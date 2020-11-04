Report: 49ers receive positive COVID-19 test day ahead of Thursday's Packers game

The San Francisco 49ers returned a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports reported. The facility will reportedly be closed immediately.

The positive test comes a day before their scheduled home game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

BREAKING: Team source confirms #49ers COVID testing results revealed a positive test. Their facility will be closed immediately. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) November 4, 2020

This post will be updated.

More from Yahoo Sports: