrade their pass protection on the line this offseason. Jon Feliciano, who split time at right guard with Spencer Burford, is set to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

McKivitz has also played some guard in his career, giving San Francisco flexibility if the Niners opt to use a high draft pick on a right tackle.

Josh Dubow, The Associated Press