49ers-Seahawks capsule

SAN FRANCISCO (0-1) at SEATTLE (0-1)

Sunday 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE - Seahawks by 12 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - 49ers 0-1, Seahawks 0-1

SERIES RECORD - Seahawks lead 22-15

LAST MEETING - Seahawks beat 49ers 25-23, Jan. 1

LAST WEEK - 49ers lost to Panthers 23-3; Seahawks lost to Packers 17-9.

AP PRO32 RANKING - 49ers No. 30; Seahawks No. 8

49ERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (28), RUSH (26), PASS (24).

49ERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (13), RUSH (21), PASS (8).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE - OVERALL (25T), RUSH (14), PASS (27).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (16), PASS (25).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -- Seahawks have won six straight overall against 49ers and last six matchups in Seattle, including playoffs. ... Last 49ers' win in Seattle came on Dec. 24, 2011, 19-17. ... QB Brian Hoyer was 24 of 35 for 193 yards in 49ers debut last week. ... RB Carlos Hyde had 103 yards rushing, two TDs in last game vs. Seattle. Hyde had 45 yards on nine carries last week. Nine carries were fewest for Hyde since Week 4 of 2015 season. ... WR Pierre Garcon had team-high six receptions in opener; five of them went for first downs. ... 49es had zero sacks of Cam Newton in Week 1. ... LB Elvis Dumervil has 99 career sacks, third most among active players. ... Rookie LB Reuben Foster out due to high-ankle sprain. Ray-Ray Armstrong likely to start in Foster's place. ... S Eric Reid is only player to have multiple interceptions of Russell Wilson in Seattle since 2013. ... Seattle coach Pete Carroll needs one win to tie Don Coryell for 36th place on all-time list. ... Wilson threw for 158 yards in opener, fourth time since start of 2015 season Wilson held under 200 yards, playoffs included. ... Wilson was leading rusher in Week 1 with 40 yards on two carries. Seahawks RBs combined for 53 yards on 15 carries. ... Rookie RB Chris Carson had 39 yards rushing, 30 coming on one carry. .. RB Thomas Rawls expected to make season debut after being slowed by high-ankle sprain. ... TE Jimmy Graham targeted eight times but had just three catches for 8 yards in opener. ... DE Michael Bennett had 1 + sacks in Week 1. Bennett has sack in five straight games dating back to last season. ... K.J. Wright has second-longest active games streak for linebackers in NFL with 49. ... Rookie CB Shaquill Griffin played 77 of 82 defensive snaps in opener and had 10 tackles and one pass breakup. ... FS Earl Thomas had team-high 11 tackles in opener, his first game since breaking leg last December. ... K Blair Walsh was 3 for 3 with long of 41 yards in Seahawks debut. ... Fantasy Tip: WR Doug Baldwin would be good play after having four catches in the opener. Baldwin had eight receptions for 164 yards and touchdown in 2016 meeting in Seattle.

