49ers' Reuben Foster arrested on domestic violence, weapons charges

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster is in trouble yet again, this time arrested in California on charges related to domestic violence, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The San Jose Mercury News reported that Foster’s charges also include suspicion of possessing an assault rifle.

Foster was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail on Sunday and held on $75,000 bail.

This is the second time in 2018 that Foster has been arrested: on January 12, he was taken into custody in Tuscaloosa, Ala. for second-degree marijuana possession. It is a Class A misdemeanor in the state.

But these are just Foster’s most recent troubles. At the Combine last year, Foster failed his drug test after submitting a diluted sample, and was then kicked out of the Combine after allegedly mistreating a hospital worker during his medical checks.

The 49ers released a statement reading, “The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the report regarding Reuben Foster. We take matters of this nature seriously and are gathering all pertinent information.”

Last month at the Senior Bowl, San Francisco general manager John Lynch told Niners Nation beat writer Jennifer Lee Chan of Foster, “He’s got to stay clean. We all know how special of a player he can be when he’s right. So he’s got to figure out how to stay healthy and stay out of trouble, but we believe he will do that.”

While considered a top-10 talent, Foster fell to the end of the first round because of his character concerns as well as his injury history. San Francisco selected him 31st overall.

Both of those pre-draft concerns have already shown themselves: Foster missed six games last season, five to a high-ankle sprain and one to back spasms, and now two arrests in the span of a month.

By the NFL’s own rule, players accused of domestic violence can receive a six-game minimum suspension.